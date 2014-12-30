What impact would instability in the UK after the next General Election have on Irish politics?

While most people expect the minor parties to be squeezed in the run-up to the 2015 UK General Election, there is still every possibility that the combination of the Lib Dems, SNP, UKIP, Plaid, the Greens and Northern Irish parties could take a total of 130 seats.



What is likely to be different is that these seats will be scattered among them, with none of those parties likely to get in excess of 40 seats.



Should Labour and the Tories come close to each other in terms of seats, coalition formation is likely to be near impossible.



What would be the implications here?



Would the example serve to undermine smaller parties in Ireland, as the larger parties tell people that the same can be expected here?



Could the fragile understanding in the North collapse if a weak PM is kept in power through a confidence and supply agreement with the DUP?