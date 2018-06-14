What does religion contribute to society

The American commentator/blogger Kunstler produced an insightful statemetn during the George Dubya Bush Presidency.



"the dominant religion in America today is not Evangelical Protestantism, but shopping".



It was funny, because Dubya (backed by Evangelicals), was in the media, telling people to keep shopping. It was tongue in cheek ridcule of the Bush core supporters.



Well, I have seen an Ireland in the Celtic Tiger era, it treached the point where the dominant belief system was centred on one's brains cells murdered by the million, on Arters Scutter. And I have seen the results in the HSE.



And maybe around the same time Ireland, we needed a similar insight. As a sort of "status update" on the belief system. To make fun of Biffo, Harney and Ahern.



Not too sure where we are now. What is the dominant belief system in present day Ireland ? Is it showing off ? Is it pretending everything is glorious ?