What's caused the collapse in Covid-19 deaths even as infections remain high?

MONTH DEATHS INFECTIONS march 54 3447 April 1136 20612 May 489 24990 June 66 25473 July 18 28760 August 14 28881 Total 1777

An acquaintance who keeps databases sent me the table below showing deaths and accumulated infections of C-19 in Ireland below.Given the lag of about four weeks between infections and deaths, the collapse in deaths in June to August and as a ratio of infections in previous months is explained by the following possibilities or a combination of them: the virus which has mutated has become far less lethal;hospitals have become hugely more efficient in preventing C-19 deaths;and the high risk population over age 60 has been increasingly following preventive measures,unlike Irish youth.An Imperial College,London study based on a large statistical base for the UK concluded that claims the virus had become less lethal were invalid because they hadn't taken into account the age differences of the fatalities. Still, it's hard to believe that the collapse in deaths was largely down to increased preventive measures by the over 60 population.Similar collapses in deaths have occured in Europe and US states after the initial large surges in infections have tapered off. Media reports and governments need to pay more attention to this development.