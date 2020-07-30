Welsh independence poll

Dame_Enda
Will Wales follow Scotland out of the Union? How feasible is independence compared to Scottish independence or NI joining a United Ireland? Would an independent Wales - which voted 55% for Brexit - rejoin the EU?
New Yougov poll, commissioned by pro independence group "Yes Cymru":
Yes 26%
No 55%
DK 10%
Wont vote 8%
Refused to answer 1%
Pro-independence group Yes Cymru has described this as one third support for independence. Clearly this is only so if one excludes the "Don't Know".
Support is highest among 16-24 yr olds, 2019 Plaid Cymru voters and 2016 Remain voters, Opposition is strongest among 2019 Tory and 216 leave voters.
Support/Opposition by 2019 party vote:
Conservatives: Yes 9%, No 84% DK 5%, NV 8%, Refused to say 1%
Labour: Yes 31%, No 50% DK 13%, NV 2%, Refused to say 2%
Liberal Democrats: Yes 23%, No 64% DK 10%, NV 3%, Refused to say 0%
Plaid Cymru: Yes 66%, No 24% DK 6%, NV 4%, Refused to say 0%
Support/Opposition by 2016 Brexit vote:
Remain: Yes: 36%, No 48%, DK 9%, NV 3%, Refused to say 2%
Leave: Yes: 18%, No 71%, DK 10%, NV 2%, Refused to say 0%
Age:
16-24: Yes 38%, No 45%, DK 9%, NV 8%, Refused to say 0%
25-49: Yes 30%, No 47%, DK 13%, NV 9%, Refused to say 2%
50-64: Yes 25%, No 59%, DK 10%, NV 6%, Refused to say 1%
65+: Yes 15%, No 68%, DK 9%, NV 7%, Refused to say 2%
Class:
ABC1: Yes 24%, No 61%, DK 10%, NV 4%, Refused to say 1%
C2DE: Yes 27%, No 49%, DK 11%, NV 12%, Refused to say 2%
Regional breakdown:
Cardiff and South Central: Yes 28%, No 50%, DK 10%, NV 9%, Refused to say 2%
Mid and West: Yes 28%, No 55%, DK 9%, NV 9%, Refused to say 0%
North: Yes 23%, No 61%, DK 9%, NV 6%, Refused to say 1%
Southeast: Yes 21%, No 61%, DK 11%, NV 6%, Refused to say 2%
Southwest: Yes 28%, No 48%, DK 14%, NV 9%, Refused to say 1%
