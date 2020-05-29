Which sectors of the Irish public sector are most in need of radical reforms-the Gardai and the HSE?

Clearly, the Garda Siochana and the HSE and health service need radical reforms.
The appointment of an outsider from Northern Ireland as head commissioner of the GS increases the chances that recommendations in reports on past investigations of GS failings will be implemented. To facilitate this implementation, apparently he has requested or will request the resignations of senior garda officials who have ignored recommended reforms for decades. This raises the question of whether the commissioner has the power to appoint a team of gardai committed to reforms. What are the signs of progress so far?
As for the HSE and the health service, a strategic mistake was made in thinking there would be great savings from creating a centralised HSE monopoly on health care, a pipe dream of spread sheet accountancy. Such centralised organisations tend to have have too many layers in the chain of command that slow down communications across the layers and impede decision making. The typical solution is to add large numbers of bureaucrats at each layer to assist with communicating to the layers above and below.
The HSE didn't necessarily have to add bureaucrats since under pressure from trade unions Health Minister Harney,without objection from all the political parties, at taxpayers' expense awarded jobs for life to all the employees of the health boards in their consolidation into the HSE. In a privte sector consolidation of that magnitude, a sizable proportion of the workforce would have been made redundant. So the HSE was stuck with a huge number of redundant workers that had no useful role.
The HSE's key strategy in recent years has been to create regional grouping of hospitals and health services in a similar set up to the old health boards. Cooperation between hospitals in the group could lead to great efficiencies. However,implementation of the strategy seems to be proceeding too slowly possibly for lack of financial incentives.
On the issue of public sector reform in general, columnist Philip Collins,formerly Tony Blair's leading speech writer, has written an excellent article in today's Times ofLondon,Dominic Cummings is right about civil service failings .Historic reports show that the UK civil service favours promoting generalists into top leadership positions at the expense of scientists, engineers and specialists. He favours a structure from the Blair government "...in which the best 50 people are responsible for strategy and implementation., should be followed in every department. There should be cross-disciplinary teams that report to the prime minister on issues that departments fight over. " And "The best people should be paid more. It is stupid to ask people to look after vast public programmes and begrudge them a good pay package". Since project failure can kill a career, civil servants should be rewarded with very large bonuses for taking responsibility for projects instead of dodging responsibility in interlocking committees, a favourite trick in Ireland.
