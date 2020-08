Welsh independence poll

Will Wales follow Scotland out of the Union? How feasible is independence compared to Scottish independence or NI joining a United Ireland? Would an independent Wales - which voted 55% for Brexit - rejoin the EU?New Yougov poll , commissioned by pro independence group "Yes Cymru":Yes 26%No 55%DK 10%Wont vote 8%Refused to answer 1%Pro-independence group Yes Cymru has described this as one third support for independence. Clearly this is only so if one excludes the "Don't Know".Support is highest among 16-24 yr olds, 2019 Plaid Cymru voters and 2016 Remain voters, Opposition is strongest among 2019 Tory and 216 leave voters.Conservatives: Yes 9%, No 84% DK 5%, NV 8%, Refused to say 1%Labour: Yes 31%, No 50% DK 13%, NV 2%, Refused to say 2%Liberal Democrats: Yes 23%, No 64% DK 10%, NV 3%, Refused to say 0%Plaid Cymru: Yes 66%, No 24% DK 6%, NV 4%, Refused to say 0%Yes: 36%, No 48%, DK 9%, NV 3%, Refused to say 2%Yes: 18%, No 71%, DK 10%, NV 2%, Refused to say 0%Yes 38%, No 45%, DK 9%, NV 8%, Refused to say 0%Yes 30%, No 47%, DK 13%, NV 9%, Refused to say 2%Yes 25%, No 59%, DK 10%, NV 6%, Refused to say 1%Yes 15%, No 68%, DK 9%, NV 7%, Refused to say 2%Yes 24%, No 61%, DK 10%, NV 4%, Refused to say 1%Yes 27%, No 49%, DK 11%, NV 12%, Refused to say 2%Yes 28%, No 50%, DK 10%, NV 9%, Refused to say 2%Yes 28%, No 55%, DK 9%, NV 9%, Refused to say 0%Yes 23%, No 61%, DK 9%, NV 6%, Refused to say 1%Yes 21%, No 61%, DK 11%, NV 6%, Refused to say 2%Yes 28%, No 48%, DK 14%, NV 9%, Refused to say 1%