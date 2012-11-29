Whistleblower reveals illegal removal of penalty points from the licences of the establishment

Toland
The independent is reporting this morning that a whistleblower has revealed a culture of illegally removing penalty points from the records of a variety of judges, celebrities and gardaí.
Garda wiped driving slate for two judges and RTE presenter - National News - Independent.ie
The article claims over 50,000 cases of the slate being wiped clean.
There appears to be an senior-level internal Garda enquiry on the behaviour of one garda, while the Independent's source is making reference to a "cultural problem" within the Garda Siochána.
Shatter is apparently looking into the matter.
All this is sadly not surprising. I wonder will the whistleblower achieve a little change in this area.
Just as importantly, will he or she be adequately protected from any retaliation for his contribution to protecting the public interest.
