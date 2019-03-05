Why do the British hate their boys especially if white?

Unfair share of trainee places is given to white boys, warns report





Equality body calls for boost to diversity in job training in UK



Employers need to reserve places on apprenticeship schemes for young women, disabled people and ethnic minorities to create a more level playing field, the countrys equality body has said.



The government has pledged to create 3 million apprenticeships in England by next year. But almost 90% of apprentices aged 16-24 are white, compared with 82% of the population. Click to expand...

So too many boys (white) are getting apprenticeship?. Loads of questions here, how many is too many? why no account of the fact that a lot more girls go to college than boys, what else the boys supposed to do? stay at home collect benefits and play their xbox? get involved in crime and drug dealing? do you have to stick a spike in your brain for all this to make sense? let the kids gravitate to what they like surely?