Where are all ex politicians now ?

spidermom
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2008
- Messages
- 9,148
Former FF minister Pat Carey joins PR firm - The Irish Times - Wed, Aug 14, 2013
Pat has a new job.....as does Dermot Ahern, Noel Dempsey,John Gormley, Áine Brady ( is chief executive of Third Age, a voluntary organisation promoting the contribution of older people in local communities) Peter Power and Dick Roche.
We know Harneys is back working and Conor Lenihan is off in Russia...
Áine Brady working with the elderly following her humiliation at their hands over the medical card debacle shows that anything is possible I suppose!!
Anyone know where any of the rest are??
Pat has a new job.....as does Dermot Ahern, Noel Dempsey,John Gormley, Áine Brady ( is chief executive of Third Age, a voluntary organisation promoting the contribution of older people in local communities) Peter Power and Dick Roche.
We know Harneys is back working and Conor Lenihan is off in Russia...
Áine Brady working with the elderly following her humiliation at their hands over the medical card debacle shows that anything is possible I suppose!!
Anyone know where any of the rest are??