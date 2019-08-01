What does the DUP actually want? What is their ideal situation?

With the current debates I am pretty stumped about what the DUP would want. Their positions on different issues seem to contradict each other.



Importantly this is about working out what *they* want, not what anyone else wants. So if I write that something "seems feasible" it does not mean it seems desirable to me; I am neither a Unionist nor socially conservative, they are. Please don't shoot the messenger (or the observer). With this caveat...



I can see two possible ultimate aims, both seem feasible, but the policies don't fit either fully.



One aim: "Ulster is British" and that is that. "As British as Finchley", they used to say. This aim would explain why they oppose the backstop - as the backstop does imply that Northern Ireland is different from the rest of the UK, and arguably creates someting akin to a border in the Irish Sea.



But there's something one needs to know about Finchley. Its current MP, occupying Thatcher's seat (though borders were somewhat redrawn), is Mike Freer. A Tory all right. Also married to another man. If you want "as British as Finchley". then you want the same law as Finchley has, passed by the same Parliament and promulgated by the same Queen. This includes law on marriage and, at least in general, on abortion. (There is significant wiggle room in interpreting British abortion law, you can have rather significant gatekeeping, but not the current near-total ban).



So if they want "as British as Finchley" then their stance on recent Westminster legistation is completely counterproductive!



There is another possible endgame. They could want a socially conservative region under Her Majesty. A kind of 1920s Free State, which still had the oath of allegiance while becoming decidedly more conservative than Britain was. And this looks even more feasible! Conservative Northern Catholics, repelled by Sinn Fein policies, could rally to the cause. Moreover, "Southern" social conservatives of all religions are reeling from three referendum losses in four years - and could possibly be attracted to the North. While the sectarian Unionist majority is very slim, a conservative majority could be copperfastened, removing any threat of a border poll "going wrong" for the DUP.



But in this case, why protest the backstop? If you want to ensure a legal system different from both London and Dublin, you want a special status different from both London and Dublin - and the backstop brings that on a platter. One could even envision a deeper route here, to the eventual point of a Crown Dependency of Northern Ireland (on the Guernsey blueprint). A conservative impetus could, with enough diplomatic work, help override sectarian concerns, especially with bishops and pastors (and Orange grand masters) of that conviction working together.



So anyway: they can want full British law or they can want a socially conservative devolved region. Either looks feasible. But different pathways lead to these outcomes and their actual policies seem divided between the pathways. Which, to me, makes no sense whatsoever.



Enlighten me please?