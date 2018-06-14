What does religion contribute to socity

P

PAGE61

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 19, 2018
Messages
1,171
We all know the difference between right and wrong , what we should do and what we should not do

If you take the practical ideas away, which are contained across the board in all religious ,what are we left with?
Moral laws and values are something that should start in every home and spread through a community.Does society really need a religion to "guide us".

Under the current religious model we have widespread abuse , an archaic view on women , paedophile priests been given protection, Cries of bankruptcy in regard to payment of redress, homophobia , charity spin offs with tax issues, Christina Gallagher type character's mopping up the gravy that surrounds the main course etc etc ,

Leaving out the Moral teachings ,What does religion contribute to society that we cannot obtain elsewhere?



Religious groups still owe
 


G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
[video=youtube;0cVUszwVrSU]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cVUszwVrSU[/video]
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Administrator
Joined
Mar 26, 2012
Messages
23,429
PAGE61 said:
...Leaving out the Moral teachings ,What does religion contribute to society that we cannot obtain elsewhere?



Religious groups still owe
Click to expand...
You do not need religion to behave ethically - People already knew it was wrong to kill long before anyone with a dog collar told them so.
 
D

derryman

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2011
Messages
10,649
PAGE61 said:
We all know the difference between right and wrong , what we should do and what we should not do

If you take the practical ideas away, which are contained across the board in all religious ,what are we left with?
Moral laws and values are something that should start in every home and spread through a community.Does society really need a religion to "guide us".

Under the current religious model we have widespread abuse , an archaic view on women , paedophile priests been given protection, Cries of bankruptcy in regard to payment of redress, homophobia , charity spin offs with tax issues, Christina Gallagher type character's mopping up the gravy that surrounds the main course etc etc ,

Leaving out the Moral teachings ,What does religion contribute to society that we cannot obtain elsewhere?



Religious groups still owe
Click to expand...
4 extra years apparently.https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/news/health/religion-live-longer-muslim-jewish-christian-hindu-buddhist-life-expectancy-age-a8396866.html?amp
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
The American commentator/blogger Kunstler produced an insightful statemetn during the George Dubya Bush Presidency.

"the dominant religion in America today is not Evangelical Protestantism, but shopping".

It was funny, because Dubya (backed by Evangelicals), was in the media, telling people to keep shopping. It was tongue in cheek ridcule of the Bush core supporters.

Well, I have seen an Ireland in the Celtic Tiger era, it treached the point where the dominant belief system was centred on one's brains cells murdered by the million, on Arters Scutter. And I have seen the results in the HSE.

And maybe around the same time Ireland, we needed a similar insight. As a sort of "status update" on the belief system. To make fun of Biffo, Harney and Ahern.

Not too sure where we are now. What is the dominant belief system in present day Ireland ? Is it showing off ? Is it pretending everything is glorious ?
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
PAGE61 said:
We all know the difference between right and wrong , what we should do and what we should not do

If you take the practical ideas away, which are contained across the board in all religious ,what are we left with?
Moral laws and values are something that should start in every home and spread through a community.Does society really need a religion to "guide us".
Click to expand...
So society gets to determine what is moral and what is a value, instead of "religion"?

That experiment has been tried by several societies, and history shows how those experiments fared.

Morality and immorality is expressed by behaviour. By its very nature humanity needs objective standards by which to measure behaviour. Religion generally provides that objective standard.

Society creating the standard will result in failure ultimately.

And no, I don't accept that society automatically knows right from wrong.
 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2009
Messages
21,877
PAGE61 said:
We all know the difference between right and wrong , what we should do and what we should not do

If you take the practical ideas away, which are contained across the board in all religious ,what are we left with?
Moral laws and values are something that should start in every home and spread through a community.Does society really need a religion to "guide us".

Under the current religious model we have widespread abuse , an archaic view on women , paedophile priests been given protection, Cries of bankruptcy in regard to payment of redress, homophobia , charity spin offs with tax issues, Christina Gallagher type character's mopping up the gravy that surrounds the main course etc etc ,

Leaving out the Moral teachings ,What does religion contribute to society that we cannot obtain elsewhere?



Religious groups still owe
Click to expand...
Angry TY student lets rip.:roll:
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,670
I think that believing in , or kicking against , religion has been historically less injurious to ones health than believing in or kicking against the state.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
On the plus side: Bach, Fra Angelico, Dante.

On the minus: the primacy of blind faith over reasoned scepticism.

On balance, we'd be better off without it. Bach would still have composed, Fra Angelico painted and Dante written.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Administrator
Joined
Mar 26, 2012
Messages
23,429
gerhard dengler said:
So society gets to determine what is moral and what is a value, instead of "religion"?
Click to expand...
People knew right from wrong long before anyone with a dog collar came along.

This simple minded idea that humanity would be killing and raping itself to extinction without the threat of punishment by an invisible being is one if the biggest insults to the intelligence of mankind.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
gerhard dengler said:
So society gets to determine what is moral and what is a value, instead of "religion"?

That experiment has been tried by several societies, and history shows how those experiments fared.

Morality and immorality is expressed by behaviour. By its very nature humanity needs objective standards by which to measure behaviour. Religion generally provides that objective standard.

Society creating the standard will result in failure ultimately.

And no, I don't accept that society automatically knows right from wrong.
Click to expand...
Spot on.
The pagan religions of Ireland and South America permitted human sacrifice of the most brutal nature.
Their societies believed it was entirely ethical.

Ireland has reverted now to these practices believing it is ethically and morally permissible to kill a specific cohort of innocent human beings.

The only civilizing and ethically moral force is that of the one true Christian religion.
 
Alphonse

Alphonse

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 23, 2015
Messages
986
Religion is deeply embedded into human culture whether you live in Europe or Africa or Asia it is impossible to understand certain cultures without also understanding there religious thinking. I don't think it is something that can simply be removed from humanity at least not so if you want any kind historical perspective into who we are. Someone can approach Chinese history without looking at confucianism or understand contemporary Thailand without looking at Buddhism or some west Africans without Yoruba ? The weight of religious human culture goes right back into the history and is colossal. I think it is rediculous to think it can simply be brushed aside.
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
rainmaker said:
People knew right from wrong
Click to expand...
I'm not persuaded that this was, or is, the case.

The OP referred to society determining morality and values. We know, and you of all posters here, how this experiment fared.

One final point, if society A determines its morals and values and society B determines a different set of morals and values, or society B adopts the same morals values as society A, but to a different standard.
Who, or what determines which society is more moral?
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
rainmaker said:
People knew right from wrong long before anyone with a dog collar came along.

This simple minded idea that humanity would be killing and raping itself to extinction without the threat of punishment by an invisible being is one if the biggest insults to the intelligence of mankind.
Click to expand...
Explain so why Indian societies of Central America believed that ripping the living heart out of a man was just fine, ethical and moral.

Perhaps they were,nt “people”
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
10,287
The Field Marshal said:
Explain so why Indian societies of Central America believed that ripping the living heart out of a man was just fine, ethical and moral.

Perhaps they were,nt “people”
Click to expand...
Explain why the employees of a religion in Ireland ran a rape, slavery and murder ring, dumping children's bodies in sewers?
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
The Field Marshal said:
Explain so why Indian societies of Central America believed that ripping the living heart out of a man was just fine, ethical and moral.

Perhaps they were,nt “people”
Click to expand...
They did it in the name of religion, didn't they?

A bit like Torquemada, really.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top