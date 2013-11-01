What Kind of United Ireland Would You Prefer?

Mods: Please Add Poll





a) Unitary State run from central government in Dublin

b) Federal State with devolved government (in Dublin for current Republic and Belfast for current NI).

c) Federal State with four provincial states and Dublin as Federal District.

d) Shared sovereignty with UK in NI.

e) Do not want a United Ireland.

f) Other.





A United Ireland remains a political ambition for many people on this island. Much of the discussion often gets caught up with emotive issues on just getting a United Ireland but little discussion has taken place on what a potential United Ireland would look like.



What must be remembered in this discussion, is that Unionists will forever make up part of the community on this island. Their needs and wants must be respected.



I've therefore started this thread, to examine potential governance types that a future UI could entail.



a) Unitary State: This would be a continuation of the current state, Ireland where the 6 counties will just subsume into the Republic with central power in Dublin. While many would favour this model, I argue that it would prove problematic for being an inclusive state for unionists.



b) Federal State with Devolved Government in Dublin and Belfast: This model would use the two existing Irish political entities and join them together in a federal arrangement under the banner of a United Ireland. 26 counties would be ruled from Dublin and 6 from Belfast. A federal assembly would be made up from members from both entities. This could well be a first step in creating stability if a United Ireland were ever to happen.



c) Federal State with 4 provincial governments and a Federal District in Dublin city: This model would see a radical devolved power shift to more local government. Munster, Connaught, Ulster and Leinster (ex Dublin City) would each have their own provincial governments. This would allow local culture a better chance of recognition. Devolved power would extend to education, welfare, health etc. A federal capital in Dublin would be responsible for Defence, Foreign Affairs and any National federal matters.



d) Shared Sovereignty with UK: This arrangement is a little difficult to envisage. The people of NI would have equal access to citizenship of both states as present, but both Dublin and London would contribute to the running of the country. It would be a military free zone with a police service that is answerable to both Dublin and London.



e) Do Not Want a UI: Many of you may not want a UI for economic or cultural reasons. That is perfectly reasonable.



f) Other: If you have another alternative, please share on the thread.





Let's have an open minded and tolerant discussion please.