What state will Fianna Fail be in in 10 years time?

Very much changed I would think and most likely back in government. Maybe only as the junior partner in that government. What most posters in here don't get is that FF is made up of ordinary Irish folk from all backgrounds and parts of the country, it is not about builders and developers. Sorry to disappoint you but FF is not going to disappear. We shall take our kicking, lick our wounds and then bite back. Those in here who are ABFF will have moved on to other Trot (or whatever) agendas and will have different targets. If you are AB anything then you have no ideas of your own and are just a hurler on the ditch. Anyone who believes FG & Lab are going to have a beautiful romance should go out and buy a lottery ticket. Joan and Richard (or Michael) will not be able to share the same bed, but you know it's going to be fun being a voyeur, arms and legs will be all over the place.:lol::lol::lol: