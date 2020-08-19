Were FG right to go into power with FF?

riker1969
My own view is that SF should have been brought in and showed the realities of power but with conditions attached . One being a full audit of SF finances.
I also think that while the government will make good progress on housing it won't be enough. They won't do much on health. Thus FG will allow SF to grow and FG will face almost political wipe out next election. Varadker is a good technocrat but that's it. Thus FG don't have a radical leader to counter SF.
Thus FG should have either brought SF in or have gone into opposition.
