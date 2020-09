Nem said: It would probably be helpful if there was some documentation presented rather then a link to a politically motivated campaign (that probably be better moved to the Justice section).



Ha Fuqn Ha arís. The cops & FG rabid anti-republican FG TD McGahon were those doing the despicable lying.If u really want info:"6) Everyone who described Seamus did so in warm terms. His sister Ms. Nan Sharkey stated:“Seamus lived with me, or I lived with him. He was a very good fellow. Hewas a very good living chap. He never got into any trouble and he wasgood to his parents. Anywhere he went, he would tell me who got a liftfrom or who he got home with. He never gave any trouble to anyone Hewas very kind to my children. He was a good living man too so there is noone to say anything about him.”Ms. Briege Doyle, a niece of Seamus, who was 16 years old at the time of his death, movingly described her affection for her uncle:“We loved him. I loved all my uncles but because we were reared withhim he was like another father to us. Although there were ten of us henever scolded us. He was a lovely person. I was only 16 and could notunderstand who would shoot my uncle.”7) In its written submission to the Sub-Committee, British Irish Rights Watch, made the important observation that:“No-one in authority has ever given the family of Seamus Ludlow thecredit that they are due for having themselves pursued the failure of thepolice investigation. Had they not done so, there would have been noBarron Report and no hearings by the Sub-Committee.”The Sub-Committee hopes that the following remarks will go some way towards remedying this omission. The fact that we are writing about what happened to Seamus in this report is due to the exhaustive efforts made by his family to ensure that his case has not simply been forgotten. After listening to their submissions, it is clear to the Sub-Committee that the family are still deeply affected by the desperate shock and trauma of the brutal death of Seamus and the continuing pain caused by the subsequent failure on the part of the authorities to bring his killers to justice. The Sub-Committee recognises and wishes to put it formally on recordthat the Ludlow-Sharkey family have remained steadfast and courageous in their pursuit of justice for Seamus over the past 30 years.8) Mr. Kevin Ludlow, a brother of Seamus, told the Sub-Committee of his upset at the way in which the Gardaí handled the investigation into Seamus’s death:“We lost a brother and it is a shame to think of how the Gardai treated thefamily. We were treated very badly for 20 years, until we started thisprocess ten years ago. We got nothing but lies from the Gardai, whoblamed the IRA or members of the family for what happened. How theycarried on was absolutely wrong. When I saw the body in the ditch andidentified it, I just could not believe it. To think that our brother wasmurdered and we were told lies day after day. Every time we talked to theGardai we got lies, lies, lies.”Kevin described how he had identified the body of Seamus at the scene where he was found.9) Ms. Nan Sharkey, a sister of Seamus, explained how the family could not bring themselves to tell their mother what had happened to Seamus:“We had to tell her he was in a car accident. We could not tell her theway he was shot. She died not knowing. She never knew about it. Youcould not tell her; she was confined to bed. She was heartbroken.”10) Ms. Eileen Fox, a sister of Seamus Ludlow, was critical of the way in which theGardaí handled the investigation and the suggestion by them that he had been killed by the IRA:“We were subjected to an awful lot of harassment from Gardaí who werein and out every day. For weeks they were with me in the house every day. They were saying it was the IRA and this and that.”11) Mr. Michael Donegan, a nephew of Seamus, explained that his father, Kevin Donegan (who had been in the Irish Defence Forces for 14 years and who was of the view that if he heard it from the Gardai it must be true), had believed the suggestion by the Gardaí that the killing of his brother was arranged by the IRA and carried out by members of the Ludlow-Sharkey family because Seamus was an IRA informer. He described the tension this gave rise to among the family members:“There is no question about it; the killing traumatised the family, turnedus upside down. To a large extent it put our lives on hold for the next 30years, which is why we are here today He met these gardai over anumber of months and they just kept putting it home to him: the IRA, theIRA, the IRA. He went to his grave with that belief: that it was the IRA,because of what they told him. There is no question that it caused a lot ofconflict in my house. I am not going to try and avoid it now.”12) Mr. Brendan Ludlow, a nephew of Seamus, described how his parents had put two Gardaí up in their house between 1972 and 1976. He also pointed out that he had been a member of the Defence Forces operating on the border where his uncle was killed from 1977-1999. He explained:“This is how we treated the State. The State has treated us as describedfrom 1976 to date; we have had nothing else but the same treatment fromthe Garda Síochána”.When Deputy Power asked him if he felt that the Garda investigation at the time had been carried out properly he said that in his opinion it had not been and added:“I think they did not want to know about the Ludlow family. The statementwas made that it was political and that he was shot by his own”.13) Seamus’s niece, Ms. Briege Doyle, described her affection for her uncle and how he was like a father to her. She described how she was the fourth oldest in the family and was 16 at the time of the murder. She stated that:“I am Mrs Sharkey's daughter, I was reared in the same house as Seamus.I was only 16 when he was murdered. When you are 16, it was an awfulthing for your uncle to die and it was worse that he was shot. I rememberthe special branch questioned me in a car on my own. I was taken into acar outside auntie Eileen's house and I was asked who did I think killedmy uncle. I was only 16, I had not a clue. I did not know anything aboutthe troubles in the North. He was a quiet man. I was reared with him - sowas Jimmy - and he would not harm a hair on your head. It is sad to see ayoung man die like that. He did not deserve what he got.”14) Mr. Jimmy Sharkey, a nephew of Seamus, told the Sub-Committee:“In general, the Garda Síochána's behaviour towards us over 30 yearshas been nothing short of terrible. It has been a terrible experience for usall and even harder for Kevin Ludlow, Eileen Fox and Nan Sharkey. It isalso hard for the rest of us at times. I was not surprised that the Gardaidid that or that the State acted as it did. They have done so in similarcases, including the Monaghan and Dublin cases and, as we will see, thatof Dundalk. They simply did not care. The only way that one will ever getanswers is through an independent inquiry - it must be an inquiry.”