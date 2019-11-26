What's Next?

There is only so long you can sit on the toilet or the sofa, thinking about the look on Nigel Dodds’s face when he realized what the North Belfast returns were telling him. Schadenfreude (pleasure in the pain of others, Virginia – what are they teaching in the schools these days?) is a pleasant emotion to wallow around in, but you can’t go on wallowing forever. A point comes when the wallowing must cease, and you must stand up and face life again.

So now what? The main problem still facing nationalists/republicans is, as ever, unionists. But keep in mind this: there are unionists and unionists...….Read on folks......http://www.judecollins.com/



Would be very interesting to see the views expressed by the contributors to that question...…WHAT'S NEXT?
 


There are those such as the unlamented Dodds, who allow the past to get inside him and fester. Like hundreds of others, he suffered during the Troubles, and there was indeed something chilling about the planned attack on his life while visiting his young son in hospital. But equally – more than equally – the lethal attack on Maire Drumm when she was a patient in hospital was more than cruel and merciless. Sympathy is due in both cases, but if we allow our pain to fester and grudges to dominate our thinking, we’re shackling ourselves to the wall of the past.

What so many of us forget is, these are our countrymen and women. Yes, I know, I know, Virginia. They do silly things like talking about Ulster-Scots as a language and doing exclusively Scottish dancing when they’re not Scottish. But sure none of us is perfect. The fact is, unionists are Irish – as Irish as you or I, even if they don’t want to acknowledge it. So we need to be as concerned about their future as about that of anyone living on this island.

OK. So how do we get to create a future that balances our past? Well, we don’t spend time telling the other side “You were in the wrong and engaged in murder. We were right and engaged in defence of the state.” Or vice versa. Because you know if you do that you’re not trying to win a convert to your way of thinking, you’re intent on rubbing in the bitterness you feel. Which may feel like fun at the time, but you’ll ultimately pay for it.
 
From reading the blogspot, as a Southern Irishman who supports a United Ireland, I think everyone is entitled to their own identity. After 400 years it does seem perhaps a bit long in the tooth to still consider oneself a Scot because of who your ancestors were (though in fact some Unionists have Irish surnames like the maiden name of a certain DUP leader). But remember that it is not unlikely there will still be self-identifying Irish-Americans 400 years after the Famine, and it is only around 30 yrs since the first Irish were deported by Cromwell to the Caribean and Virginia plantations as indentured servants, which will be 400 years since then.
 
