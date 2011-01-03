Would have to agree. So many landmines have been left behind for the next government, FF will soon be the party of choice again.Unfortunatly the electorate has a short memory...once Fine Gael/Labour push through an unpopular law, Fianna Fáil will regain popularity and all memory of NAMA and the IMF will be left with Bertie in a wardrobe shop. As for the Greens...
who??????????what state will fianna fail be in in 10 years time? After the election in the spring, surely they will suffer huge losses, where will they go? In ten years will they be governing once more?
Why do you support FF northsideman? Just curious as to what inspires such loyalty.Very much changed I would think and most likely back in government. Maybe only as the junior partner in that government. What most posters in here don't get is that FF is made up of ordinary Irish folk from all backgrounds and parts of the country, it is not about builders and developers. Sorry to disappoint you but FF is not going to disappear. We shall take our kicking, lick our wounds and then bite back. Those in here who are ABFF will have moved on to other Trot (or whatever) agendas and will have different targets. If you are AB anything then you have no ideas of your own and are just a hurler on the ditch. Anyone who believes FG & Lab are going to have a beautiful romance should go out and buy a lottery ticket. Joan and Richard (or Michael) will not be able to share the same bed, but you know it's going to be fun being a voyeur, arms and legs will be all over the place.:lol::lol::lol:
The machine is just experienced, highly motivated and well-coordinated people plus material resources.Fianna Fáil will return to power but unusually it may take two elections before they do. Fianna Fáil have never been absent from power for two terms since they first entered Government in 1932.
They still have an incredibly strong machine throughout the country - one which is now incredibly disenfranchised, yes, but not one which has disappeared. With the right leader and some reorganisation they'll be back strong within 10 years.
The machine has been declining since the 1980s as voting intentions became a bit - but not much - more volatile (Sinnott Irish Voters Decide being instructive). That is certainly continuing, but it is not continuing at the sort of pace that many posters around these parts delude themselves into believing. Nor will it implode entirely.The machine is just experienced, highly motivated and well-coordinated people plus material resources.
They'll have less of all these factors in the future.
It'd be great to know how much less.
Anyone who supportss Fianna Fáil, is because they personally gained at the expense of their neighbour, because they believe in the Gombeen political culture of the 'nod and wink I'm alright Jack' and believe themselves in some way to be in with the "boys". These people seem to admire 'cute hoors' and 'chancers'. They acknowledge corruption like a badge of honour around then. Sad but true, Gombeenism through and through.……….:roll:Why do you support FF northsideman? Just curious as to what inspires such loyalty.
I think on another thread you said you would like to see McGrath as the new leader. I would agree that Martin is probably not the man for the job. A radical thinker is what is needed.Hopefully, the grassroots will have kicked out the gombeen men and a slim lined party will have emerged. Unfortunately, this is only a pipe dream. It needs radical transformation and not with Ricky Martin!!!!!
Agreed. The reason for FF existence is to line their pockets. Officially with huge Govt salaries, expenses, jobs for the boys on state boards etc. Unoffically by 'donations' in brown paper bags, 'dig outs' gifts etcWould FF financially survive 2 terms in opposition?
No doubt they could resurrect as FF Nua, but I'd have huge doubts over the current party's solvency.