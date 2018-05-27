What are your humorous examples of false economies?

P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,415
My favourite humorist Santham Sanghera writes a column in The Times of London in many Friday and Saturday editions and writes a Twitter account.

His choice of false economies in the May 26 Times includes potentially catastrophic ones: pet insurance (presumably because pet owners splash out enormous sums on expensive veterinary medicine), nappies, dentistry, psychotherapists,condoms, and more troubling, cheap criminal barristers and cheap hitmen.
 


D

Deleted member 48908

The Premier League.

Formula1.

PSG.

Sole dependence on Wind energy.
 
Pabilito

Pabilito

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
5,733
I spend many a Sunday in the Sean McDermott St Magdalene Convent visiting my aunt the Nun back in the sixties\seventies.., my aunt, a nun, ran a tuck shop for the girls and distributed the money from the proceeds of their embroidery which was sold in Arnotts.. I remember Dickie Rock performing a concert there..

The nuns were just doing the dirty work for catholic Ireland at the time .. who else would have taken care of pregnant young women then?
 
O

ON THE ONE ROAD

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 20, 2005
Messages
4,616
how is that one going to be squared.

legacy problems with people writing non biological parents names on birth certs.

new problem because people want to write the names of non biological parents on the birth cert.

The Passport office have enough to be dealing with with the brexit.
 
M

man-in-street

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 23, 2011
Messages
566
Twitter
n/a
ON THE ONE ROAD said:
how is that one going to be squared.

legacy problems with people writing non biological parents names on birth certs.

new problem because people want to write the names of non biological parents on the birth cert.

The Passport office have enough to be dealing with with the brexit.
Click to expand...
People have been writing non-biological parents on birth certs since god was a young lad.

If we ever have a national DNA database we are going to get a very nasty shock regarding the nature of women.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top