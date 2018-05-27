What are your humorous examples of false economies?

I spend many a Sunday in the Sean McDermott St Magdalene Convent visiting my aunt the Nun back in the sixties\seventies.., my aunt, a nun, ran a tuck shop for the girls and distributed the money from the proceeds of their embroidery which was sold in Arnotts.. I remember Dickie Rock performing a concert there..



The nuns were just doing the dirty work for catholic Ireland at the time .. who else would have taken care of pregnant young women then?