What Has Been Your Experience of People in Supervisory Control in The Workplace?

Around 12 years ago I was asked to participate in a group setting (15 persons maybe) where we did the Myers Brigg 'test'' (time waster) - told it was targeted at wannabe management. The facilitator walked around the room. After we had completed the test, she explained each individual's result in highly positive and even glowing terms. I was nearly the last one to be heard (someone was seated on my right waiting). The test must have had a result chart, as I recall thinking my chart / diagram doesn't appear to look like anyone else's in the room. When it was my turn, I pointed this out to the facilitator. She replied that's because you're the 'perfect' manager. I cringed inside, as I absolutely hate being in TOXIC environments. I suspect Myers Brigg was skewed for empathy / intuition and objectivity skills. I know, in reality, these skills aren't appreciated in the workplace, as Machiavellian and narcissistic types flourish - they get promoted to senior management. Not for me!



I would probably get a different result on the test today.





Why I'm totally unsuitable - sexual harassment:



An example came up on p.ie. A user said he got an electrician (Sparky) sacked for talking about something vile he was involved in as a youth (gang bashing people) in UK. Sparky regaling people with his gang exploits in his misspent youth might fall under a company's discrimination policy (I'm assuming there was one in place). Obviously, UK has the Equality Act (you look to intent / motivation). The p.ie user did go and talk to someone else - within the company - who he knew would be appalled at Sparky's comments, and thus the user set in train the sacking of Sparky. Under Equality Act, once you have a complaint of sexual harassment, you would have to address it … but I don't think you necessarily have to sack the person.



I didn't reply to this post because if there is a company discrimination policy - then fair enough. BUT I would have handled the situation differently.



I would have had a word in Sparky's earhole and told him we have a zero tolerance company discrimination policy in place and there are employees, like myself, who would find your remarks offensive (and why this would be so). I might have asked Sparky (1) if he still held those views? And, (2) was this just an obnoxious anecdote from his distant youthful past? Perhaps he needed to be accepted by the other gang members. BUT he has now matured and has two kids to feed. and clothe. I think Sparky would get my point. Putting myself in the p.ie user's shoes, I might even contact Sparky's union rep for advice on how to approach the matter with Sparky - perhaps he signs a form agreeing with zero tolerance company policy... A former user Roisin3 - an engineer - and Union rep would have something to say on this.



Recently, I was talking to a consultant project manager who told me about a male in a government department who isn't well liked by other staff - they would like to be rid of Mr Toxic. Toxic - in my words: "sabotages" planned government projects. - he's counter productive. Toxic won't turn up for meetings to inform himself or read the material sent to him, but then he comes in at the final meeting stage and is quite negative / hostile. There are people who won't go against Mr Toxic because they might have to work under him in the future. I said that Toxic must serve a purpose for upper management (CFO...) who think they need him. The consultant has to use his communication skills to convince people to stay the course - taking phone calls at all times - advising people - and be prepared at meetings for an ambush [my words]. Be calm … centred … not reacting. This is how the consultant has prevailed and been given new projects.



As shutuplaura said, "…. If more senior people don't really value staff morale and general welfare."