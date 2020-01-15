What's the protcol for President or Taoiseach attending funerals?

I've often wondered what's the protocol in a republic for the head of state or prime minister to attend peoples' funerals.



Coming so shortly after the election where media bias was apparent for weeks, Keelin Shanley's funeral was attended by both President and Taoiseach.



It struck me as strange, to be honest, and plays to a sense that the media here are far too important and close to the elected leaders.



With absolutely no disrespect meant to Shanley's untimely death, in the eyes of the state, why is her funeral more important than anyone elses?