Why do we waste over 800m Euro on Aid.

Dame_Enda said: It should be channelled through aid agencies and stable democratic governments and not to dictatorships that spend the money on war or who pilfer it for their Swiss bank accounts, mansions, lamborghinis etc. I'm okay with the concept of aid. You have to remember that China is investing heavily in a number of resource-rich countries like Zimbabwe and Botswana, and that if the West doesn't do likewise, not only will the tide of illegal immigration worsen, but also if and when these countries dig themselves out of poverty (just as Ireland did), we may need them onside if a conflict (military or more likely trade related) happens between the West and China.



I think African countries should use Ireland as a model for digging themselves out of poverty. Despite a brief civil war after independence, we maintained since 1923 stable institutions that proved resilient in the face of the rise of Fascism and Communism in the inter-war and post war years. We have a positive story to tell on transition to post-colonial democracy and prosperity. We should promote this model in Africa so we don't lose it to China. Click to expand...

As my thread from 2010 on questionable transactions about Irish Aid seem to have been deleted I post it here again for the perusal of our readers...I think Mr Martin has questions to ask for here....Earlier this month the The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Micheál Martin, T.D, visited the Country of Uganda in east Africa.While there he made a commitment under the Irish Aid Programme to spend in Uganda some €166 Million of Irish Taxpayers money over the next five years to be used on projects in that State for both public and perhaps private benefit.At the start of the visit, Minister Martin stated:"I want to visit Uganda and Ethiopia to see the impact on the lives of the people of both countries of the Government’s aid programme. Ireland has a strong commitment to providing strategic assistance to both countries, working in partnership to make a real impact on the fight against poverty and hunger. Our assistance to Uganda and Ethiopia ensures that some of the poorest communities in Africa have access to better nutrition and healthcare, that the scourge of HIV and AIDS is being tackled effectively and that children have a chance to get a decent education.In addition to meeting local political figures, I look forward to seeing first-hand the magnificent work of Irish missionaries and NGOs. I also want to explore the opportunities to develop closer trade links between Ireland and Africa. I look forward to meeting Irish business people who are working with African partners in both Uganda and Ehtiopia to develop new businesses which can provide jobs and trading opportunities to help lift people in Africa out of poverty."30/06/2010Irish Aid - Homepage -This visit raises a number of important moral and perhaps legal questions.For a start why are we, when to all intents and purposes we are 'Bust' committing this huge sum of money to a country thousands of miles away and which most people in Ireland have no links with?We are supposed to be helping them because they are so poor - to help lift people in Africa out of poverty in the Minister's own words- yet Uganda has in the last few months signed a deal with Russia to buy six of the most advanced attack bombers in the world at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.Our own Air Corps could not even afford one of these right now - let alone half a dozen!The next point is perhaps more serious.Coincidently or not within days of Minister Martin making this visit Tullow Oil signed a lucrative deal that will allow them to complete the acquisition of Heritage Oil's assets in its Ugandan project- The deal was subject to approval from the Ugandan government.This is to say the least of it a most fortunate set of circumstances for Tullow Oil- that an Irish Minister arrives in town, signs a deals worth millions to some Ugandans and within days Tullow Oil gets a Ugandan Government Minister's signature on a deal they had been chasing for months.There must have been a huge sigh of relief in some quarters that rival bids were seen off at the last moment given the interest Uganda's potential in the Oil Industry is having in boardrooms around the World.Given that Minister Martin did meet with representatives of Tullow Oil while he was in Kampala what was discussed at those meetings- and what if any is the link between that Company and the Minister himself or any other senior members of his Party Fianna Fail?There would seem to be some very murky dealings going on out there right now as the vultures, both internal and external, gather to work on the pickings of what promises to be a very lucrative business for many years to come with Uganda likely to be the new Nigeria in Africa's Oil Business.At least some Ugandans will get some benefits (40 million for new Schools - while our own kids will go short in the next budget!)- but where is the gain for the Irish people in this huge outlay of their own money?It would appear that the real winners here are some very well paid executives and their shareholders in the Oil Industry!- & perhaps some people involved in Irish Politics too?There are questions to be answered here but the silence so far from the Irish Media has been deafening.*********LINKSMonday, 05 July***6th.http://www.irishtimes.com/newspaper/...breaking6.html****KAMPALA, June 30 (Xinhua) --***| Russia | RIA Novosti***January 18 2010Daily Monitor: - National|Tullow now offers to buy Heritage***6 July 2010allAfrica.com: Uganda: Irish Gives 166 Million Euros in AidYes - but they have now collapsed under the Assault of Globalism....