Why are Green Jacket protestors protesting in France's uber welfare state?

Suspect it has more to do with Macron's attempt to import investment bank habits such as broadening costs out as much as possible, inequitable taxation as with the proposed taxes that kicked off the jilet jaune protests in the first place.



Over the past few decades I couldn't help noticing that the dominant theme for any new French President was to see how they got on in introducing the sort of reforms that the Rotary Club would want that is much of the remaining international mainstream press comment on France and its presidencies.



Usually it goes that the incoming French President would be presented as the new Great White Hope against the dark forces of barely concealed communism, who then runs into entrenched resistance in state/public sector attempts at reform and spends the rest of the presidency rowing swiftly backwards and upstream to get away from the French rapids.



They don't normally cause civil disturbance quite so early on, though.



The thing about the French I like is their quite healthy attitude of occasionally putting the fear into their political class. The more mature cities and civilisations have their little ways of warning their politicians that the barometer is rising around their ideas and the right time to back off.



I've not seen this mentioned in any debate about the 'anglo saxon' model of capitalism versus France or the Swiss canton system for example.



When it comes down to it there is a surprisingly deep patriotic belief in France that is not just political that civilisation should be prioritised over bare economics and that it is perfectly correct that the state is not just a series of mathematical algorithms and balance sheets and may well bemoan the underspend of public resources at only 55% of public income.



I have always thought that the average French citizen is very civilised to hold this view- and that they above all other western European states have the entirely correct and appropriate view of its politicians- that they should be treated as a matter of principle with abiding suspicion.



The French are more likely than anyone else possibly barring the people of Rome, to take to the streets in no uncertain manner.



Perhaps they may have a historical point that their neighbours haven't generally seen.