"White house farm" : The Jeremy Bamber case

redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,656
There is a program on Virgin Media TV on Mondays about the infamous, White house farm murders. In this a man called Jeremy Bamber was convicted of killing his adapted parents, his adapted sister and her two boys in White house farm in Essex.
It is controversial in that Sheila Caffell, the adapted sister of Jeremy, was found dead with gunshot wound to her neck, with gun beside her. It was an apparent murder/suicide to the Police at the time. Neville Bamber had phoned Jeremy at about 3am to say that Sheila was going berserk with a gun.
Jeremy Bamber has always proclaimed his innocence.

Jeremy Bamber - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top