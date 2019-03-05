Why do the British hate their boys especially if white?

So too many boys (white) are getting apprenticeship?. Loads of questions here, how many is too many? why no account of the fact that a lot more girls go to college than boys, what else the boys supposed to do? stay at home collect benefits and play their xbox? get involved in crime and drug dealing? do you have to stick a spike in your brain for all this to make sense? let the kids gravitate to what they like surely?

Unfair share of trainee places is given to white boys, warns report | Higher Education Network | The Guardian


Unfair share of trainee places is given to white boys, warns report


Equality body calls for boost to diversity in job training in UK

Employers need to reserve places on apprenticeship schemes for young women, disabled people and ethnic minorities to create a more level playing field, the countrys equality body has said.

The government has pledged to create 3 million apprenticeships in England by next year. But almost 90% of apprentices aged 16-24 are white, compared with 82% of the population.
silverharp said:
So too many boys (white) are getting apprenticeship?. Loads of questions here, how many is too many? why no account of the fact that a lot more girls go to college than boys, what else the boys supposed to do? stay at home collect benefits and play their xbox? get involved in crime and drug dealing? do you have to stick a spike in your brain for all this to make sense? let the kids gravitate to what they like surely?

Unfair share of trainee places is given to white boys, warns report | Higher Education Network | The Guardian
You must be glad not to be British then and be infected with that disease.
 
silverharp said:
Loads of questions here
Yeah...

Like, how does reducing the proportion of white males from 90% to 82% on apprentice scheme equate to WHITE MALE GENOCIDE?!?!?!?

Or, how did you omit the case in the article in which equality legislation found that a white male was discriminated against on grounds of race, sexuality and gender?
 
farnaby said:
Yeah...

Like, how does reducing the proportion of white males from 90% to 82% on apprentice scheme equate to WHITE MALE GENOCIDE?!?!?!?

Or, how did you omit the case in the article in which equality legislation found that a white male was discriminated against on grounds of race, sexuality and gender?
you could start with the idea that that "equality" doesnt mean equality of outcome or some autistic obsession that groups of people have to do the same stuff. its clear they want to discriminate and take choices away from people and the concern is only one way.
 
White working class males are falling behind in educational attainment.

So whats left? Do an apprenticeship. A fine career option for many people.

Now they want to remove the only alternative they have if they fail at education.

Still they aren't going to get many women doing certain trades.

Why? Well just ask the Swedes why they have so few male nurses or female engineers.

'A gender equality paradox': Countries with more gender equality have fewer female STEM grads
 
“White working-class boys are the lowest achievers in education. And yet two private schools have rejected a generous scholarship scheme to help poor white boys. This is wokeness in action, where if you’re white, male and working class, you don’t matter.”

Brendan O’Neill on Sky spiked on Twitter
 
I haven't heard the equality commission demanding 50/50 in nursing or teaching recently?

Nor fishing or working on the bins.
 
I'm not a fan of quotas at all, the best most qualified for the job should be the only criteria. A perfect example of how quotas don't work are the collection of "scatties" in the Dáil at present, they give quotas and women a bad name.

But whinging on here about "all women..." or "all ethnic minorities..." is a cop out.
 
