Who can turn this poll into seat projections?

That's to say, which parties will over- or under-perform their vote in terms of Dáil seats?
I'll be along with my own guess when I think about it.
FWIW, if the percents were turned directly into seats, it would be, give or take a rounding error:
FF 43
FG 35
SF 32
GP 16
Lab 10
SD 5
SPBP 2
A 2
Ind 18
