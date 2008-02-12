What did SF achieve?

For decades Sinn Féin supported a murderour campaign by the self-styled Irish Repubican Army (IRA) which resulted in the death of hundreds of civilians. It was, according to SF lore, part of the struggle for the freedom of Ireland.



Now, after 1,000s of lives lost what's been achieved?



A United Ireland, no they've decided to let that be,

An end to British occupation of a part of Ireland, ignored that too,

British soldiers in Ireland, they're still here

A British police force? - Well, SF administer it now...

A British parliament in Stormont, well, they're involved in administering that too.





What did the 'armed struggle' achieve? Why were Sinn Féin opposed to running British institutions in Ireland for decades but now they're happy to do so?