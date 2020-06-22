Who’s the Taoiseach?

www.irishtimes.com

Varadkar criticises ‘mixed messages’ on travel ahead of green list decision

Surprise in government at Tánaiste’s intervention before Cabinet discusses issue tonight
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

Looks like Leo isn't always going to sing off the same hyme sheet as Martin, and with FF collapsing in the polls, why should he? What are they going to do? Pull the plug?

Referring to the Tanaiste’s statement questioning the rationale for publishing a green list if there is mixed messaging, Mr Kelly said: “Really I’m beginning to wonder who’s the Taoiseach”.
The Tipperary TD said the Taoiseach and other Ministers were suggesting a list would be published of countries it was safe to travel to but the Tánaiste did not see the point of a list if there was mixed messaging.
“So which is it? Is it what you say in here or is it what he says outside?”

Maybe Martin is beginning to regret his decision to go first? Ditto with FF's insistence that they have the most influential portfolios...

Maybe sometimes it really is a case of be careful what you wish for?
 
Wasn't it Fine Gael's and Varadkar's idea in the first place?
So when will he be demanding his own resignation over this confusing shambles.
 
james toney said:
Wasn't it Fine Gael's and Varadkar's idea in the first place?
So when will he be demanding his own resignation over this confusing shambles.
He's not contradicting what he previously said:

“The Tánaiste believes there should be a green list as was previously agreed by the Government but if the travel advice for countries on the green List isn’t different to advice for other countries, then we would be better off not having a green list.”
So he's wondering what the point is of the advice is the same for all.... Green list or not.

But it again.. Makes life awkward for Martin...
 
if leo is sooooooo worried about the green list then he should go back to health.......
 
Not really the appropriate ministry for a Deputy PM and party leader.

The above posters are correct... FG have FF by the goolies. Though you can never ignore FG's ability to manufacture defeat from a winning position.
 
Marcos the black said:
He's not contradicting what he previously said:

“The Tánaiste believes there should be a green list as was previously agreed by the Government but if the travel advice for countries on the green List isn’t different to advice for other countries, then we would be better off not having a green list.”
So he's wondering what the point is of the advice is the same for all.... Green list or not.

But it again.. Makes life awkward for Martin...
In June Leo Varadkar said a “green list” would be compiled of countries to which people could travel and to which the 14-day quarantine would not apply on return.

Publishing that “green list” of countries that are “safe” to travel to...and then advising against all "Non- Essential" travel is like giving a kid an ice cream...and then lambasting them for eating it.

Varadkar and Fine Gael are at the heart of an inherently and deliberate, confusing travel policy.

And The coalition are responsible overall for those mixed messages and such confusion.
 
MM is his boss, Leo will do what he's told, otherwise he can man up and pull the plug.
 
The green list is a FG idea so it's a bit rich of Varadkar to try and wash his hands of it
 
