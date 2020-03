YouKnowWhatIMeanLike said: so what, that's not the reading of the ruling. It's our money the EU just wants us to collect the taxes at regular rates. We can do so now and no need to stop with Apple. they wont mind they new all along that they would have to. 12.5% is still the best deal around. Click to expand...

A fallback position of the EU Commission's State aid case is that if ASI isan Irish company, then it was a "stateless" company (given it was "legally" registered in Ireland), and Apple has been remitting royalty payments from EU–28 countries to a company in a jurisdiction with no EU tax treaty. Apple would, therefore, owe back-taxes to each individual EU country, from which these royalties were paid (and not to Ireland). As all other EU countries have corporation tax rates materially in excess of Ireland's 12.5% corporation tax rate, the total Apple effective taxes owned, in this scenario, would be materially in excess of €13 billion. Margrethe Vestager appealed to individual EU taxing authorities to assess this aspect of Apple's State aid case for themselves, on a case by case basesThat is the ruling, the ruling said that Apple owed Ire. 13bl in back taxes but if other countries of the EC is owed part of that money they have to follow us for the money, it's thought that we ccould end up with less than 1/2