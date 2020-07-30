Welsh independence poll

Will Wales follow Scotland out of the Union? How feasible is independence compared to Scottish independence or NI joining a United Ireland? Would an independent Wales - which voted 55% for Brexit - rejoin the EU?

New Yougov poll, commissioned by pro independence group "Yes Cymru":

Yes 26%
No 55%
DK 10%
Wont vote 8%
Refused to answer 1%

Pro-independence group Yes Cymru has described this as one third support for independence. Clearly this is only so if one excludes the "Don't Know".

Support is highest among 16-24 yr olds, 2019 Plaid Cymru voters and 2016 Remain voters, Opposition is strongest among 2019 Tory and 216 leave voters.

Support/Opposition by 2019 party vote:
Conservatives: Yes 9%, No 84% DK 5%, NV 8%, Refused to say 1%
Labour: Yes 31%, No 50% DK 13%, NV 2%, Refused to say 2%
Liberal Democrats: Yes 23%, No 64% DK 10%, NV 3%, Refused to say 0%
Plaid Cymru: Yes 66%, No 24% DK 6%, NV 4%, Refused to say 0%

Support/Opposition by 2016 Brexit vote:
Remain: Yes: 36%, No 48%, DK 9%, NV 3%, Refused to say 2%
Leave: Yes: 18%, No 71%, DK 10%, NV 2%, Refused to say 0%

Age:
16-24: Yes 38%, No 45%, DK 9%, NV 8%, Refused to say 0%
25-49: Yes 30%, No 47%, DK 13%, NV 9%, Refused to say 2%
50-64: Yes 25%, No 59%, DK 10%, NV 6%, Refused to say 1%
65+: Yes 15%, No 68%, DK 9%, NV 7%, Refused to say 2%

Class:
ABC1: Yes 24%, No 61%, DK 10%, NV 4%, Refused to say 1%
C2DE: Yes 27%, No 49%, DK 11%, NV 12%, Refused to say 2%

Regional breakdown:
Cardiff and South Central: Yes 28%, No 50%, DK 10%, NV 9%, Refused to say 2%
Mid and West: Yes 28%, No 55%, DK 9%, NV 9%, Refused to say 0%
North: Yes 23%, No 61%, DK 9%, NV 6%, Refused to say 1%
Southeast: Yes 21%, No 61%, DK 11%, NV 6%, Refused to say 2%
Southwest: Yes 28%, No 48%, DK 14%, NV 9%, Refused to say 1%
 


Wales is a principality that has suffered a lot from economic deprivation over decades!
Why did it vote to leave The EU?
 
General Urko said:
Wales is a principality that has suffered a lot from economic deprivation over decades!
Why did it vote to leave The EU?

I suspect its sortof like the Trump vote in the U.S. Working class White voters in the UK were more in favour of Brexit in my opinion, except perhaps in NI where the divide was largely but not exclusively religious. Wales and the North of England are like the rustbelt of the UK (as is NI in my opinion) in that its a graveyard for once important British heavy industries that Thatcher allowed go to the wall in pursuit of her free market fantasy. However many in these rustbelt regions also blame the EU, probably in a similar context to Trump's blaming of NAFTA for the ruin of the U.S. steel industry.
 
