Whiskey. It's great. Let's talk about how much we like it.....

twokidsmanybruises
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 9, 2013
- Messages
- 6,594
Following on from a tangent on the "Ownership Transfer" thread, whiskey ( or whisky ) is great. Everyone likes it except Drummed. Even Cruimh, who doesn't drink.
To get the ball rolling, here's a two-part video of James May and an even more annoying guy wandering around Scotland drinking whiskey...
[video=youtube;Zb9QSkvtapY]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb9QSkvtapY[/video]
[video=youtube;rmmMfj1t6Zg]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmmMfj1t6Zg[/video]
It's quite good, surprisingly, and goes into the claim that it's important to add water to "open up" the taste.
I don't. Too much work.
To get the ball rolling, here's a two-part video of James May and an even more annoying guy wandering around Scotland drinking whiskey...
[video=youtube;Zb9QSkvtapY]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb9QSkvtapY[/video]
[video=youtube;rmmMfj1t6Zg]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmmMfj1t6Zg[/video]
It's quite good, surprisingly, and goes into the claim that it's important to add water to "open up" the taste.
I don't. Too much work.