What are the value bets in this election?

Bookmakers have odds up for all constituencies now, so I'm interested to hear what people see as the best value bets out there.
I'm not talking about who is certain to get in, but where the bookies have their odds wrong
From this part of the world:-
Tim Lombard (FG) 4/9 in Cork South-West. Even on a very, very bad day, FG poll in the low 20s, so they get a seat. His party colleague isn't at the races. She also faces a clustered pack in the west, where the east is a bit more open.
Mick Barry (Solidarity) is at 9/4 in Cork North Central. He will have difficulties retaining his seat, with both Labour and Fianna Fáil targetting it, but he's not at 9/4 danger. It could be worth a bet on both him and John Maher (Lab) who is also at 9/4 as the odds are very much in favour of one of them taking the seat.
