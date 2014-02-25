Whiskey. It's great. Let's talk about how much we like it.....

Following on from a tangent on the "Ownership Transfer" thread, whiskey ( or whisky ) is great. Everyone likes it except Drummed. Even Cruimh, who doesn't drink.

To get the ball rolling, here's a two-part video of James May and an even more annoying guy wandering around Scotland drinking whiskey...

[video=youtube;Zb9QSkvtapY]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb9QSkvtapY[/video]

[video=youtube;rmmMfj1t6Zg]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmmMfj1t6Zg[/video]

It's quite good, surprisingly, and goes into the claim that it's important to add water to "open up" the taste.

I don't. Too much work.
 


A special drink, no doubt,

Irish or American for me, I'm not mad about scotch,
 
My favourites:

Whiskey (Irish):



Whisky (Scotch):




Bourbon (American):



It's a fecking expensive habit mind.
 
Yep, one would need at least a bottle a day to keep sane, living in this Country........
 
Whiskey is the most loop the loop drink I've ever see people drink, anyone who posts otherwise is nuts
 
lying eyes said:
Yep, one would need at least a bottle a day to keep sane, living in this Country........
Ever drank a bottle of in one day?

Sanity?

Not so much,

:)
 
Emily Davison said:
Whiskey is the most loop the loop drink I've ever see people drink, anyone who posts otherwise is nuts
Whiskey is like high explosives, treat it with respect or it will blow you to bits,
 
Ribeye said:
Whiskey is like high explosives, treat it with respect or it will blow you to bits,
I had two visitors fall literally flat on their faces after a couple of drinks, had to drag them to bed, my partner who pored was the same, and he didn't stay straight in the bed that night himself, whiskey banned after that except for exceptional occasions, whole think scared the living daylight snout of me, I drink but never touched nor never will whiskey
 
Emily Davison said:
Whiskey is the most loop the loop drink I've ever see people drink, anyone who posts otherwise is nuts
If anyone is drinking a bottle of whiskey a day or week even then they have a problem
Me ,I love the raw taste and smell of a shot of a good whiskey just before i have my first pint when I get out, which is not much these days.
I normally finish off with a shot before I leave the pub ,just to remind me of the taste of it,it could be 2 months before I have another evening in the pub and I enjoy every minute of it. If I didn't have those evenings, I think id actually go nuts.
 
amsterdemmetje said:
If anyone is drinking a bottle of whiskey a day or week even then they have a problem.
Not sure about this ( a bootle a week, not a day obviously ). The image of someone sitting down with a bottle of whiskey in front of the and grimly drinking until the bottom is a fairly negative one, but breaking it down, a bottle of whiskey contains the same alcohol as 3 to 3 and a half bottle of wine ( depending on the strength of the wine ). So going through a bottle of whiskey a week is roughly equivalent to droning half a bootle of wine a night ( 2 to 3 decent sized glasses ). To be honest, I'd know a lot of people who drink more than that, but who wouldn't be put in the problem drinker category.

I don't think a bottle of whiskey a week is automatically a danger-sign, as long as the person isn't knocking back crates of beer at the same time.

The trick with whiskey is to drink water with it. Not mixed, but a separate glass of water, refilled often, goes a long way in preventing damage to your body.

Me, I either drink whiskey, or a big whiskey and a beer together as a first drink of an evening, then just beers after to nurse...

Back on the Black Bush, still haven't opened my 18 year Glenlivet, and had to give away an unopened 12 year Jameson as I needed a birthday gift for someone. :mad:
 
