Varadkar criticises ‘mixed messages’ on travel ahead of green list decision Surprise in government at Tánaiste’s intervention before Cabinet discusses issue tonight

Looks like Leo isn't always going to sing off the same hyme sheet as Martin, and with FF collapsing in the polls, why should he? What are they doing m going to do? Pull the plug?Referring to the Tanaiste’s statement questioning the rationale for publishing a green list if there is mixed messaging, Mr Kelly said: “Really I’m beginning to wonder who’s the Taoiseach”.The Tipperary TD said the Taoiseach and other Ministers were suggesting a list would be published of countries it was safe to travel to but the Tánaiste did not see the point of a list if there was mixed messaging.“So which is it? Is it what you say in here or is it what he says outside?”Maybe Martin is beginning to regret his decision to go first? Ditto with FF's insistence that they have the most influential portfolios...Maybe sometimes it really is a case of be careful what you wish for?