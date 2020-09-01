When is bread not bread?

Irish court rules Subway bread is not bread The US chain’s sandwiches do not meet definition of bread or a staple food, Supreme Court rules in tax case

I put this in health, but it could also go under the Economy. Interesting piece in the media today. Subway lost a case in the Supreme Court. They were looking for a refund on the VAT of 9.2% claiming as they were selling bread the rate should have been zero. The court found that their "bread" was not in fact bread. Under the Value-Added Tax Act of 1972 it cannot even be defined as a staple food, because it contains too much sugar. The sugar is five times the required level and falls outside the definition of a staple food.I find it reassuring that the VAT code decidates what is or is not food for tax purposes. But what is very unsettling is just the amount of sugar in their food. What is more disturbing is that they had to remove an ingredient in 2014 that was used in yoga mats and carpet overlays! Do we really know what is in our food?