We're All Brits...

Good news folks...
It's official - people born in Northern Ireland ARE automatically British
It said the Act ruled that anyone born in Northern Ireland was automatically British, until such time as they renounce that citizenship.
I'm sure everyone is delighted, what about a wee sing song to celebrate...
It's official - people born in Northern Ireland ARE automatically British, rules tribunal
The Home Office has won its appeal against an immigration tribunal ruling that found people born in Northern Ireland are not automatically British, the woman at the centre of the case has said.
I'm sure everyone is delighted, what about a wee sing song to celebrate...