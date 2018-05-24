Who's the chief pall-bearer here?

Here's a small problem:



Aha! You've already spotted it! So help me here ...



The story so far:



It began with a twitter exchange between @djmgaffneyw4 and myself.



@djmgaffneyw4 kicked off:





My somewhat tedious interruption was to agree: Corbyn was being honourably reticent in his argument. Then, as so often, I suffered a small brain-stutter. And that led me elsewhere ...



After all, the Labour Manifesto of 1918 was definitive:



As far as I know, the Party has never greatly resiled from that position. Which is why, among other reasons, initiating Labour Party operations in the Six Counties is still largely frowned upon. (And I could add a bit more there, and probably will if the thread develops.)



I then recalled that in October 1920 Clem Attlee, as Mayor of Stepney, had donned his full municipal robe and regalia to walk behind the coffin of Terence MacSwiney. That's when I went looking for the newsreel clip (as at the top of this post) on Youtube.



@djmgaffneyw4 was wondering, as I did, who was the bespectacled lead pall-bearer? It looks very much like Dev ...



Your starter for ten:



Who is he?



Because I was reckoning on Dev being in the US at that time.