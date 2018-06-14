What does religion contribute to socity

We all know the difference between right and wrong , what we should do and what we should not do
If you take the practical ideas away, which are contained across the board in all religious ,what are we left with?
Moral laws and values are something that should start in every home and spread through a community.Does society really need a religion to "guide us".
Under the current religious model we have widespread abuse , an archaic view on women , paedophile priests been given protection, Cries of bankruptcy in regard to payment of redress, homophobia , charity spin offs with tax issues, Christina Gallagher type character's mopping up the gravy that surrounds the main course etc etc ,
Leaving out the Moral teachings ,What does religion contribute to society that we cannot obtain elsewhere?
Religious groups still owe
