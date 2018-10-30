Wexford: Call the next GE Results

5 seater for County Wexford. The current TDs who are expected to run again are:
James Browne, FF
Brendan Howlin, Lab
Paul Kehoe, FG
Mick Wallace, Ind
Michael Darcy, FG.

The 5 lads will fancy their chances again. The closest challengers last time out were:
Johnny Mythen, SF
Malcolm Byrne, FF

They will also fancy their chances but in my view will struggle to improve on 2016. I'd also throw in Ger Carty, Ind, as one to watch closely should he run.

Perhaps there's room for a female candidate to break the mould. Also New Ross presents an opportunity for someone from the area.
 


Is Wallace’s seat safe, Ted? Independents are often tested at the third re-election attempt?
 
Howlin, on current levels of Labour support should be the only Labour incumbent returned. That said, he'll have a fight of it. His recent howler regarding european brexit support for Ireland may come back to haunt him, though.
 
As the big name in Wexford Town, the rest are from elsewhere, and with a strong personal vote, it would be a shock if he doesn't make it. James Browne, who inherited from his daddy, John, is the other shoe in. He's from outside Enniscorthy. Wallace is more difficult to predict as he doesn't do the parish pump, at all, but he'll get votes from all over. The 2 FG were vulnerable last time out, and they're both uninspiring might be vulnerable again but may get a lift if FG improve. They're from outside Ennuscirthy and Gorey. A New Ross candidate is difficult to say, as Wallace gets a good chunk from that area, despite being geographically quite distant from New Ross. Malcolm Byrne is from Gorey, but will take superb vote management to get him in with Browne. Carty is quite popular, inherited his Council seat from his dad. While from outside Wexford Town, he works there and is prominent. If he runs and it's a big if, then Howlin just might be vulnerable.

Nobody else is going to challenge.
 
It's hard to call but even if he's in a scrap for last place, he'll be quite transfer friendly given his good work with soccer, plus he's instantly recognisable. A long shot to lose out.
 
Malcolm Byrne wasn't selected by Fianna Fail, Ger Carthy has no chance of being elected. Ger was the genius councillor who thought Wexford County Council should nominate Séan Bag man Gallagher.
 
Surprised but not surprised re Byrne for FF, pretty ruthless really. Who have they selected?

Lisa McDonald selected from outside Wexford. Former Senator and ran unsuccessfully in 2007 GE. Interesting move by FF yet I don't think another solicitor will be the one to bring home the 2nd FF seat.
 
Someone called Lisa MCDonald who was selected to replace the late Fergie Kehoe. I'm not too familiar with her other than she comes from a strong GAA background in the south of the county and that Bertie Ahern attended her wedding.
 
Is Wallace likely to be re elected? I thought he got a fright last time?
 
I remember her as a local councillor back in the day. I had thought she had dropped out of politics completely but yeah, she was co-opted to replace the poor unfortunate Fergie Kehoe
 
Ted, wasn’t Lisa from the old style hard Republican Family, have a vague memory of a remark regarding this.
 
In Wexford?
 
You're wrong there. His family were FF, going back decades. I think he's very vulnerable to the second FF, in fact I'd say the odds are he loses.
 
