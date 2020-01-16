What Exactly Does Being An Irish Republican Mean?

What it should mean is a supporter of a form of government in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives . But certain people here in Ireland think it has an unique meaning ..and that they have a monopoly on it. De Valera didn't own the word or the reality. Mary Lou doesn't own it now- although you'd think from all the hullabaloo that we've heard from the Shinners (and their predecessors) over the last half-century that they do. Wrapping yourself in a tricolour doesn't make one more "republican" than thou.