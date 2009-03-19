Where is Bertie ? (Second Thread)

There has been no sign of him since he managed to skip in and out of UCD recently, the students missed, he did not even stay to register with the PPA or hang around to meet with his old College mates.

No sign of him around Paddy's day and its not like Bertie to miss out on a freebie particularly if it is Overseas, surely someone out there wants to hear of how he fooled them all with the Celtic Pussy or how he brought peace to NI on his watch.

Or was he just stuck down in Fagins perhaps having a few scopes with Ray Burke and the 3 stooges in the hope some fella might leave a newspaper on a seat with a few grand in it to pay his bills.

More than likely though he was stuck at home with the swelling and pain from the gout on the leg getting worse and the blondes would not be very sympathetic.

Bertie should attend the next Dail session and proclaim to the Nation he is giving up on his pension until he retires at least from the Dail or ends up in the Joy, whichever comes first, alternatively he could say he is signing over 50% of his pension to Grainne Carruth, remember her.