What did SF achieve?

D

dubsthcentralboy

Member
Joined
Jun 29, 2006
Messages
71
For decades Sinn Féin supported a murderour campaign by the self-styled Irish Repubican Army (IRA) which resulted in the death of hundreds of civilians. It was, according to SF lore, part of the struggle for the freedom of Ireland.

Now, after 1,000s of lives lost what's been achieved?

A United Ireland, no they've decided to let that be,
An end to British occupation of a part of Ireland, ignored that too,
British soldiers in Ireland, they're still here
A British police force? - Well, SF administer it now...
A British parliament in Stormont, well, they're involved in administering that too.


What did the 'armed struggle' achieve? Why were Sinn Féin opposed to running British institutions in Ireland for decades but now they're happy to do so?
 


T

Tomáis Joad

Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2007
Messages
12
Being part of one of the oldest revolutionary and anti imperialist movements in Europe. Being a beacon to oppressed people all over the world.

Not being fianna fail.

Those are a few of the achievements I'm most proud of.
 
D

dubsthcentralboy

Member
Joined
Jun 29, 2006
Messages
71
Tomáis Joad said:
Being part of one of the oldest revolutionary and anti imperialist movements in Europe. Being a beacon to oppressed people all over the world.

Not being fianna fail.

Those are a few of the achievements I'm most proud of.
Click to expand...
And what about:

A United Ireland,
An end to British occupation of a part of Ireland,
British soldiers in Ireland,
A British police force in Ireland,
A British parliament in Stormont?

Wasn't that what the 'armed struggle' was all about? Are you proud that Sinn Féin members are administering British laws in Ireland and co-ordinating British policing in Ireland?
 
Squire Allworthy

Squire Allworthy

Well-known member
Joined
May 31, 2007
Messages
1,404
Some working class lads got nice suits out of it. :roll:

Come on they are entitled to their views and their aims, where I disagree with them is their means of execution. (in all senses)

You could ask what has FF achieved etc?
 
C

CJH

Active member
Joined
Feb 24, 2004
Messages
214
Tomáis Joad said:
Being part of one of the oldest revolutionary and anti imperialist movements in Europe. .
Click to expand...
Why not join the Communists, or the Anarchists? They are older.

Being a beacon to oppressed people all over the world.
Click to expand...
Ha ha ha.

Not being fianna fail.
Click to expand...
Neither are Fine Gael
 
T

Tomáis Joad

Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2007
Messages
12
actually the Republican movement finds it roots even before 1798. So while its impossible to put a date on the birth of any ideology or movement it is not really true to say anarchism or communism are older.
 
C

CJH

Active member
Joined
Feb 24, 2004
Messages
214
Tomáis Joad said:
actually the Republican movement finds it roots even before 1798. So while its impossible to put a date on the birth of any ideology or movement it is not really true to say anarchism or communism are older.
Click to expand...
So you're talking about 'Republicanism' as an ideology. Well, without getting into yet another turgid debate about who's legitimate or not, let's just say that it's highly debateable whether the Provos are the only true heirs of Tone
 
T

Tomáis Joad

Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2007
Messages
12
If you've ever beeen particularly close to sinn fein leadership figures you'll notice there suits are not all that nice. Armani they are most certainly not.

Adams rarely wears a suit at all.
 
DavidMurphyperson

DavidMurphyperson

Member
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
18
Tomáis Joad said:
actually the Republican movement finds it roots even before 1798. So while its impossible to put a date on the birth of any ideology or movement it is not really true to say anarchism or communism are older.
Click to expand...
The sort of "Republicanism" that Sinn Fein support was founded in the 70's based on sectarianism, intimidation and criminality, don't tarnish the earlier movements by relating them to the atrocities that the IRA committed in recent years
 
T

Tomáis Joad

Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2007
Messages
12
Coming from somebody who claims to be a socialist and supports Lisbon, thats very rich.


oh and CJH I never said anything about "true heirs" I dont go in for that, but we are part of the republic movement, which has been present in ireland since before 1798
 
S

st333ve

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 18, 2006
Messages
2,101
dubsthcentralboy said:
For decades Sinn Féin supported a murderour campaign by the self-styled Irish Repubican Army (IRA) which resulted in the death of hundreds of civilians. It was, according to SF lore, part of the struggle for the freedom of Ireland.

Now, after 1,000s of lives lost what's been achieved?

A United Ireland, no they've decided to let that be,
An end to British occupation of a part of Ireland, ignored that too,
British soldiers in Ireland, they're still here
A British police force? - Well, SF administer it now...
A British parliament in Stormont, well, they're involved in administering that too.


What did the 'armed struggle' achieve? Why were Sinn Féin opposed to running British institutions in Ireland for decades but now they're happy to do so?
Click to expand...
Have you any idea what ni was like before the troubles?
 
PaintingMedium

PaintingMedium

Member
Joined
May 9, 2007
Messages
88
DavidMurphyperson said:
Tomáis Joad said:
actually the Republican movement finds it roots even before 1798. So while its impossible to put a date on the birth of any ideology or movement it is not really true to say anarchism or communism are older.
Click to expand...
The sort of "Republicanism" that Sinn Fein support was founded in the 70's based on sectarianism, intimidation and criminality, don't tarnish the earlier movements by relating them to the atrocities that the IRA committed in recent years
Click to expand...
Well that is a load of Cr**.
:shock:
 
D

drbob1972

Active member
Joined
May 1, 2007
Messages
257
DSC was there any need to start another thread bashing SF just cos Joad from YSF called you / FF in the Basque thread ?
 
C

Cork Rebel

New member
Joined
Apr 21, 2006
Messages
3
Tomáis Joad said:
Being part of one of the oldest revolutionary and anti imperialist movements in Europe. Being a beacon to oppressed people all over the world.

Not being fianna fail.

Those are a few of the achievements I'm most proud of.
Click to expand...
My God, they are still brainwashing young impressionable young men I see
 
Twin Towers

Twin Towers

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 14, 2005
Messages
5,803
Achieving feck all is their greatest achievement. Its hard to be around for 100 years and achieve feck all.
 
A

Apple bastard

New member
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1
dubsthcentralboy said:
And what about:

A United Ireland,
An end to British occupation of a part of Ireland,
British soldiers in Ireland,
A British police force in Ireland,
A British parliament in Stormont?
Click to expand...

Good point.

Why didn't the "Republican" party - Fianna Fail ever do anything about these injustices??

Afterall ye were in a much more powerful position than Sinn Fein for the last 80 years!
 
T

The Collective.

Active member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
159
Sinn Fien actions nowadays, just prove that, Fine Gael are the one true republican party. Consistant in thier views.

CnaG had a policy. FF adopted after slandering them over it.
FG had a policy, FF adopted it after slandering it.

Now SF have adopted all of FGs policies on Northren Ireland. And guess what! We have more that the other parties will slander then later adopt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top