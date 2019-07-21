When will latest World dominance by 5% of World population end?

middleground said:



Let’s start with Turkey where you make a purchase we don’t like and we won’t do business with you:

The example of this veto is one where the country in question went ahead and did something the US didn't want them to do anyway. We're off to a bad start.The US base is there with the approval of the government. This is akin to saying US is refusing to stop using Shannon as a refueling base because even though they have the permission to do so, a bunch of head-bangers and professional malcontents protested their presence. Two attempts so far. Two fails.The ban on Huawei is down to the backdoors the Chinese government builds into the system so as to be able to intercept messaging. It is fundamentally not secure. Which is why communist Vietnam has also banned it from their infrastructure.Assange is a (very smelly) criminal whose recklessness in pursuit of self-glorification has put an unknown number of people in danger. I look forward to him facing justice.What are you talking about here? Iraq? What has that got to do with your OP? Nothing. You're just flailing around with your USA = BAD laundry list. So far, it's not stacking up well.The Island is administered by the UK. They haven't asked them to leave. So far we're holding steady at zero successful attempts to back up the roofless nonsense in your OP. Maybe you're saving the best till last?Ah yes. Global Research. Russian-backed purveyors of anti-western, anti-vax and anti-capitalist conspiracy for over a decade. How embarrassing. For you.This story has been debunked and you'll not find it in any reputable media outlet. Your admonishment that I read more news is starting to look a bit silly. They probably have a piece on the "electro-magnetic-pulse" the capitalists used to take down their powergrid this week too?How much oil did the USA "take" from Iraq? Simple question. (Hint: None).Anyway, well done you for doing a far better job than I ever could to unmask your agenda here. Ignorant, moonbattery motivated by virulent anti-Americanism you can't even provide coherent reason for when given all the time and space you could need.