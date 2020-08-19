  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Were FG right to go into power with FF?

riker1969

riker1969

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 11, 2008
Messages
2,052
My own view is that SF should have been brought in and showed the realities of power but with conditions attached . One being a full audit of SF finances.
I also think that while the government will make good progress on housing it won't be enough. They won't do much on health. Thus FG will allow SF to grow and FG will face almost political wipe out next election. Varadker is a good technocrat but that's it. Thus FG don't have a radical leader to counter SF.
Thus FG should have either brought SF in or have gone into opposition.
 

G

Granballoon

Member
Joined
Sep 12, 2020
Messages
84
It's very simple really. SF were first on popular vote, second in seats. That means they got their seat at the table in a coalition, no two ways about it. FF shrugging their shoulders and going with 'nah, don't feel like that' is not how democracy works. We pay them to do a job, tough if it gets uncomfortable for them. They can quit anytime. No fan of SF myself, I believe in the recent GA their manifesto was a bit of a joke, promising a fiver for every euro there was to spend, but the people spoke. If SF botched it, that's on the people, but at least they chose it, that's what elections are about. Were it not for the pandemic people should've been on the streets about it.
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
35,928
The last election was fought on the basis of ABFG and transfers reflected that. FG were rejected by the people but unfortunately, so was every other party. I think FF & Greens should have reached an agreement with SF rather than FG but while they were all posing and throwing shapes, Covid struck.
 
RelentlessApathy!

RelentlessApathy!

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 16, 2018
Messages
967
No, FG made the right choice and are now in the process of consuming the corpse of FF. It was more a question for FF if they were to choose SF or not, had they done so they might have had a little more leverage in getting SF to play nice for their first time in government. But Martin has a visceral out of control seething hatred for SF to a point now where every leaders questions they easily goad him in to a reaction that makes him look the worse for it. A very human frailty in an office that expects more.

Thing about FG however, had they gone in with SF, we'd probably have a very wonky policy orientated government albeit one at it's own throat all the time. It might have been a rare animal like the Clann an Phoblachta coalition with possibly some surprising and positive outcomes for the country.
 
