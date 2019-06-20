Why do we waste over 800m Euro on Aid.

According to our Toeshock Ireland intends to double its overseas aid within the next few years. As someone who has witnessed the waste of billions of aid in Africa and Asia over the past 30 years by NGOs, UN agencies and bilateral agencies I feel the taxpayer is once again been ripped off and there is little accountability. Arguements such as it will stem the flows of economic migrants have proven wrong,. While having 50m or so set aside for humanitarian assistance may be acceptable any more is wastefuland cannot be justified. Why is Ireland spending money and worse still ineffectively in countries where it has no strategic interest or historical connection . Why is it suporting corrupt regimes and indirectly keeping them in power, the same regimes who can purchase helicopters , jet plane and whose politicians make our bunch look honest. Why are we borrowing money to spend in states through aid that are in better financial state than we are. 800M Euros per year would build 300-500 decent houses.
 


It should be channelled through aid agencies and stable democratic governments and not to dictatorships that spend the money on war or who pilfer it for their Swiss bank accounts, mansions, lamborghinis etc. I'm okay with the concept of aid. You have to remember that China is investing heavily in a number of resource-rich countries like Zimbabwe and Botswana, and that if the West doesn't do likewise, not only will the tide of illegal immigration worsen, but also if and when these countries dig themselves out of poverty (just as Ireland did), we may need them onside if a conflict (military or more likely trade related) happens between the West and China.

I think African countries should use Ireland as a model for digging themselves out of poverty. Despite a brief civil war after independence, we maintained since 1923 stable institutions that proved resilient in the face of the rise of Fascism and Communism in the inter-war and post war years. We have a positive story to tell on transition to post-colonial democracy and prosperity. We should promote this model in Africa so we don't lose it to China.
 
Because our Toeshock is trying to buy himself a seat on the UN Security Council. The same reason that he's sending the Army Rangers into a war zone to stop people who drove cattle and people who steal cattle from killing each other. On a side note, I watched a news report from the Congo last night and apparently the people won't allow themselves to be vaccinated because they don't believe Ebola exists, they think it's been made up by Aid Agencies, so fook it, there's 18 million of the fookers leave em to it and lets spend the money on the psychiatric services that children here are having to wait 18 months for.
 
omgsquared said:
800M Euros per year would build 300-500 decent houses.
Click to expand...
itd build a hell of a lot more than that unless youre intending on building social housing that costs 1.25m per unit
 
artfoley56 said:
itd build a hell of a lot more than that unless youre intending on building social housing that costs 1.25m per unit
Click to expand...
Traveller housing in Thurles springs to mind. How very dare the government not provide an acre of land and stables to go with every social house built in the future? This is what happens when you skimp on costs, people refuse to live in substandard accommodation. :LOL:

www.independent.ie

Horse has bolted - council will not provide stables for €1.7m Traveller homes in local stand-off

Tipperary County Council has insisted categorically it will not be providing stables or paddocks for horses owned by members of an extended Traveller family who are due to move into a new €1.7m housing development.
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie
 
Dame_Enda said:
It should be channelled through aid agencies and stable democratic governments and not to dictatorships that spend the money on war or who pilfer it for their Swiss bank accounts, mansions, lamborghinis etc. I'm okay with the concept of aid. You have to remember that China is investing heavily in a number of resource-rich countries like Zimbabwe and Botswana, and that if the West doesn't do likewise, not only will the tide of illegal immigration worsen, but also if and when these countries dig themselves out of poverty (just as Ireland did), we may need them onside if a conflict (military or more likely trade related) happens between the West and China.

I think African countries should use Ireland as a model for digging themselves out of poverty. Despite a brief civil war after independence, we maintained since 1923 stable institutions that proved resilient in the face of the rise of Fascism and Communism in the inter-war and post war years. We have a positive story to tell on transition to post-colonial democracy and prosperity. We should promote this model in Africa so we don't lose it to China.
Click to expand...
It is already channelled through Aid agencies and NGOs and they are the very ones who waste the money. I recently watched an old series of RTEs and there was a prog that described Ireland in the 20s .30s . We were worse off than Africa and there was no aid. Aid muddies the waters, supports corruption, undermine national responsibility and transpareny. I have lived all over Africa and in a number of Asian countries, The NGO aid business is good for NGOs and the otherwise unemployable , political scientist, sociology, gender , protection specialist and Arts graduates who have their head in the trough. It totally undermines the development of a country.
However more importanly wahy is Ireland a country with a massive debt borrowing money to supposedly assist countries who are in a better financial position.
 
Dame_Enda said:
It should be channelled through aid agencies and stable democratic governments and not to dictatorships that spend the money on war or who pilfer it for their Swiss bank accounts, mansions, lamborghinis etc.
Click to expand...
That's already the case, FT.
 
omgsquared said:
According to our Toeshock Ireland intends to double its overseas aid within the next few years. As someone who has witnessed the waste of billions of aid in Africa and Asia over the past 30 years by NGOs, UN agencies and bilateral agencies I feel the taxpayer is once again been ripped off and there is little accountability. Arguements such as it will stem the flows of economic migrants have proven wrong,. While having 50m or so set aside for humanitarian assistance may be acceptable any more is wastefuland cannot be justified. Why is Ireland spending money and worse still ineffectively in countries where it has no strategic interest or historical connection . Why is it suporting corrupt regimes and indirectly keeping them in power, the same regimes who can purchase helicopters , jet plane and whose politicians make our bunch look honest. Why are we borrowing money to spend in states through aid that are in better financial state than we are. 800M Euros per year would build 300-500 decent houses.
Click to expand...
Care to give some examples of how this money is supposedly wasted?
 
As my thread from 2010 on questionable transactions about Irish Aid seem to have been deleted I post it here again for the perusal of our readers...

I think Mr Martin has questions to ask for here....

Fianna Fail, Tullow Oil & Uganda

Earlier this month the The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Micheál Martin, T.D, visited the Country of Uganda in east Africa.
While there he made a commitment under the Irish Aid Programme to spend in Uganda some €166 Million of Irish Taxpayers money over the next five years to be used on projects in that State for both public and perhaps private benefit.
At the start of the visit, Minister Martin stated:
"I want to visit Uganda and Ethiopia to see the impact on the lives of the people of both countries of the Government’s aid programme. Ireland has a strong commitment to providing strategic assistance to both countries, working in partnership to make a real impact on the fight against poverty and hunger. Our assistance to Uganda and Ethiopia ensures that some of the poorest communities in Africa have access to better nutrition and healthcare, that the scourge of HIV and AIDS is being tackled effectively and that children have a chance to get a decent education.
In addition to meeting local political figures, I look forward to seeing first-hand the magnificent work of Irish missionaries and NGOs. I also want to explore the opportunities to develop closer trade links between Ireland and Africa. I look forward to meeting Irish business people who are working with African partners in both Uganda and Ehtiopia to develop new businesses which can provide jobs and trading opportunities to help lift people in Africa out of poverty."
30/06/2010
Irish Aid - Homepage -

This visit raises a number of important moral and perhaps legal questions.
For a start why are we, when to all intents and purposes we are 'Bust' committing this huge sum of money to a country thousands of miles away and which most people in Ireland have no links with?
We are supposed to be helping them because they are so poor - to help lift people in Africa out of poverty in the Minister's own words
- yet Uganda has in the last few months signed a deal with Russia to buy six of the most advanced attack bombers in the world at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Our own Air Corps could not even afford one of these right now - let alone half a dozen!

The next point is perhaps more serious.
Coincidently or not within days of Minister Martin making this visit Tullow Oil signed a lucrative deal that will allow them to complete the acquisition of Heritage Oil's assets in its Ugandan project
- The deal was subject to approval from the Ugandan government.
This is to say the least of it a most fortunate set of circumstances for Tullow Oil
- that an Irish Minister arrives in town, signs a deals worth millions to some Ugandans and within days Tullow Oil gets a Ugandan Government Minister's signature on a deal they had been chasing for months.

There must have been a huge sigh of relief in some quarters that rival bids were seen off at the last moment given the interest Uganda's potential in the Oil Industry is having in boardrooms around the World.
Given that Minister Martin did meet with representatives of Tullow Oil while he was in Kampala what was discussed at those meetings
- and what if any is the link between that Company and the Minister himself or any other senior members of his Party Fianna Fail?

There would seem to be some very murky dealings going on out there right now as the vultures, both internal and external, gather to work on the pickings of what promises to be a very lucrative business for many years to come with Uganda likely to be the new Nigeria in Africa's Oil Business.

At least some Ugandans will get some benefits (40 million for new Schools - while our own kids will go short in the next budget!)
- but where is the gain for the Irish people in this huge outlay of their own money?

It would appear that the real winners here are some very well paid executives and their shareholders in the Oil Industry!
- & perhaps some people involved in Irish Politics too?
There are questions to be answered here but the silence so far from the Irish Media has been deafening.
*********
LINKS
Now, just when it seemed that all that remained was for the government to dot the i’s and cross the t’s on the sale of Heritage’s assets to Tullow, there is talk among industry insiders that Eni is back in the picture, threatening to torpedo Tullow’s purchase. Certain actors have appeared to again favour Eni, calling the government’s approval of Tullow’s deal into question.
Monday, 05 July
Oil companies punch hole in secrecy over agreements
***
Tullow Oil has completed the acquisition of Heritage Oil's assets in its Ugandan project.
The deal was subject to approval from the Ugandan government. Conditional approval was granted on July 6th.http://www.irishtimes.com/newspaper/...breaking6.html
****
KAMPALA, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Ugandan and Irish governments on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in which Ireland will offer aid worth 166 million Euros over the next five years to the East African country.
Syda Bbumba, Uganda's finance minister and the visiting Irish foreign minister Micheal Martin signed the MOU here at the ministry of finance headquarters.
***
Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has signed two contracts worth $1.2 billion on the deliveries of 16 jet fighters to Algeria and another six fighters to Uganda, the Russian Vedomosti daily reported on Monday.
The two African nations will receive different models of the Su-30 Flanker fighters. Algiers will receive 16 Su-30-MKI(A)s and Kampala will receive six Su-30MK2s, the paper said.
Russia signs $1.2 bln contract for jet fighter delivery to Algeria, Uganda | Russia | RIA Novosti
***
Tullow Uganda will enter into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Heritage Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of Heritage Oil plc. The deal is likely to be the biggest single transaction in Uganda’s emerging petroleum history...
It is understood that completion of the SPA is subject to certain conditions which include approval by Heritage shareholders at a meeting scheduled for January 25 and receipt of necessary consents from the government.
January 18 2010
Daily Monitor: - National|Tullow now offers to buy Heritage
***
Martin also met representatives from Uganda's private sector which is also being supported by Irish Aid and with representatives of Tullow Oil which is currently exploring for oil in the country.
6 July 2010
allAfrica.com: Uganda: Irish Gives 166 Million Euros in Aid
 
Dame_Enda said:
It should be channelled through aid agencies and stable democratic governments and not to dictatorships that spend the money on war or who pilfer it for their Swiss bank accounts, mansions, lamborghinis etc. I'm okay with the concept of aid. You have to remember that China is investing heavily in a number of resource-rich countries like Zimbabwe and Botswana, and that if the West doesn't do likewise, not only will the tide of illegal immigration worsen, but also if and when these countries dig themselves out of poverty (just as Ireland did), we may need them onside if a conflict (military or more likely trade related) happens between the West and China.

I think African countries should use Ireland as a model for digging themselves out of poverty. Despite a brief civil war after independence, we maintained since 1923 stable institutions that proved resilient in the face of the rise of Fascism and Communism in the inter-war and post war years. We have a positive story to tell on transition to post-colonial democracy and prosperity. We should promote this model in Africa so we don't lose it to China.
Click to expand...
Yes - but they have now collapsed under the Assault of Globalism....
 
We are a tiny island whose people are waiting years to see a hospital consultant, whose people are living in hotels because they're homeless, just to mention 2 examples, yet according to our Aid agencies we are the 12th highest donators of Aid money coming in way ahead of countries like Australia.


India plans to spend just over 1 billion dollars on it's first manned space mission

www.reuters.com

India says manned space mission to cost $1.4 bln

India said on Tuesday it expected to spend less than 100 billion rupees ($1.43 billion) on its first manned space mission to be launched by 2022, suggesting it is likely to be cheaper than similar projects by the United States and China.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Yet Britain alone gave 98 million last year to India, it's no wonder people want out of the EU.
news.sky.com

Fury over UK's 'unjustifiable' £98m foreign aid injection for India

Tory MP David Davies says India does not "want or need" UK aid and that "in effect we are sponsoring an Indian moon launch".
news.sky.com news.sky.com
 
Lagertha said:
We are a tiny island whose people are waiting years to see a hospital consultant, whose people are living in hotels because they're homeless, just to mention 2 examples, yet according to our Aid agencies we are the 12th highest donators of Aid money coming in way ahead of countries like Australia.


India plans to spend just over 1 billion dollars on it's first manned space mission

www.reuters.com

India says manned space mission to cost $1.4 bln

India said on Tuesday it expected to spend less than 100 billion rupees ($1.43 billion) on its first manned space mission to be launched by 2022, suggesting it is likely to be cheaper than similar projects by the United States and China.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Yet Britain alone gave 98 million last year to India, it's no wonder people want out of the EU.
news.sky.com

Fury over UK's 'unjustifiable' £98m foreign aid injection for India

Tory MP David Davies says India does not "want or need" UK aid and that "in effect we are sponsoring an Indian moon launch".
news.sky.com news.sky.com
Click to expand...
Really you couldn't make this shit up, but mention it in this could and you will be attacked by the left, the middle and even now the right. Virtue signallers have now taken over, screw yourself and feel good about it.
 
Is it possible and if so, how can can a petition be organised to force the government to substantially reduce foreign Aid.
It is a waste of money that we do not have
 
