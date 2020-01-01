What other factors influence your preferences?

I think most of us have party preferences or see some candidates have done a good job at council level. Many have a tendency to go for a candidate that is more local to where they live.



But do any of you have another factor that you use to distinguish between candidates?



For me, I look at the profession that is down against them and there are a few I don't like to see

- Public Representative - I'll give a pass to TDs and Senators, but councilor is not a job. If you are a councilor and you say this, you are saying career politician.

- Community Worker - What does this even mean? I'm so dedicated to progression in politics that I opt out of the labour market?

- Business(wo)man/Auctioneer/Publican - Vested interest groups



And then there are a few that I see positively

- Any form of private sector PAYE worker - One of the biggest groups in the country, but underrepresented in politics

- Doctor/Nurse/Paramedic - I'm a bit more wary of this one as I remember Varadkar and Reilly, but some specialist knowledge in what is our greatest challenge doesn't go amiss.