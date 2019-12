"Whiteness" is just a ploy to get around the embarrassing fact that most of those espousing "superiority", "supremacy" and "defence against cultural dilution" etc. would not actually make the cut by traditional metrics of judging someone to be "white" - if you're not WASP, white anglo-saxon protestant, you can't be properly white. This applies to traditional American politics just as much as it did to the Nazi regime.



It's a terrible realisation for the lunatics over on PIsh.con, and also for the herd-right movements in Hungary, Poland and Czechia - but if you're Irish/Celtic/Gaelic, you're not really "white", you're a subspecies. The same goes if you're Slavic or Uralic, or from any predominantly Catholic culture.



The nebulousness of "whiteness", a constant exercise in his lost switching, cones from exactly that; the sneaking suspicion that those who advocate it are not "pure" enough to be counted amongst its numbers.



Which I find hilarious, to be honest.