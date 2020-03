In Dublin housing will resonate on the doorsteps in a big way. When our capital city is rated 49th of of 52 western cities to live in for quality of life you know there are problems. People will fall into one of a few categories



* paying huge mortgage for mediocre homes

* unable to buy first home

* paying huge rent

* living in low quality housing

* worried whether their kids will ever be able to have a home of their own.



That covers most of the electorate. And it's a massive political failure.