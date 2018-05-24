Who's the chief pall-bearer here?

Malcolm Redfellow
Here's a small problem:
[video=youtube;qU16rhRHP7M]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qU16rhRHP7M[/video]
Aha! You've already spotted it! So help me here ...
The story so far:
It began with a twitter exchange between @djmgaffneyw4 and myself.
@djmgaffneyw4 kicked off:
After all, the Labour Manifesto of 1918 was definitive:
I then recalled that in October 1920 Clem Attlee, as Mayor of Stepney, had donned his full municipal robe and regalia to walk behind the coffin of Terence MacSwiney. That's when I went looking for the newsreel clip (as at the top of this post) on Youtube.
@djmgaffneyw4 was wondering, as I did, who was the bespectacled lead pall-bearer? It looks very much like Dev ...
Your starter for ten:
Who is he?
Because I was reckoning on Dev being in the US at that time.
