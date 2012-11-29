Whistleblower reveals illegal removal of penalty points from the licences of the establishment

Toland

Toland

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
63,162
Website
www.aggressive-secularist.com
The independent is reporting this morning that a whistleblower has revealed a culture of illegally removing penalty points from the records of a variety of judges, celebrities and gardaí.

Garda wiped driving slate for two judges and RTE presenter - National News - Independent.ie

The article claims over 50,000 cases of the slate being wiped clean.

There appears to be an senior-level internal Garda enquiry on the behaviour of one garda, while the Independent's source is making reference to a "cultural problem" within the Garda Siochána.

Shatter is apparently looking into the matter.

All this is sadly not surprising. I wonder will the whistleblower achieve a little change in this area.

Just as importantly, will he or she be adequately protected from any retaliation for his contribution to protecting the public interest.
 


O

Outlander

Well-known member
Joined
May 31, 2007
Messages
593
"Do you know who I am" is alive and well.

This will get interesting if there is even a hint of a "fee" for "services".
 
sic transit

sic transit

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
25,397
Not sure what can be said here apart from not being at all surprised as the piece clearly mentions that there is an investigation under way.
 
Last edited:
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,418
Don't know if you ever saw Dara O'Brian on how the UK has right and wrong, black and white , where as we have varying bits of grey in the middle .....

Certainly thats the experience when dealing with the Gardai , I have seen my english brother in law open mouthed when after a stern ticking off , the garda has sent me on my way ....ticket free but chastised

And having lived in the UK where no leeway or judgement is allowed to the police officer I much prefer - and even think it benefits society- to have the Irish way

Thats not condoning the deleting of points just a warning to be careful what you wish for
 
sic transit

sic transit

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
25,397
Toland said:
I think the watchword might be "watch this space" on this topic.
Click to expand...
Sure although I'd expect this thread to be more of the type of tale that brughahaha above has mentioned.
 
G

Gimpanzee

brughahaha said:
Don't know if you ever saw Dara O'Brian on how the UK has right and wrong, black and white , where as we have varying bits of grey in the middle .....

Certainly thats the experience when dealing with the Gardai , I have seen my english brother in law open mouthed when after a stern ticking off , the garda has sent me on my way ....ticket free but chastised

And having lived in the UK where no leeway or judgement is allowed to the police officer I much prefer - and even think it benefits society- to have the Irish way

Thats not condoning the deleting of points just a warning to be careful what you wish for
Click to expand...
Spoken like a true FFer.
 
picador

picador

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 19, 2009
Messages
20,659
brughahaha said:
Don't know if you ever saw Dara O'Brian on how the UK has right and wrong, black and white , where as we have varying bits of grey in the middle .....

Certainly thats the experience when dealing with the Gardai , I have seen my english brother in law open mouthed when after a stern ticking off , the garda has sent me on my way ....ticket free but chastised

And having lived in the UK where no leeway or judgement is allowed to the police officer I much prefer - and even think it benefits society- to have the Irish way

Thats not condoning the deleting of points just a warning to be careful what you wish for
Click to expand...
If only the truth about UK police was as rosy as you described.
 
Toland

Toland

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
63,162
Website
www.aggressive-secularist.com
sic transit said:
Sure although I'd expect this thread to be more of the type of tale that brughahaha above has mentioned.
Click to expand...
Myself, I prefer the black and white approach. I'm sympathetic to giving guards a bit of leeway for very minor offences (a Polizist let my partner off a fine of €5 a few years ago for having her front registration plate on the back and her back registration plate on the front).

It is standard too in Germany that if you're caught for anything but ridiculous speeding, you can either pay on the spot or challenge the fine and risk getting penalty points.

Once penalty points have been imposed, it's unthinkable for them to be removed without either a court order or the relevant period expiring. That is the way it should be in Ireland. According to the article, it would appear that the same is the intention in Irish legislation on penalty points.

In short, if Gardai are caught behaving illegally, they need to face the consequences set out by law.
 
B

Boggle

brughahaha said:
Don't know if you ever saw Dara O'Brian on how the UK has right and wrong, black and white , where as we have varying bits of grey in the middle .....

Certainly thats the experience when dealing with the Gardai , I have seen my english brother in law open mouthed when after a stern ticking off , the garda has sent me on my way ....ticket free but chastised

And having lived in the UK where no leeway or judgement is allowed to the police officer I much prefer - and even think it benefits society- to have the Irish way

Thats not condoning the deleting of points just a warning to be careful what you wish for
Click to expand...
There is certainly an argument for allowing a certain level of leeway when it comes to enforcement but I worry sometimes that it is prone to being abused by gardai. Well, abused is a strong term - more misused than abused.

I often think that we would be better if the law was applied equally, regardless of your attitude or accent or any other factors which may be judged important by a given garda.
 
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,418
Toland

Toland

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
63,162
Website
www.aggressive-secularist.com
brughahaha said:
P. J. Sheehan - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

On 20 September 2010, he apologised after being under the influence of alcohol and threatening a garda officer after she prevented him from driving while leaving Leinster House in July 2010.[4][5] He was reported to have threatened her career if she disrupted him.[6]

:roll:
Click to expand...
Spoken like a true FFer waddabouting with a FGer.

FF has a very bad record in terms of interfering with the daily duties of the guards, so does Fine Gael. Labour is not without sin either. Nor is the judiciary.

All that interference has to stop. As does internal Garda interference and sheer indiscipline.
 
B

Boggle

brughahaha said:
P. J. Sheehan - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

On 20 September 2010, he apologised after being under the influence of alcohol and threatening a garda officer after she prevented him from driving while leaving Leinster House in July 2010.[4][5] He was reported to have threatened her career if she disrupted him.[6]

:roll:
Click to expand...
That man is a moron in chief. I don't think alcohol changes who you are, just betrays your true self and this guy is in my mind unfit for politics.

And I don't care which party your in, this kind of stuff is ridiculous.
 
Burnout

Burnout

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 7, 2009
Messages
7,153
Twitter
I have a life.
Tit for Tat...and nearly conversation breaks down into what side of the civil war fiasco were you bred from...amazing. childishly amazing and no wonder things are the way they are.
 
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,418
Toland said:
Spoken like a true FFer waddabouting with a FGer.

FF has a very bad record in terms of interfering with the daily duties of the guards, so does Fine Gael. Labour is not without sin either. Nor is the judiciary.

All that interference has to stop. As does internal Garda interference and sheer indiscipline.
Click to expand...
... nope , lately its been a stock response to anything Ive posted ... getting a bit tired of it to be honest, so responding in kind ... in fact the behaviour of a group of FG posters on P.ie has descended into nothing other than repeated name calling and abuse ... Punchdrunk The Gimp Flavoritis to name a few ...
 
Destiny's Soldier

Destiny's Soldier

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 6, 2007
Messages
2,370
brughahaha said:
Don't know if you ever saw Dara O'Brian on how the UK has right and wrong, black and white , where as we have varying bits of grey in the middle .....

Certainly thats the experience when dealing with the Gardai , I have seen my english brother in law open mouthed when after a stern ticking off , the garda has sent me on my way ....ticket free but chastised

And having lived in the UK where no leeway or judgement is allowed to the police officer I much prefer - and even think it benefits society- to have the Irish way

Thats not condoning the deleting of points just a warning to be careful what you wish for
Click to expand...
Lets face it, everybody speeds. It is without exception.

It is in fact impossible to drive on Irish roads without breaking the speed limit in some shape or form. When you go straight from a 100kph zone to a 50kph zone it takes some distance to slow down to the required speed. You could be doing 55kph in the 50 by the time you've entered the zone and the speed camera already has you.

The reason the Gardai warn people is so that they build up a rapport with the public.

If there was a them and us attitude, the Gardai wouldn't get tip off's or necessary info for serious crimes. They depend on the public for information too.
 
Toland

Toland

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
63,162
Website
www.aggressive-secularist.com
brughahaha said:
... nope , lately its been a stock response to anything Ive posted ... getting a bit tired of it to be honest, so responding in kind ... in fact the behaviour of a group of FG posters on P.ie has descended into nothing other than repeated name calling and abuse ... Punchdrunk The Gimp Flavoritis to name a few ...
Click to expand...
I have seen that tendency, alright, and it can be hugely annoying, but your post sort of invited the criticism that you were making excuses in a time-honoured Fianna Fáil manner. Of course you're right to point out that Fine Gael have not been detectibly better in this area historically, and that nobody is without sin.

But, as I say, the tone of your post did seem to be making excuses for clearly illegal behaviour.
 
willow68

willow68

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 8, 2012
Messages
1,856
Again, and again, there's one law for the in-group, and a whole other ballgame for everybody else. Don't see it changing any time soon, either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top