When Life Seems Pointless and the Future Bleak...

I want to bring up the topic of mental health and in particular depression. Personally I've been severely affected by the illness over the past decade. At times I've considered suicide but mostly its just a lack of motivation and a looming feeling that life is pointless. the internet and social media has not helped. In a world of constant engagement and noise I feel more isolated and lonely than ever.

Listening to or reading News stories, the constant barrage of advertising and people selling themselves for attention makes me wonder how long this culture will survive. Can it evolve into something more profound and meaningful or is hyper commercialism now the norm?

I'm considering a retreat just to get away from technology for awhile and perhaps mix with people who arent too busy for as much as a conversation.

If this is something you can relate to please share your story. I'm re-reading the Stephen Coveys - living the seven habits which details the actions taken by people in adverse situations then turning their lives around or at least learning to live with the one they have.

I'd like to become more politically active at community level but each day I find it harder to rationalise why I should make the effort.

Any book recommendations would be helpful.
 


You are clearly a very insightful and considerate person. People like you are very valuable to society.
 
Catch tonight's Tommy Tiernan show if you get a chance...the last guest might have a message for you.
 
thanks for your kind words
 
