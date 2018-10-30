Wexford: Call the next GE Results

hollandia said: Howlin, on current levels of Labour support should be the only Labour incumbent returned. That said, he'll have a fight of it. His recent howler regarding european brexit support for Ireland may come back to haunt him, though. Click to expand...

As the big name in Wexford Town, the rest are from elsewhere, and with a strong personal vote, it would be a shock if he doesn't make it. James Browne, who inherited from his daddy, John, is the other shoe in. He's from outside Enniscorthy. Wallace is more difficult to predict as he doesn't do the parish pump, at all, but he'll get votes from all over. The 2 FG were vulnerable last time out, and they're both uninspiring might be vulnerable again but may get a lift if FG improve. They're from outside Ennuscirthy and Gorey. A New Ross candidate is difficult to say, as Wallace gets a good chunk from that area, despite being geographically quite distant from New Ross. Malcolm Byrne is from Gorey, but will take superb vote management to get him in with Browne. Carty is quite popular, inherited his Council seat from his dad. While from outside Wexford Town, he works there and is prominent. If he runs and it's a big if, then Howlin just might be vulnerable.Nobody else is going to challenge.