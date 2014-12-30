What impact would instability in the UK after the next General Election have on Irish politics?

L

locke

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
3,364
While most people expect the minor parties to be squeezed in the run-up to the 2015 UK General Election, there is still every possibility that the combination of the Lib Dems, SNP, UKIP, Plaid, the Greens and Northern Irish parties could take a total of 130 seats.

What is likely to be different is that these seats will be scattered among them, with none of those parties likely to get in excess of 40 seats.

Should Labour and the Tories come close to each other in terms of seats, coalition formation is likely to be near impossible.

What would be the implications here?

Would the example serve to undermine smaller parties in Ireland, as the larger parties tell people that the same can be expected here?

Could the fragile understanding in the North collapse if a weak PM is kept in power through a confidence and supply agreement with the DUP?
 


L

locke

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
3,364
There must be a question of what level of deal any British party could do with Sinn Fein.

In this country, it's a controversial enough question for Fianna Fail and they have a common heritage.

Certainly the Tories couldn't work with them (nor are Sinn Fein likely to back the Tories).

Labour may be able to come to some form of informal arrangement, but would they dare consider anything more than that?
 
E

eurlex

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 9, 2013
Messages
9,082
SF MPs don't take their seats at Westminster.
 
RobertW

RobertW

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 11, 2011
Messages
20,235
What impact?

None whatsoever. . . . Next year is 2015 . . .Not 1915.
 
E

eurlex

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 9, 2013
Messages
9,082
seabhcan said:
The snp is the one to watch. Its possible Alex Salmond might be Deputy PM
Click to expand...
Not going to happen even if the SNP hold the balance of power. If the SNP hold the balance of power, and are in a position to make an arrangement with Labour, the SNP will not go into a formal coalition but will support a minority Labour government on a 'confidence and supply' basis, similar to the Lib-Lab pact of the 1970s, in return for extra devolved powers for Scotland, as much as possible as they can get over and above the Smith Commission recommendations. If even that loose arrangement looks like denting SNP support in Scotland the SNP will get as much as they possibly can for Scotland then pull the plug on Labour.
 
hairylemon

hairylemon

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2010
Messages
1,160
Of greater importance, If the UK leave the EU what are the effects on this country? forget about UK national politics, it makes no difference to us here.
 
C

Congalltee

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2009
Messages
6,124
Brexit and unionists holding balance of power, are the only two concerns of ours. Britain doesn't interfere with the economy as much as our lot, so trade etc will be unaffected.
 
automaticforthepeople

automaticforthepeople

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 22, 2012
Messages
4,671
I agree the SNP are the ones to watch and so too are the Tories. Cameron will do whatever deal needs be done to (a) hang on in power and (b) extract himself from the promise of the in out referendum.
What better way to do that than with the Scottish Nationalists who can rightly point to the fact that they see Scotland's place in Europe? A deal will give Scotland a pathway out of the UK eventually over a number of years. The Tory losses in Scotland will be nothing in comparison to the damage independence will do to Labour.
Where Major led on Ireland, Cameron will go on Scotland once the banks and financial services are accommodated. Tories north and south of the Tweed to find common cause in 2015.
 
seabhcan

seabhcan

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 3, 2007
Messages
14,228
automaticforthepeople said:
I agree the SNP are the ones to watch and so too are the Tories. Cameron will do whatever deal needs be done to (a) hang on in power and (b) extract himself from the promise of the in out referendum.
What better way to do that than with the Scottish Nationalists who can rightly point to the fact that they see Scotland's place in Europe? A deal will give Scotland a pathway out of the UK eventually over a number of years. The Tory losses in Scotland will be nothing in comparison to the damage independence will do to Labour.
Where Major led on Ireland, Cameron will go on Scotland once the banks and financial services are accommodated. Tories north and south of the Tweed to find common cause in 2015.
Click to expand...
Its looking like Labour will be wiped out in Scotland in May, reduced to about 3 seats. So post May 2015, Scottish politics will become completely detached from Westminister. Neither the Tories or Labour will have much interest in the place. Its an even equal to the 1918 general election in Ireland which led to Independence only 3 years later.

Post 2015 there may be no such thing as 'national' UK politics. Politics will be balkanised - with England-Wales politics, NI politics and Scottish politics - and nothing much in common between them.
 
Last edited:
E

eurlex

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 9, 2013
Messages
9,082
automaticforthepeople said:
I agree the SNP are the ones to watch and so too are the Tories. Cameron will do whatever deal needs be done to (a) hang on in power and (b) extract himself from the promise of the in out referendum.
What better way to do that than with the Scottish Nationalists who can rightly point to the fact that they see Scotland's place in Europe? A deal will give Scotland a pathway out of the UK eventually over a number of years. The Tory losses in Scotland will be nothing in comparison to the damage independence will do to Labour.
Where Major led on Ireland, Cameron will go on Scotland once the banks and financial services are accommodated. Tories north and south of the Tweed to find common cause in 2015.
Click to expand...
The Tories have nothing to gain by being nice to Scotland. They only have one MP in Scotland so it makes little or no difference to them if their policies píss off most people in Scotland. On the other hand, being seen as too generous to Scotland would lead to them losing support in England where almost all of their support comes from.

Apart from that, the SNP have categorically ruled out any support for the Tories in the event of a hung parliament at Westminster.

They'd be crucified if they did support the Tories. Look at what's happened to Labour in Scotland for campaigning on the same side as the Tories against independence - they've lost about half their support to the SNP. Can you imagine how much support the SNP would lose if they were to form a coalition government with the Tories?
 
DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,250
Website
darrenjprior.blogspot.com
Twitter
https://twitter.com/DarrenJPrior
I am more interested in how much the increased austerity there is going to be. €30 billion is planned. How big is this figure comparatively as a cut to spending or services do es anyone know? I know it is bad but how bad is it??
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top