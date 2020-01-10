Ways to Avoid Sinn Féin's Wealth Tax

Given the surge in popularity of Sinn Féin, they now have a responsibility to take office and deliver on their promises to increase social welfare, build free houses, provide free GP care for everyone. In order to do this, they plan to significantly increase tax on ordinary, hard-working people. Their proposed Wealth Tax will be one of the most contentious so I thought it would be interesting to look at some scenarios and solutions.



Scenario 1 – John is 66, has a small business, and wants to retire



John started with nothing but hard work and now employs 10 people in his successful small business but has reached an age where he wants to retire. He can sell his business and clear €850k after paying CGT, he has €50k cash in the bank, and he owns his own house outright which is valued at €600k. As a retiree after selling the business, he would have assets of €1.5m subject to the wealth tax, and will therefore face a tax bill of €5k despite already having paid tax on all his money. He will be taxed annually until his wealth goes below €1m.



Solution 1A – John should not sell the business, he should work in the business until he dies to avoid double taxation on his hard-earned wealth. As his health and business performance deteriorate, he should make his employees redundant, forcing them onto the dole, which is now an attractive €245 per week. The business will pay less Corporation Tax and VAT as profits and turnover decline.



Scenario 2 – Paul, father of 3, inherits his parent's home in Dublin



Paul lives in Dublin with his wife and 3 kids. He is the sole provider, earning €60k per annum. They have €200k equity in their own home, €20k in savings, and he then inherits his parent's home in Dublin which is valued at €1.48m. Paul takes out a loan to pay inheritance tax (CAT) of €378k. Including €60k salary which I think is added to the total when calculating wealth, Paul is now worth €1.382m. and must pay €3,820 in wealth tax, as well as service his large new debt.



Solution 2A – Paul can move into the inherited property and let his family home. If he lets, he will pay property tax for having a second house, insurance, professional fees, etc. and he will pay the higher rate of tax on rental income and then be faced with double taxation.



Solution 2B – Paul's wife Mary can re-enter the workforce in order to pay the Wealth Tax bill, as her role as a homemaker is not considered to be a valuable role in society.



Solution 2C – Paul can sell one of the properties. This will go towards clearing his debt, but he will still be left with assets in excess of €1m, so he will pay wealth tax on top of the CAT, while trying to support his family.



Scenario 3 - Laura, successful Irish entrepreneur



Laura has just sold her software company and made €2m for herself after paying CGT. Laura now wants to set up a new business. However, she is now faced with double taxation in Ireland, €20k wealth tax.



Solution 3A – Laura can relocate with her family to another country to create employment and wealth. As she isn't the only entrepreneur in this situation, a number of talented, Irish workers follow these entrepreneurs to new shores to help build these businesses and build lives for themselves, effectively forced to emigrate.