What is the point of driveway gates?

I can understand if there's little road up to a big house and they are opened by large mechanical gates, especially automatically after speaking to an intercom.



I'm talking about your average Joe having a gate to their driveway and dutifully closing it every night and opening it again in the morning - despite anyone being able to open it anyway if they wanted and often not even having to bother opening it to get across because it or the wall barely reaches their waist.



Why bother?



Literally every morning and every night. What are you doing?!



Does it make you feel more important or like you have a fort that you're "protecting"?



I've heard someone say "psychological barrier" before but I'm thinking the only psychology going on is in the heads of the people who have them.