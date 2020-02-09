Where the F*CK is Leo Varadkar?

ruserious
Sorry now...
But we are in the midst of a national crisis.
Has anyone seen him?
He should be addressing the nation regularly. But not a sighting in days and he’s off to America on his holibops very soon.
They are treating the public with absolute contempt. A dearth of political leadership. Perhaps it is payback for the sinister folk and their votes at #GE2020
