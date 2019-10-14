We're All Brits...

between the bridges

2019-10-14

Sep 21, 2011
45,202
Good news folks...

It's official - people born in Northern Ireland ARE automatically British

It said the Act ruled that anyone born in Northern Ireland was automatically British, until such time as they renounce that citizenship.

www.newsletter.co.uk

It's official - people born in Northern Ireland ARE automatically British, rules tribunal

The Home Office has won its appeal against an immigration tribunal ruling that found people born in Northern Ireland are not automatically British, the woman at the centre of the case has said.
www.newsletter.co.uk www.newsletter.co.uk

I'm sure everyone is delighted, what about a wee sing song to celebrate...

 


Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
29,796
Looks like you'll be automatically European too, for at least a while. Then you might not be. Then you might be again. Something like that. How are things over at the DUP these days?

under pressure from the Unionists?
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Sep 21, 2011
45,202
Lumpy Talbot said:
Looks like you'll be automatically European too, for at least a while. Then you might not be. Then you might be again. Something like that. How are things over at the DUP these days?

under pressure from the Unionists?
Pffft being European is a state of geography being British tis a matter of the soul...

IMG_5650.jpg
Cheers everywan...
 
Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
29,796
I prefer the Cornish ales from Sharps' brewery myself. Anything in commemoration labelling I'd tend to stay away from as it is likely to have that failed pale ale that didn't sell very well under a different name last year.

Mind you I probably shouldn't mention the decent beers of Kernow. They'll be thronging the streets of Penzance demanding independence next.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Dec 29, 2010
18,381
Perfidious Albion

Lucky thing is Unionists should trust Albion.
 
recedite

Nov 20, 2010
1,995
The Co Londonderry woman insisted the Home Office position ran contrary to the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, which gave anyone from Northern Ireland the right to identify as British, Irish or both.
It seems the Co Londonderry :whistle: woman failed to exercise her right to renounce her UK citizenship.
Assuming she has an Irish passport, that would make her a dual citizen of both right now, even if she had never got a British passport.
As she is applying to the UK immigration authorities for her husband to get residency card for the UK, then obviously they are going to see her as a British citizen first, and Irish second, until/unless she renounces.

There will be a few people like her out there, nervous of renouncing British citizenship in case they might lose out on something else later. But not wanting to be seen as British whenever they are in the mood for some shit-stirring.
 
McSlaggart

Dec 29, 2010
18,381
Long term this could work out badly for unionists if the UK government apply the same rules to the citizens of "Northern Ireland" after reunification.
 
death or glory

Sep 1, 2012
20,170
McFly
Have you renounced your British identity yet?
I very much doubt you will.
 
death or glory

Sep 1, 2012
20,170
Its turned out to be another lost battle for rebs, or our British Republicans as we can now call them.
 
death or glory

Sep 1, 2012
20,170
If you're British and you know it clap your hands.
Clap, clap.
 
recedite

Nov 20, 2010
1,995
In a UI they would be applying to the Irish govt. for residency, and she would be assumed to be Irish.
Its an interesting question though - in a UI would unionists be allowed to renounce Irish citizenship and get British passports instead?
"to be decided..." as they say.
No reason why not I suppose, as long as it was agreed by both Ireland and UK.
 
jmcc

Jun 12, 2004
42,845
Ruled over by a bunch of middle class Germans and with most of the property in the UK owned by the descendants of French invaders, one would almost think that you are permanently in the EU.
 
aiteal

Oct 11, 2011
450
So, you were not British when Emma won the first round, before the home office appealed?
What if she appeals again and wins in a higher court? Will you still get to apply for your blue passport?
 
death or glory

Sep 1, 2012
20,170
Born British and will die British.
Poor auld Emma and other rebs will be devastated that they are after all British.
 
aiteal

Oct 11, 2011
450
DoG, don't get me wrong, I welcome this ruling, it's increasing support for a UI, the same way I love Arlene being leader of the DUP, or Dodds and co having a confidence and supply agreement with the British Gov, and Sammy pushing for a no deal Brexit.
I'm cheering you guys on :)
 
death or glory

Sep 1, 2012
20,170
Sorry to burst your bubble but I very much doubt if a significant number of rebs will even bother to renounce there British citizenship.
So we'll take your cheer anyway.
Two more cheers for us British.

Hip hip hooray.
 
