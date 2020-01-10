"White house farm" : The Jeremy Bamber case

There is a program on Virgin Media TV on Mondays about the infamous, White house farm murders. In this a man called Jeremy Bamber was convicted of killing his adapted parents, his adapted sister and her two boys in White house farm in Essex.It is controversial in that Sheila Caffell, the adapted sister of Jeremy, was found dead with gunshot wound to her neck, with gun beside her. It was an apparent murder/suicide to the Police at the time. Neville Bamber had phoned Jeremy at about 3am to say that Sheila was going berserk with a gun.Jeremy Bamber has always proclaimed his innocence.