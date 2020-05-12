#Who's Lives Matter?

As usual the shinners have jumped on the virtual signalling band wagon...



Michelle O’Neill MLA, Leas Uachtarán Shinn Féin and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey welcome the painting of a new mural on Belfast's international wall in solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign and to the family of George Floyd who was brutally murdered by Minneapolis police officers.

So perhaps Michelle, Mary Lou and the army council can express their outrage at these murders...

SF the party with no shame...
 


