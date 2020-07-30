Welsh independence poll

General Urko said: Wales is a principality that has suffered a lot from economic deprivation over decades!

Why did it vote to leave The EU? Click to expand...

I suspect its sortof like the Trump vote in the U.S. Working class White voters in the UK were more in favour of Brexit in my opinion, except perhaps in NI where the divide was largely but not exclusively religious. Wales and the North of England are like the rustbelt of the UK (as is NI in my opinion) in that its a graveyard for once important British heavy industries that Thatcher allowed go to the wall in pursuit of her free market fantasy. However many in these rustbelt regions also blame the EU, probably in a similar context to Trump's blaming of NAFTA for the ruin of the U.S. steel industry.