What Has Been Your Experience of People in Supevisory Control in The Workplace?

In Ireland without much evidence, we pride ourselves on being able to get on with people and one of the greatest insults you can ever say to or about an Irish Person is to tell them or others that he/she cannot relate to anyone!

I was wondering what has been your experience of people in supervisory control in the workplace.

From my experience in factories and offices, I would say about 70% of them have very real issues in dealing with people and don't have great emotional intelligence or understanding of social nuances.

There were a number who were excellent in dealing with people for sure!

They were the sort of people who would win a big brother contest if that was the context of the group they were in!

I think that if you brought somebody in off the street between the ages of 26 and retirement age and asked them to supervise a group of people working for you, most of them would be more able than those in the positions already, such was the appalling level of the 70%.

However , if you then told them they would be primarily be a shield for you to deflect workers concerns away from you and that you would earn 2 1/2 times more than them as is typical on the next level, they would probably run!

This comes from observing those supervising me and others and indeed seeing them supervising groups in which I'm not directly involved.

I also have supervisory management experience and it was the second toughest job that I've done!

My recommendation to anybody taking up such a role would be to make sure you have hiring and firing powers and that you are very well paid!