When will latest World dominance by 5% of World population end?

Interesting interview by Noam Chomsky here: Noam Chomsky: Trump Is Trying to Exploit Tension With Iran for 2020
As with previous World empires, basic concepts such as national independence and control over your own raw resources and territory are anathema to continued dominance by a superpower. The US represents less than 5% of the World's population but its corporations own about 50% of the World's output and its Government wants a veto on the actions of other countries. Their dominance has started to end with countries starting to ignore them but how slow and painful will the ending be? Here is a quote from the Chomsky interview:
You’ve often quoted George Kennan, the venerated State Department official, in his famous 1948 memo: “We have 50% of the world’s wealth but only 6.3% of its population…. Our real task in the coming period is to devise a pattern of relationships which will permit us to maintain this position of disparity.” That was 1948. I was interested to discover that two years later, he made a statement about Latin America to the effect of, “The protection of our raw materials” in the rest of the world, particularly in Latin America, would trump concern over what he called “police repression.”
