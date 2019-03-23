Why are Green Jacket protestors protesting in France's uber welfare state?

Last edited:
France's government spends well over half the national income,about 55%,on the welfare state. It provides excellent public health care and good standards of day care, social housing, pensions,public transport etc. The French government seems to deliver better services than those of Ireland or the UK, though at higher tax levels. So as beneficiaries of these services,why are the Yellow Jackets protesting so violently?
Are high French taxes crushing low income workers? Are the French indulging in anti government violence as has been the tradition since the French Revolution instead of expressing their frustrations at the ballot box?Are they really so angry that Macron abolished inefficient wealth taxes that unlike sensible property taxes were an expression of hard left envy and jealousy?
