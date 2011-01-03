What state will Fianna Fail be in in 10 years time?

C

cathal201

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 3, 2010
Messages
362
What state will Fianna Fail be in in 10 years time? After the election in the spring, surely they will suffer huge losses, where will they go? In ten years will they be governing once more?
 


ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,481
Unfortunatly the electorate has a short memory...once Fine Gael/Labour push through an unpopular law, Fianna Fáil will regain popularity and all memory of NAMA and the IMF will be left with Bertie in a wardrobe shop. As for the Greens...
 
P

Pauli

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 22, 2006
Messages
1,181
Moribund.
 
J

johnnypockets

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 30, 2010
Messages
14,936
ruserious said:
Unfortunatly the electorate has a short memory...once Fine Gael/Labour push through an unpopular law, Fianna Fáil will regain popularity and all memory of NAMA and the IMF will be left with Bertie in a wardrobe shop. As for the Greens...
Click to expand...
Would have to agree. So many landmines have been left behind for the next government, FF will soon be the party of choice again.
In fact I would think that the next goverment will be even less popular than the current one within the first year. People do not seem to comprehend how bad things really are and the horrors that are yet to come.
 
collina

collina

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 8, 2006
Messages
3,409
Zimbabwe.
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
10,344
Very much changed I would think and most likely back in government. Maybe only as the junior partner in that government. What most posters in here don't get is that FF is made up of ordinary Irish folk from all backgrounds and parts of the country, it is not about builders and developers. Sorry to disappoint you but FF is not going to disappear. We shall take our kicking, lick our wounds and then bite back. Those in here who are ABFF will have moved on to other Trot (or whatever) agendas and will have different targets. If you are AB anything then you have no ideas of your own and are just a hurler on the ditch. Anyone who believes FG & Lab are going to have a beautiful romance should go out and buy a lottery ticket. Joan and Richard (or Michael) will not be able to share the same bed, but you know it's going to be fun being a voyeur, arms and legs will be all over the place.:lol::lol::lol:
 
L

locke

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
3,372
Would FF financially survive 2 terms in opposition?

No doubt they could resurrect as FF Nua, but I'd have huge doubts over the current party's solvency.
 
S

Samell

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 6, 2010
Messages
1,099
cathal201 said:
what state will fianna fail be in in 10 years time? After the election in the spring, surely they will suffer huge losses, where will they go? In ten years will they be governing once more?
Click to expand...
who??????????
 
J

johnnypockets

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 30, 2010
Messages
14,936
Northsideman said:
Very much changed I would think and most likely back in government. Maybe only as the junior partner in that government. What most posters in here don't get is that FF is made up of ordinary Irish folk from all backgrounds and parts of the country, it is not about builders and developers. Sorry to disappoint you but FF is not going to disappear. We shall take our kicking, lick our wounds and then bite back. Those in here who are ABFF will have moved on to other Trot (or whatever) agendas and will have different targets. If you are AB anything then you have no ideas of your own and are just a hurler on the ditch. Anyone who believes FG & Lab are going to have a beautiful romance should go out and buy a lottery ticket. Joan and Richard (or Michael) will not be able to share the same bed, but you know it's going to be fun being a voyeur, arms and legs will be all over the place.:lol::lol::lol:
Click to expand...
Why do you support FF northsideman? Just curious as to what inspires such loyalty.
 
J

johnfás

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2007
Messages
2,715
Fianna Fáil will return to power but unusually it may take two elections before they do. Fianna Fáil have never been absent from power for two terms since they first entered Government in 1932.

They still have an incredibly strong machine throughout the country - one which is now incredibly disenfranchised, yes, but not one which has disappeared. With the right leader and some reorganisation they'll be back strong within 10 years.

Northsideman said:
If you are AB anything then you have no ideas of your own and are just a hurler on the ditch. Anyone who believes FG & Lab are going to have a beautiful romance should go out and buy a lottery ticket. Joan and Richard (or Michael) will not be able to share the same bed, but you know it's going to be fun being a voyeur, arms and legs will be all over the place.:lol::lol::lol:
Click to expand...
Lack of ideas apart from being in power is precisely what has characterised Fianna Fáil for most of the last century - with a few notable exceptions.
 
Toland

Toland

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
63,162
Website
www.aggressive-secularist.com
johnfás said:
Fianna Fáil will return to power but unusually it may take two elections before they do. Fianna Fáil have never been absent from power for two terms since they first entered Government in 1932.

They still have an incredibly strong machine throughout the country - one which is now incredibly disenfranchised, yes, but not one which has disappeared. With the right leader and some reorganisation they'll be back strong within 10 years.
Click to expand...
The machine is just experienced, highly motivated and well-coordinated people plus material resources.

They'll have less of all these factors in the future.

It'd be great to know how much less.
 
T

thetruthsback

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
2,067
Hopefully, the grassroots will have kicked out the gombeen men and a slim lined party will have emerged. Unfortunately, this is only a pipe dream. It needs radical transformation and not with Ricky Martin!!!!!
 
J

johnfás

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2007
Messages
2,715
Toland said:
The machine is just experienced, highly motivated and well-coordinated people plus material resources.

They'll have less of all these factors in the future.

It'd be great to know how much less.
Click to expand...
The machine has been declining since the 1980s as voting intentions became a bit - but not much - more volatile (Sinnott Irish Voters Decide being instructive). That is certainly continuing, but it is not continuing at the sort of pace that many posters around these parts delude themselves into believing. Nor will it implode entirely.
 
SlabMurphy

SlabMurphy

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2009
Messages
1,684
Website
www.dublin.ie
Northsideman said:
Very much changed I would think and most likely back in government. Maybe only as the junior partner in that government. What most posters in here don't get is that FF is made up of ordinary Irish folk from all backgrounds and parts of the country, it is not about builders and developers. Sorry to disappoint you but FF is not going to disappear. We shall take our kicking, lick our wounds and then bite back. Those in here who are ABFF will have moved on to other Trot (or whatever) agendas and will have different targets. If you are AB anything then you have no ideas of your own and are just a hurler on the ditch. Anyone who believes FG & Lab are going to have a beautiful romance should go out and buy a lottery ticket. Joan and Richard (or Michael) will not be able to share the same bed, but you know it's going to be fun being a voyeur, arms and legs will be all over the place.:lol::lol::lol:
Click to expand...
johnnypockets said:
Why do you support FF northsideman? Just curious as to what inspires such loyalty.
Click to expand...
Anyone who supportss Fianna Fáil, is because they personally gained at the expense of their neighbour, because they believe in the Gombeen political culture of the 'nod and wink I'm alright Jack' and believe themselves in some way to be in with the "boys". These people seem to admire 'cute hoors' and 'chancers'. They acknowledge corruption like a badge of honour around then. Sad but true, Gombeenism through and through.……….:roll: :mad:
 
T

thetruthsback

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
2,067
SlabMurphy said:
Anyone who votes Fianna Fáil, votes because they personally gained at the expense of their neighbour, because they believe in the Gombeen political culture of the 'nod and wink I'm alright Jack' and are fool themselves in some way to be in with the "boys". These people seem to admire 'cute hoors' and 'chancers'. They acknowledge corruption like a badge of honour around then. Sad but true, Gombeenism through and through..:roll: :mad:
Click to expand...
Ah, hiding murders and child molesters in your party is more acceptable!!!!
 
P

Proposition Joe

Active member
Joined
Jan 17, 2009
Messages
263
In order to avoid FF getting back into power within the decade, there will have to be a massive purge of their placemen and stooges from every arm of the State.

Starting with the quangos, then through the universities, the higher civil service, the judiciary and the officer class in the security forces.

It will require extra-ordinary and perhaps extra-constitutional powers to make this happen, but unless we cleanse the State of their sleeper agents we will condemn ourselves to a repetitive cycle of FF-inspired economic destruction.
 
J

johnnypockets

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 30, 2010
Messages
14,936
thetruthsback said:
Hopefully, the grassroots will have kicked out the gombeen men and a slim lined party will have emerged. Unfortunately, this is only a pipe dream. It needs radical transformation and not with Ricky Martin!!!!!
Click to expand...
I think on another thread you said you would like to see McGrath as the new leader. I would agree that Martin is probably not the man for the job. A radical thinker is what is needed.
I personally feel that FF will have an important part to play in politics well into the future. Therefore it is important that the right person is picked for the role for the sake of the whole country. How long more do you think Cowen has?
 
SlabMurphy

SlabMurphy

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2009
Messages
1,684
Website
www.dublin.ie
locke said:
Would FF financially survive 2 terms in opposition?

No doubt they could resurrect as FF Nua, but I'd have huge doubts over the current party's solvency.
Click to expand...
Agreed. The reason for FF existence is to line their pockets. Officially with huge Govt salaries, expenses, jobs for the boys on state boards etc. Unoffically by 'donations' in brown paper bags, 'dig outs' gifts etc

And so, teh mega greedy little Gombeen men and women who are the life beat of FF are not going to hang around for 8 years waiting to get their grip on privilege. And also donations to political parties legislation is gong to get much, much tighter - furthering the deep hole in FF coffers and personal gain. Expect a FF split into something Nua FF - but the leopard will still have the same spots underneath
:mad:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top