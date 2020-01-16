What Exactly Does Being An Irish Republican Mean?

Is it in the mouth of the claimer?
Does it just mean support for a United Ireland?
It strongly ocurs to me that alot who claim the moniker are anything but!
May be it's some kind of paradoxicall international nationalism?
What exactly does it mean to be an Irish Republican?
 


What it should mean is a supporter of a form of government in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives . But certain people here in Ireland think it has an unique meaning ..and that they have a monopoly on it. De Valera didn't own the word or the reality. Mary Lou doesn't own it now- although you'd think from all the hullabaloo that we've heard from the Shinners (and their predecessors) over the last half-century that they do. Wrapping yourself in a tricolour doesn't make one more "republican" than thou.
 
Maybe you need to read up pal, without going into volumes of links and comments, did you know that admitting to being an Irish Republican could very well have had you executed and in latter days subject to internment without trial?
 
Where would you see its advantages over French Republicanism?
 
Well they came up with it and own the name. (that's to leave out to the Greeks, I mean them no disrespect)

Heres a bit of reading for you.

en.wikipedia.org

French Third Republic - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Would you see SF in the mould of the eighteen nineties French radicals or wha?

We're in new times now.

Just being agin' something doesn't guarantee success; and it's a good OP.
 
I most likely will if you start the thread, mods on here go nuts you know with you off topic freaks.
 
