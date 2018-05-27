What are your humorous examples of false economies?

My favourite humorist Santham Sanghera writes a column in The Times of London in many Friday and Saturday editions and writes a Twitter account.
His choice of false economies in the May 26 Times includes potentially catastrophic ones: pet insurance (presumably because pet owners splash out enormous sums on expensive veterinary medicine), nappies, dentistry, psychotherapists,condoms, and more troubling, cheap criminal barristers and cheap hitmen.
