What Kind of United Ireland Would You Prefer?

What Kind of United Ireland Would You Prefer?

  • Unitary State run from central government in Dublin

    Votes: 161 29.1%

  • Federal State with devolved government (in Dublin for current Republic and Belfast for current NI)

    Votes: 72 13.0%

  • Federal State with four provincial states and Dublin as Federal District

    Votes: 123 22.2%

  • Shared sovereignty with UK in NI

    Votes: 16 2.9%

  • Do not want a United Ireland

    Votes: 123 22.2%

  • Other

    Votes: 59 10.6%
  • Total voters
    554
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,124
Mods: Please Add Poll


a) Unitary State run from central government in Dublin
b) Federal State with devolved government (in Dublin for current Republic and Belfast for current NI).
c) Federal State with four provincial states and Dublin as Federal District.
d) Shared sovereignty with UK in NI.
e) Do not want a United Ireland.
f) Other.


A United Ireland remains a political ambition for many people on this island. Much of the discussion often gets caught up with emotive issues on just getting a United Ireland but little discussion has taken place on what a potential United Ireland would look like.

What must be remembered in this discussion, is that Unionists will forever make up part of the community on this island. Their needs and wants must be respected.

I've therefore started this thread, to examine potential governance types that a future UI could entail.

a) Unitary State: This would be a continuation of the current state, Ireland where the 6 counties will just subsume into the Republic with central power in Dublin. While many would favour this model, I argue that it would prove problematic for being an inclusive state for unionists.

b) Federal State with Devolved Government in Dublin and Belfast: This model would use the two existing Irish political entities and join them together in a federal arrangement under the banner of a United Ireland. 26 counties would be ruled from Dublin and 6 from Belfast. A federal assembly would be made up from members from both entities. This could well be a first step in creating stability if a United Ireland were ever to happen.

c) Federal State with 4 provincial governments and a Federal District in Dublin city: This model would see a radical devolved power shift to more local government. Munster, Connaught, Ulster and Leinster (ex Dublin City) would each have their own provincial governments. This would allow local culture a better chance of recognition. Devolved power would extend to education, welfare, health etc. A federal capital in Dublin would be responsible for Defence, Foreign Affairs and any National federal matters.

d) Shared Sovereignty with UK: This arrangement is a little difficult to envisage. The people of NI would have equal access to citizenship of both states as present, but both Dublin and London would contribute to the running of the country. It would be a military free zone with a police service that is answerable to both Dublin and London.

e) Do Not Want a UI: Many of you may not want a UI for economic or cultural reasons. That is perfectly reasonable.

f) Other: If you have another alternative, please share on the thread.


Let's have an open minded and tolerant discussion please.
 


firefly123

firefly123

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
28,517
A toss up between B and C. I dunno if I could trust Cork people with Munster :)


Nice OP by the way.
 
Last edited:
R

Roll_On

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2010
Messages
17,544
I'd go with b). If we're going with a full shake up of government/local government, I'd say c)
 
Lonewolfe

Lonewolfe

Well-known member
Joined
May 4, 2011
Messages
17,171
Once it's run from the actual capital and not "da real capital" I'm happy.
 
D

diy01

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 10, 2006
Messages
3,020
Are your hypothetical scenarios based on the assumption that the majority of voters in Northern Ireland have voted for a united Ireland, and things have reached the stage of negotiating the form a new 32 county State will take? If not, I'd have to vote for e)
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,124
diy01 said:
Are your hypothetical scenarios based on the assumption that the majority of voters in Northern Ireland have voted for a united Ireland, and things have reached the stage of negotiating the form a new 32 county State will take? If not, I'd have to vote for e)
Click to expand...
Yes, as per the GFA.
 
S

Science Ninja

f: united in mutual respect, friendship, tolerance and prosperity.

the rest can be considered means, not ends.
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,632
Other. ( I just looooooooove suprises ! )
 
A view from England

A view from England

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
2,056
It is of course up to the people's of Ireland but for this Englishman with some Welsh heritage it has to be full unification. Whether that is a Government ran from Dublin or Belfast as a sop to the Unionists is another matter. If a majority of the people of the North want to stay as part of the UK then that is fine by me. But unification must be just that and the people's of Ireland must face the issues and pick up the cost.
 
ManOfReason

ManOfReason

Well-known member
Joined
May 24, 2007
Messages
4,286
e) Do Not Want a UI

In fact I wouldn't shoving three more into Northern Ireland - yes, I'm looking at you Donegal, Monaghan and Louth.

Just kidding :) kinda.
 
Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
I would prefer a unitary state with devolved powers to all 32 local authorities. Police, fire, hospitals, schools, roads, public transport and certain tax raising powers. Stormont would have to be abolished.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,124
ManOfReason said:
e) Do Not Want a UI

In fact I wouldn't shoving three more into Northern Ireland - yes, I'm looking at you Donegal, Monaghan and Louth.

Just kidding :) kinda.
Click to expand...

Cavan had a lucky escape there!
 
Drogheda445

Drogheda445

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 13, 2012
Messages
6,449
ruserious said:
Mods: Please Add Poll


a) Unitary State run from central government in Dublin
b) Federal State with devolved government (in Dublin for current Republic and Belfast for current NI).
c) Federal State with four provincial states and Dublin as Federal District.
d) Shared sovereignty with UK in NI.
e) Do not want a United Ireland.
f) Other.


A United Ireland remains a political ambition for many people on this island. Much of the discussion often gets caught up with emotive issues on just getting a United Ireland but little discussion has taken place on what a potential United Ireland would look like.

What must be remembered in this discussion, is that Unionists will forever make up part of the community on this island. Their needs and wants must be respected.

I've therefore started this thread, to examine potential governance types that a future UI could entail.

a) Unitary State: This would be a continuation of the current state, Ireland where the 6 counties will just subsume into the Republic with central power in Dublin. While many would favour this model, I argue that it would prove problematic for being an inclusive state for unionists.

b) Federal State with Devolved Government in Dublin and Belfast: This model would use the two existing Irish political entities and join them together in a federal arrangement under the banner of a United Ireland. 26 counties would be ruled from Dublin and 6 from Belfast. A federal assembly would be made up from members from both entities. This could well be a first step in creating stability if a United Ireland were ever to happen.

c) Federal State with 4 provincial governments and a Federal District in Dublin city: This model would see a radical devolved power shift to more local government. Munster, Connaught, Ulster and Leinster (ex Dublin City) would each have their own provincial governments. This would allow local culture a better chance of recognition. Devolved power would extend to education, welfare, health etc. A federal capital in Dublin would be responsible for Defence, Foreign Affairs and any National federal matters.

d) Shared Sovereignty with UK: This arrangement is a little difficult to envisage. The people of NI would have equal access to citizenship of both states as present, but both Dublin and London would contribute to the running of the country. It would be a military free zone with a police service that is answerable to both Dublin and London.

e) Do Not Want a UI: Many of you may not want a UI for economic or cultural reasons. That is perfectly reasonable.

f) Other: If you have another alternative, please share on the thread.


Let's have an open minded and tolerant discussion please.
Click to expand...
If it were to happen, I would prefer a version of C, although I think the regional devolution could be granted to more than just 4 provinces (perhaps two devolved regions in Ulster, North Leinster, South Leinster etc.)

I wouldn't mind B but I don't think it would be workable in a United Ireland structure.
 
Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
BTW, where is this crap about Stormont being kept in a post UI scenario? Why should Fermanagh be ruled as an autonomous entity from Belfast while Donegal is run from Dublin? If you're going to create "federal" institutions then do so in a way that is uniform for the entire country. Option B therefore cannot new considered a federal option.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,124
Ren84 said:
BTW, where is this crap about Stormont being kept in a post UI scenario? Why should Fermanagh be ruled as an autonomous entity from Belfast while Donegal is run from Dublin? If you're going to create "federal" institutions then do so in a way that is uniform for the entire country. Option B therefore cannot new considered a federal option.
Click to expand...
Pssst...look at option c)
 
dresden8

dresden8

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 5, 2009
Messages
14,598
The unionists should go for A. As a perpetually solid third party voting bloc they would be the junior party in every coalition government. Fnck Labour.
 
W

wilting

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2008
Messages
349
F) Four provinces of a larger Federal Republic of Europe, with an apolitical Irish national cultural institution for the island (concerned with sport, heritage, arts, etc), with the north/Ulster also part of an equivalent British institution with the other British European regions.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top