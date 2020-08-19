Were FG right to go into power with FF?

No, FG made the right choice and are now in the process of consuming the corpse of FF. It was more a question for FF if they were to choose SF or not, had they done so they might have had a little more leverage in getting SF to play nice for their first time in government. But Martin has a visceral out of control seething hatred for SF to a point now where every leaders questions they easily goad him in to a reaction that makes him look the worse for it. A very human frailty in an office that expects more.



Thing about FG however, had they gone in with SF, we'd probably have a very wonky policy orientated government albeit one at it's own throat all the time. It might have been a rare animal like the Clann an Phoblachta coalition with possibly some surprising and positive outcomes for the country.