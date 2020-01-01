What are the value bets in this election?

RetiredProvo said: I'd say you would get decent enough odds on Rose Conway-Walsh taking last seat in Mayo after a long, long recount. Click to expand...

unfortunately i cannot see it, would love too,Ringer the only good candidate in the whole fieldCelery, as useless as he is , will easily take the seconda few hours and counts later, one of the blueshirts will goDillon who has ABSOLUTELY no record of community work or political experience, except for being the nephew of Kennys driver or Michelle (the phone calls to nigeria one, the fornicator one)Dillon lives close enough to and is canvassing the same area as Lisa (the multiple votes one)(can i use my sons vote, i know how he would vote anyway)if Michelle (the fornicator one) goes, its a north mayo vote, will it transfer to Dillon (ABSOLUTELY no record one) ?after the kennys dirty tricks with the posters ?where can Rose (the one with the come to bed smile on the posters) get votes from ?she is the only Erris candidate (not enough votes there, even if she got every last one)Ringer does well out west and north mayo, might be some transfers there, if ringer has a surplusshe will pick up votes else where but i fear not enough