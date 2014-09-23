Who is suffering the most pain from the sanctions imposed on Russia?

The EU's sanctions on Russia were intended to trigger unrest amongst the Russian populace and so pressurise the Russian government into toeing the EU's line over Ukraine.It would appear however that this gambit has backfired spectacularly. Russia's response in banning EU food imports have meant Russians are grasping the opportunity to develop their own producers for sanction hit products, whilst numerous european countries are seeing unrest on their streets as producers vent their anger at the destruction of their livelihoods.The Dutch had a mass protest with tomatoes, the Spanish burned EU flags, whilst the French, never to be outdone in the world of protests, burned down their local tax officeI suspect our unelected EU bureaucrats are by now beginning to wonder if perhaps their attempt to bully Russia was a tad bit ill conceived.Presumably they figured that as bullying always worked for keeping their 'members' in line it would work on Russia too. If Russia decides to retaliate further by reducing gas supplies to 'unfriendly' EU countries this winter the level of unrest in Europe could skyrocket. The EU as a body are not very popular with the masses as it is, as evidenced by the swell of support for anti-EU parties, and so it would not take much to see a general revolt and the whole european edifice brought crashing down.Russia may well have the last laugh.This crisis has also raised questions regarding Irish sovereignty. At what point did we hand over responsibility for our foreign relations to unelected EU bureaucrats? What has happened to our 'guaranteed' neutrality? Standing full square with the EU and its armed wing NATO in opposition to Russia does not seem to be keeping to even a semblance of neutrality.