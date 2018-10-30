Wexford: Call the next GE Results

5 seater for County Wexford. The current TDs who are expected to run again are:
James Browne, FF
Brendan Howlin, Lab
Paul Kehoe, FG
Mick Wallace, Ind
Michael Darcy, FG.
The 5 lads will fancy their chances again. The closest challengers last time out were:
Johnny Mythen, SF
Malcolm Byrne, FF
They will also fancy their chances but in my view will struggle to improve on 2016. I'd also throw in Ger Carty, Ind, as one to watch closely should he run.
Perhaps there's room for a female candidate to break the mould. Also New Ross presents an opportunity for someone from the area.
