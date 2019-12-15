What key battlegrounds will GE 2020 be fought over?

Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,101
What do people think the key battlegrounds will be for the coming election?

FG seem to hope it's going to be about the economy and weave themselves into that miraculous recovery, but also lay claim to a green agenda.

FF appear to hope it's going to be about housing and health and somehow convince people that THIS TIME they'll do better and hope people believe them.

On the radio this morning SF were identified as being the ABFFG party, hoping to cash in on peoples' intolerance for the "established" parties.

The Greens were seen as a dark horse - possibly king makers - based exclusively on an increased awareness of the perils of climate change.

Bizarrely on the subsequent news bulletin Howling was quoted as saying Lab would soon be ready to tell the electorate what was important to them :rolleyes:.

It struck me that this summary was massively simplistic and almost patronizing by the political parties.

What do actually people actually think the important issues for the GE campaigns should be?
 


Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,898
FG will stand on Economy, Foreign Policy, Social reform
FF will stand on housing and health
SF will underperform due to poor leadership and the fact that FF will hoover up some of the typically disaffected folks who don't like the govt of the day but could never vote FG.
Labour melt the remaining TDs down into soylent green and give the keys over to whatever 20 something wants to try and restart the party after they get hammered again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top