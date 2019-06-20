Why do we waste over 800m Euro on Aid.

omgsquared
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 11, 2019
- Messages
- 707
According to our Toeshock Ireland intends to double its overseas aid within the next few years. As someone who has witnessed the waste of billions of aid in Africa and Asia over the past 30 years by NGOs, UN agencies and bilateral agencies I feel the taxpayer is once again been ripped off and there is little accountability. Arguements such as it will stem the flows of economic migrants have proven wrong,. While having 50m or so set aside for humanitarian assistance may be acceptable any more is wastefuland cannot be justified. Why is Ireland spending money and worse still ineffectively in countries where it has no strategic interest or historical connection . Why is it suporting corrupt regimes and indirectly keeping them in power, the same regimes who can purchase helicopters , jet plane and whose politicians make our bunch look honest. Why are we borrowing money to spend in states through aid that are in better financial state than we are. 800M Euros per year would build 300-500 decent houses.