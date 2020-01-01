What other factors influence your preferences?

L

locke

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
3,286
I think most of us have party preferences or see some candidates have done a good job at council level. Many have a tendency to go for a candidate that is more local to where they live.

But do any of you have another factor that you use to distinguish between candidates?

For me, I look at the profession that is down against them and there are a few I don't like to see
- Public Representative - I'll give a pass to TDs and Senators, but councilor is not a job. If you are a councilor and you say this, you are saying career politician.
- Community Worker - What does this even mean? I'm so dedicated to progression in politics that I opt out of the labour market?
- Business(wo)man/Auctioneer/Publican - Vested interest groups

And then there are a few that I see positively
- Any form of private sector PAYE worker - One of the biggest groups in the country, but underrepresented in politics
- Doctor/Nurse/Paramedic - I'm a bit more wary of this one as I remember Varadkar and Reilly, but some specialist knowledge in what is our greatest challenge doesn't go amiss.
 


Hillmanhunter1

Hillmanhunter1

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2009
Messages
2,585
  1. Financial competence - at the end of the day the main job of government is collecting taxes to fund public services, politicians should have a good grasp of the basics and a commitment to prudent housekeeping;
  2. Social solidarity - Margaret Thatcher was wrong, there is such a thing as society, and we have a duty to put in place a social welfare system that protects the weak, the vulnerable and the unlucky;
  3. Personal freedom - citizens should be free to be who they want to be and do what they want to do unless it adversely and demonstrably affects others.
 
Rural

Rural

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
28,484
I would love to see "NONE OF THE ABOVE" as a preference that would be counted and reported about in the media.

Then change might come about.
 
R

ruman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 24, 2015
Messages
3,604
I generally look at the tax plans for all and will give the highest number to the candidate that is proposing to most increase my tax (or reduce the least). Then i work my way down from biggest thief to smallest thief.

Ministers have more power to bring home the bacon in terms of services for our local area so a candidate with a higher chance of achieving a ministry job will garner a higher preference. Obviously a proper system would review cases objectively and invest based on need but this being Ireland that's not reality. We've seen pretty big investment in our area as a result of having a minister last time out. We must base decision on how things are not how we would wish them to be.

This is a good article which accurately outlines why this election is almost entirely pointless.

www.independent.ie

Dan O'Brien: 'We don't want auction politics - we need to know what happens if the hard times return' - Independent.ie

The government owes €43,000 for every child in the country. It owes the same amount for every student, pensioner and person who can't work for reasons of illness or disability, as well
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top