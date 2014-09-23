Who is suffering the most pain from the sanctions imposed on Russia?

The EU's sanctions on Russia were intended to trigger unrest amongst the Russian populace and so pressurise the Russian government into toeing the EU's line over Ukraine.

It would appear however that this gambit has backfired spectacularly. Russia's response in banning EU food imports have meant Russians are grasping the opportunity to develop their own producers for sanction hit products, whilst numerous european countries are seeing unrest on their streets as producers vent their anger at the destruction of their livelihoods.

The Dutch had a mass protest with tomatoes, the Spanish burned EU flags, whilst the French, never to be outdone in the world of protests, burned down their local tax office :D

I suspect our unelected EU bureaucrats are by now beginning to wonder if perhaps their attempt to bully Russia was a tad bit ill conceived.

Presumably they figured that as bullying always worked for keeping their 'members' in line it would work on Russia too. If Russia decides to retaliate further by reducing gas supplies to 'unfriendly' EU countries this winter the level of unrest in Europe could skyrocket. The EU as a body are not very popular with the masses as it is, as evidenced by the swell of support for anti-EU parties, and so it would not take much to see a general revolt and the whole european edifice brought crashing down.

Russia may well have the last laugh.

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-29294096
Spanish Farmers Hurt by Russian Sanctions | News | teleSUR
Apple Protest: Farmers march on Polish PM over sanction crush ? RT In motion
Spanish Farmers Dump Potatoes in Protest over Russian Sanctions
Watch European farmers protest over lost revenue from Russia sanctions retaliation via euronews on demand at Livestation.com

This crisis has also raised questions regarding Irish sovereignty. At what point did we hand over responsibility for our foreign relations to unelected EU bureaucrats? What has happened to our 'guaranteed' neutrality? Standing full square with the EU and its armed wing NATO in opposition to Russia does not seem to be keeping to even a semblance of neutrality.
 
SAT said:
This crisis has also raised questions regarding Irish sovereignty. At what point did we hand over responsibility for our foreign relations to unelected EU bureaucrats? What has happened to our 'guaranteed' neutrality? Standing full square with the EU and its armed wing NATO in opposition to Russia does not seem to be keeping to even a semblance of neutrality.
This in particular has made me wonder for a long time
 
We gave away all rights to do anything about this when, after a little bit of arm twisting, and being forced to vote again (remember Labour's promise not to rerun the referendum, anyone?), we voted for the Lisbon treaty.

That is the last time we will get to vote on anything that conflicts with Brussels groupthink.


If the EU wanted to do anything with sanctions it should be banning member nations from carrying out sanctions. Sanctions should be left up to each person to carry out. If someone supports Russia they should be able to buy things from Russia, if someone is against Russia's foreign policy they should be able to boycott.
 
We, the Dutch, had a "mass protest with tomatoes"?

Either I missed something, or this is untrue. Time to consult NRC.

Edit: NRC, as usual, delivers. What we had was simple: 4 entrepreneurs bought 200.000 tomatoes. Why? So people could throw them at each other like what happens at La Tomatina in Buñol. 1500 people showed up.

Was it to protest Russia's counter sanctions? Yes. The entrepreneurs did it to support the afflicted farmers, but if you consider this a mass protest... Well, let's just say our definitions are VERY different.

http://www.nrc.nl/next/van/2014/september/15/amsterdam-tomatenprotest-tegen-groenteboycot-op-1419098
 
Russia is buying from South America who will happily sell and will continue selling when EU sanctions get lifted.

EU is being Nulands puppy.
 
The clown SAT as usual only posts from what effects its had on EU producers, not what effect its had on inflation of food prices in Russia. Some staples have doubled in price.
 
http://www.buzzfeed.com/nicolasmedinamora/dutch-people-threw-tomatoes-at-each-other-to-protest-russian#42v50my

Participants in the protest paid about $18 for the privilege of finding themselves covered in tomato slime. Though roughly 1,000 tickets were sold, only a few hundred attended.
SAT makes an idiot of himself again :lol:
 
Excellent post, SAT.

Keep up the good work.
 
I'd say Russia is losing more throuh these sanctions, but they might have more of a stomach for them. I don't see why Ireland should get dragged into this mess, it's none of our business.
 
US led sanctions were always intended to weaken both the EU and Russia.

'F*ck the EU' was the term du jour in America and it wasn't solely related to the Ukrainian issue.
 
All curbs on trade hit both parties. As in this case.

Due to the assymetry - lots of wealthy countries acting against one poor country - the effects fall extremely heavily on Russia.


What you are witnessing, in the reporting of effects and accounts of protests in Europe versus Russia, is the assymetry in political and media freedom.
 
DuineEile said:
It means Russia's hold on the EU's balls has caused their eyes to water, and they are looking to save face before General Winter wins another battle for the Russians.


D
They doing it now so Ukraine can rearm for next year when Gas not needed during summer, Russia not known for forgiveness.
Remember less than 1 in 10 of German Army soldiers held to rebuild Russia post WW2 ever made it back in 1955, memory is long for a reason.
 
DuineEile said:
It means Russia's hold on the EU's balls has caused their eyes to water, and they are looking to save face before General Winter wins another battle for the Russians.


D
I guess that is why the EU placed new sanctions on Russia about 10 days ago. They must be terrified of Russia!! LOL
 
JHB78 said:
I guess that is why the EU placed new sanctions on Russia about 10 days ago. They must be terrified of Russia!! LOL
They are just shifting uncomfortably in their seat. Having your balls trapped will do that to you.


D
 
Best thing the Russian's could do to retaliate would be to provide covert funding, logistical support & arms supplies to separatist movements in the various EU countries.
Destroy your enemies from the inside, while Russian armed forces mop up the left over fragmented states.
 
