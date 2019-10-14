We're All Brits...

The Co Londonderry woman insisted the Home Office position ran contrary to the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, which gave anyone from Northern Ireland the right to identify as British, Irish or both. Click to expand...

It seems the Co Londonderrywoman failed to exercise her right to renounce her UK citizenship.Assuming she has an Irish passport, that would make her a dual citizen of both right now, even if she had never got a British passport.As she is applying to the UK immigration authorities for her husband to get residency card for the UK, then obviously they are going to see her as a British citizen first, and Irish second, until/unless she renounces.There will be a few people like her out there, nervous of renouncing British citizenship in case they might lose out on something else later. But not wanting to be seen as British whenever they are in the mood for some shit-stirring.