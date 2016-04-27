Who Is More Likely To Cause WW3: Trump or Clinton?

maxflinn
Nov 8, 2014
- 5,275
It's a pretty serious thing to consider, is it not?
To my mind Clinton is by far the more aggressive of the two. She has voted in favour of every war the US has waged in recent times, including the illegal Iraq invasion.
Hillary Clinton’s Unapologetically Hawkish Record Faces 2016 Test | TIME.com
She has also called for a no-fly zone in Syria.
She has also threatened to 'obliterate Iran', should Iran launch a nuclear strike at Israel.The term “no-fly zone” is casually thrown around in the debates unchallenged, either because the moderators themselves don’t know what exactly it means or because they assume their audience doesn’t. Either way, “no-fly zone” has become the most effective way of calling for regime change in Syria without appearing to do so. It’s a neocon dog-whistle designed to appeal to hawks without offending a war-weary public. As George Orwell wrote in “Politics and the English Language,” “such phraseology is needed if one wants to name things without calling up mental pictures of them.”
But Iran has never had nuclear weapons, and she knows this.
Clinton says U.S. could "totally obliterate" Iran
She has also threatened Russia and China because they 'support the legitimate government of Syria' :roll:
Clinton: Russia and China will 'pay price' for supporting Assad
And she has compared Russia's President: Vladimir Putin, to Hitler“I do not believe that Russia and China are paying any price at all – nothing at all – for standing up on behalf of the Assad regime. The only way that will change is if every nation represented here directly and urgently makes it clear that Russia and China will pay a price,” Clinton warned.
She is also the darling of the American terrorist organisation: the Neoconservatives, whereas they fervently oppose Trump.since leaving the State Department in 2013, her harsh rhetoric about Russia raised eyebrows among hawks and doves alike.
At a California fundraiser last year, she reportedly compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler. At a meeting earlier this year with London Mayor Boris Johnson, he said she faulted European leaders for being “too wimpy” about challenging Mr. Putin.
Conservative commentator Paul Craig Roberts, an economist who served as assistant secretary of treasury under President Reagan, warned that Mrs. Clinton will have a difficulty backing down from a confrontation with Mr. Putin after calling him Hitler.
“When you go that far out on a limb, you really kind of have to go the rest of the way,” he said in an interview at Infowars.com. “I don’t’ think there is any candidate that we can end up with as president that would be more likely to go to war with Russia than Hillary.”
Neocon War Hawks Want Hillary Clinton Over Donald Trump. No Surprise – They’ve Always Backed Her
Yes, the Neocons, the warmongers supreme, the people behind all of America's disastrous regime change wars that have left hundreds of thousands dead and caused Europe to flood with refugees, they support Hillary.The neoconservative Right would have you believe this election affords them a uniquely tough choice. On the one hand, there’s Hillary Clinton, liberal bogeywoman and hated embodiment of the Democratic establishment. On the other, there’s Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called the Iraq war a mistake, accused the Bush administration of lying to drag the United States into said war, claimed he would be “neutral” in his dealings with Israel and just recently sketched out an “unabashedly noninterventionist approach to world affairs” for the Washington Post editorial board.
Whether or not Trump believes any of this is, as usual, up for debate. But some neocons are so disgusted with his rejection of foreign policy establishment thinking that they’ve declared the unthinkable: They’re going to vote for Hillary Clinton.
Here's more opinion: Faber: I'd Vote for Trump Because 'Hillary Clinton Will Destroy the Whole World'
So to Trump, well he has said that the world would be a safer place were Saddam and Ghadaffi still in it ruling their respective countries, which of course it would be.Marc Faber, author of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, has thrown down the gauntlet on who he thinks should be the next president of the U.S.
During an interview on Bloomberg TV, Faber said that the U.S. would not be a sound, well-run economy like Singapore's "unless of course the U.S. is run by Mr. Trump, then the U.S. will improve."
He tempered his assessment seconds later when asked if he was serious, indicating that Donald Trump might not necessarily be good for the U.S., but that other options were worse.
"It's all relative," he said. "Given the alternatives, I would vote for Mr. Trump because he may only destroy the U.S. economy, but Hillary Clinton will destroy the whole world."
He has said that he sees no reason why the US can't be an ally of Russia, and Putin agrees.
He has said that the US should not be arming the people that fight Assad, and he's right, and if they had not we may not have had the refugee crisis here in Europe.
He has said that the trillions of US Dollars used to invade Iraq would have been better spent on America, and it clearly would.
And he has said that the US need to end their warmongering in the Middle East, and of course that would be much better for everybody too.
Yet all these sensible positions are frowned upon by the Neocons, who want endless war and destruction, and who support Clinton, and who made this Trump attack video in which they portray his sensible, anti-war positions as a bad thing:
So given all of this info: who do you think is more likely to start WW3, Clinton or Trump?
[video=youtube;73-xpW1tFV8]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73-xpW1tFV8[/video]
