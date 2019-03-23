  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Why are Green Jacket protestors protesting in France's uber welfare state?

France's government spends well over half the national income,about 55%,on the welfare state. It provides excellent public health care and good standards of day care, social housing, pensions,public transport etc. The French government seems to deliver better services than those of Ireland or the UK, though at higher tax levels. So as beneficiaries of these services,why are the Yellow Jackets protesting so violently?
Are high French taxes crushing low income workers? Are the French indulging in anti government violence as has been the tradition since the French Revolution instead of expressing their frustrations at the ballot box?Are they really so angry that Macron abolished inefficient wealth taxes that unlike sensible property taxes were an expression of hard left envy and jealousy?
 


Suspect it has more to do with Macron's attempt to import investment bank habits such as broadening costs out as much as possible, inequitable taxation as with the proposed taxes that kicked off the jilet jaune protests in the first place.

Over the past few decades I couldn't help noticing that the dominant theme for any new French President was to see how they got on in introducing the sort of reforms that the Rotary Club would want that is much of the remaining international mainstream press comment on France and its presidencies.

Usually it goes that the incoming French President would be presented as the new Great White Hope against the dark forces of barely concealed communism, who then runs into entrenched resistance in state/public sector attempts at reform and spends the rest of the presidency rowing swiftly backwards and upstream to get away from the French rapids.

They don't normally cause civil disturbance quite so early on, though.

The thing about the French I like is their quite healthy attitude of occasionally putting the fear into their political class. The more mature cities and civilisations have their little ways of warning their politicians that the barometer is rising around their ideas and the right time to back off.

I've not seen this mentioned in any debate about the 'anglo saxon' model of capitalism versus France or the Swiss canton system for example.

When it comes down to it there is a surprisingly deep patriotic belief in France that is not just political that civilisation should be prioritised over bare economics and that it is perfectly correct that the state is not just a series of mathematical algorithms and balance sheets and may well bemoan the underspend of public resources at only 55% of public income.

I have always thought that the average French citizen is very civilised to hold this view- and that they above all other western European states have the entirely correct and appropriate view of its politicians- that they should be treated as a matter of principle with abiding suspicion.

The French are more likely than anyone else possibly barring the people of Rome, to take to the streets in no uncertain manner.

Perhaps they may have a historical point that their neighbours haven't generally seen.
 
The 55% of the national income spent by government is way higher by about 10 percentage points or more than other advanced welfare states. In interviews, many protestors said the rise in petrol tax was squeezing their budgets. That suggests low income French are being screwed by high welfare state taxes and maybe the state should slim down.
Enormous employer payroll taxes and the jobs for life culture have caused extremely high youth unemployment with the greatest impact on minorities. These are issues French governments failed to reform until Macron. Naturally hard lefties resent him.
 
iam sure you have a link for that

how much is petrol in france now ?
 
Finland1.49 EUR1.44 EUR
France1.51 EUR1.47 EUR
Georgia0.77 EUR0.83 EUR
Germany1.39 EUR1.26 EUR
The above figures are prices per litre.
France's government spending is 57% of the economy. The UK figue is only 39%.
 
Maybe it is just me but I wouldn't be worried about 55% of the national income going on public services. I'd be more inclined to wonder what the other 45% is being spent on.

After all the reason most people understand about taxation is to pay for public services. Where does the rest of it go? Debt repayment?
 
French Private Entreprise and to a degree the French Public Sector have been suppressing wages for quite some time now. The teachers I know haven't had an increase in the coefficient which increases their base pay in almost two decades. This is despite the teaching exams becoming ever more selective and restricted in number.

French workers enjoy certain securities but they're purchasing power relative to other Europeans is very low. They can just about tolerate the comparatively low wages in return for certain assurances - secure contracts and low interest rates make finance relatively easy to come by.

If you impose the same horrendous zero-hour contracts in France that Ireland allowed for almost a decade, then those same workers would suddenly find themselves in a state of precarity which is very odd in a country which has historically been very pro-worker, pro-family.

The taxes are seen as having a twofold effect. Firstly, it is disproportionately harsh on rural employees, many of whom commute for far longer than their city compatriots and who have no access to public transport. Second of all, you had Macron claim that the increase in taxes would pay for incentives for city dwellers to abandon their diesel cars for petrol cars. Petrol cars consume more over long distances, so it was rightly interpreted as an initiative which disproportionately affected rural workers.

This coincides with his efforts to strip away barriers to permanent contract and the firing of employees. Firing employees is very, very possible in France. Only the empty-headed lunatic newspapers in the Anglosphere claim otherwise. He was and is seeking to make firing employees an act as easy as that in the USA.

The French pride themselves on their exceptionalism. Macron is interested in making France "as friendly to foreign enterprises" as he possibly can while extolling the virtues of "hardwork" and "pulling oneself up by ones bootstraps."

Simultaneously, he comes from an upper middle class family and has never worked a manual labour job in his life. He is wildly out of touch with the average struggles of a people who voted him in as a compromise candidate yet he firmly believes he was voted in to tear up the French employment system. Unsurprisingly, he finds himself as being somewhat unpopular.
 
I agree.

We are very much at the mercy of the British history propaganda machine, believing the French were cowards in ww2 while the Brits themselves are always brave, always stand up for what's right blah-blah-blah.

In reality the British working class have been used and abused by their leaders to bash technologically inferior people's around the world to profit their aristocracy, while at home they have been quite 'cowardly' in taking on their oppressors.

Even today the likes of Robinson can't bring out a jilet jaune type reaction (nor can the left), the Brits seem quite cowed in front of their betters (remembering the 'betters' are filthy scum like Blair and Cameron...).
 
The Swedes who have led the welfare state movement in the past generation cut back from spending at French levels. Anecdotally, high taxes were turning young people into welfare spongers.
The other 45% is mostly personal consumption spending apart from social welfare spending. You do spend on food, clothing and a home?
 
French Private Entreprise and to a degree the French Public Sector have been suppressing wages for quite some time now. The teachers I know haven't had an increase in the coefficient which increases their base pay in almost two decades. This is despite the teaching exams becoming ever more selective and restricted in number.

French workers enjoy certain securities but they're purchasing power relative to other Europeans is very low. They can just about tolerate the comparatively low wages in return for certain assurances - secure contracts and low interest rates make finance relatively easy to come by.

If you impose the same horrendous zero-hour contracts in France that Ireland allowed for almost a decade, then those same workers would suddenly find themselves in a state of precarity which is very odd in a country which has historically been very pro-worker, pro-family.

The taxes are seen as having a twofold effect. Firstly, it is disproportionately harsh on rural employees, many of whom commute for far longer than their city compatriots and who have no access to public transport. Second of all, you had Macron claim that the increase in taxes would pay for incentives for city dwellers to abandon their diesel cars for petrol cars. Petrol cars consume more over long distances, so it was rightly interpreted as an initiative which disproportionately affected rural workers.

This coincides with his efforts to strip away barriers to permanent contract and the firing of employees. Firing employees is very, very possible in France. Only the empty-headed lunatic newspapers in the Anglosphere claim otherwise. He was and is seeking to make firing employees an act as easy as that in the USA.

The French pride themselves on their exceptionalism. Macron is interested in making France "as friendly to foreign enterprises" as he possibly can while extolling the virtues of "hardwork" and "pulling oneself up by ones bootstraps."

Simultaneously, he comes from an upper middle class family and has never worked a manual labour job in his life. He is wildly out of touch with the average struggles of a people who voted him in as a compromise candidate yet he firmly believes he was voted in to tear up the French employment system. Unsurprisingly, he finds himself as being somewhat unpopular.
The extreme rigidity of jobs for life in the private sector and huge employer payroll taxes which essentially are a tax on job creation have been consistently reported for decades as French governments were prevented by militant unions from reforms and as French youth unemployment reached crisis levels in recessions of up to 30%. Youth minorities have been especially hard hit which likely explains the social unrest in the ghettos of suburban Paris and other cities.

Zero hours contracts are tough on some but suit others. They spread the work in times of high unemployment and make it easy for employers to hire extra workers. In times of low unemployment, employers would likely have to pay high wages on zero hours as employees have the option of permanent or semi permanent jobs.

A dynamic economy needs fairly high labour turnover as expanding industries need to recruit from industries that aren't expanding.
 
You have your own private version of history!
 
You're not comparing like with like. Many taxpayer funded services in the UK are delivered via not-for-profit bodies and so do not come under the same budget posts as in France. In reality the cost to the taxpayer is just as high though. And example would be the school system whose employees are considered direct employees of the government, often right down to canteen maintenance and cleaners, where they are the employees of the board of management in the UK or even subcontracted out. The state pays all the same, but indirectly.

You've been told this before, so at this stage one has to assume you're deliberately trying to mislead.
 
Unlike most Britiish politicians you mean? :ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO: Even that champion of the working classes Jeremy Corbyn grew up in a Manor House!
 
Americans write a lot more history than the British and always opposed British colonialism thanks to the American Revolution.
 
The spending of the UK state institutions on private subcontractors counts as government spending. What doesn't count are 1.privately owned railways and public utilities 2. public-private partnerships where private sector companies build schools and hospitals and lease the buildings to state institutions with a clause to hand over the buildings in about 60 years.

There is an ideological divide on the effectiveness of private utilities but the trend worldwide has been privatisation. That requires high quality regulation in which the regulators don't become too cosy with the regulated. For instance, the water utilities in the UK were underinvesting in facilities, paying out too much in dividends and overcharging. The government appointed a new head regulator about a year ago who was a water utility CEO,poacher turned gamekeeper. He has set very tough standards on water utilities. Generally,investors are wary of a temptation by governments to keep utility prices low. Many US states have unfriendly regulators and German electric utilities have suffered big losses.
 
