Where are all ex politicians now ?

spidermom

spidermom

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
9,148
Former FF minister Pat Carey joins PR firm - The Irish Times - Wed, Aug 14, 2013

Pat has a new job.....as does Dermot Ahern, Noel Dempsey,John Gormley, Áine Brady ( is chief executive of Third Age, a voluntary organisation promoting the contribution of older people in local communities) Peter Power and Dick Roche.
We know Harneys is back working and Conor Lenihan is off in Russia...


Áine Brady working with the elderly following her humiliation at their hands over the medical card debacle shows that anything is possible I suppose!! :)


Anyone know where any of the rest are??
 


tigerben

tigerben

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2010
Messages
4,576
Where ever they are they laughing at the taxpayers , with big pensions, no major street protests , free parking at Leinster house and cheap beer and no accountability .
 
Mr. Bumble

Mr. Bumble

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 7, 2010
Messages
17,902
spidermom said:
Former FF minister Pat Carey joins PR firm - The Irish Times - Wed, Aug 14, 2013

Pat has a new job.....as does Dermot Ahern, Noel Dempsey,John Gormley, Áine Brady ( is chief executive of Third Age, a voluntary organisation promoting the contribution of older people in local communities) Peter Power and Dick Roche.
We know Harneys is back working and Conor Lenihan is off in Russia...


Áine Brady working with the elderly following her humiliation at their hands over the medical card debacle shows that anything is possible I suppose!! :)


Anyone know where any of the rest are??
Click to expand...
This Pat Carey?

[video=youtube;k2sioK9Fcek]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2sioK9Fcek[/video]
 
Berchmans

Berchmans

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 23, 2009
Messages
500
Have any of them who were on a career break or secondment from teaching gone back to teaching?

Somehow I doubt it.
 
RobertW

RobertW

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 11, 2011
Messages
20,235
Berchmans said:
Have any of them who were on a career break or secondment from teaching gone back to teaching?

Somehow I doubt it.
Click to expand...
Definitely not Mary Hanafin. . . For 5 years she told everyone she was the boss in Education. . . To go back teaching would be something her ego couldn't take.

Barry Andrews is the CEO of GOAL (replaced John O'Shea).
 
tigerben

tigerben

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2010
Messages
4,576
greengoose2 said:
they did the country; some service!
Click to expand...
They sure did and put us all to work to service the banks!
Anyway never mind ex politicans , I like to see the current ones, David Stanton like the invisable man, only seen and photographed if on offical FG. Got a skip in today needed to clear the garden so all the " no Fianna Fàil politicans or canvassers" no Fine Gael politicans or canvassers or Midleton councillors supporting FG" and" No Dog but I'll bite just As hard if any member , canvasser, or anyone associated with labour comes into my driveway" . Best get sorted early!
 
nonpartyboy

nonpartyboy

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 24, 2006
Messages
6,782
i was just about to post similar, quangos and consultants.........once again irish politicans prove that everything said about them is actually true........
 
spidermom

spidermom

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
9,148
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
20,433
And he's charging €18.99 per copy for it.....

 
DaveM

DaveM

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2010
Messages
15,963
spidermom said:
Former FF minister Pat Carey joins PR firm - The Irish Times - Wed, Aug 14, 2013

Pat has a new job.....as does Dermot Ahern, Noel Dempsey,John Gormley, Áine Brady ( is chief executive of Third Age, a voluntary organisation promoting the contribution of older people in local communities) Peter Power and Dick Roche.
We know Harneys is back working and Conor Lenihan is off in Russia...


Áine Brady working with the elderly following her humiliation at their hands over the medical card debacle shows that anything is possible I suppose!! :)


Anyone know where any of the rest are??
Click to expand...
What are all the ones you listed working at???
 
automaticforthepeople

automaticforthepeople

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 22, 2012
Messages
4,671
Anyone know whatever happened to Micheál Martin after he left cabinet? Remember him? The guy that defended Bertie over the tribunal and who hurled for Blackrock and won All Ireland medals alongside Ringey?
 
Nedz Newt

Nedz Newt

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 8, 2007
Messages
3,403
Marcos the black said:
The bull is now a taxi driver.
Click to expand...
He dropped into a bar I was in at the weekend, looking a lot less ruddy than of yore and wearing an appalling shellsuit (I kid you not).
He had with him a galleon in full sail (It actually turned out to be his wife, but first impressions last i guess).
Interestingly, the local FF supporter (a neighbour's child to The Gunner) I was playing pool with paused to remark "Lookit the fooker, no shame".
He's putting himself about to get on the ticket again, but my research (i.e. the pool player) indicates he'll struggle to get it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom