What key battlegrounds will GE 2020 be fought over?

What do people think the key battlegrounds will be for the coming election?FG seem to hope it's going to be about the economy and weave themselves into that miraculous recovery, but also lay claim to a green agenda.FF appear to hope it's going to be about housing and health and somehow convince people that THIS TIME they'll do better and hope people believe them.On the radio this morning SF were identified as being the ABFFG party, hoping to cash in on peoples' intolerance for the "established" parties.The Greens were seen as a dark horse - possibly king makers - based exclusively on an increased awareness of the perils of climate change.Bizarrely on the subsequent news bulletin Howling was quoted as saying Lab would soon be ready to tell the electorate what was important to themIt struck me that this summary was massively simplistic and almost patronizing by the political parties.What do actually people actually think the important issues for the GE campaigns should be?