Where the F*CK is Leo Varadkar?

Sorry now...

But we are in the midst of a national crisis.

Has anyone seen him?
He should be addressing the nation regularly. But not a sighting in days and he’s off to America on his holibops very soon.

They are treating the public with absolute contempt. A dearth of political leadership. Perhaps it is payback for the sinister folk and their votes at #GE2020

C20A2603-D89A-44DE-8C3F-B0807083E1E9.jpeg
 


Yawn
 
