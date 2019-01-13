Why don't Western Feminists support their oppressed Muslim sisters?

In the light of feminist icon Mary Robinson's rejection of Latifa Al-Maktoum's attempts to escape from Dubai and her endorsement of the regime's claim that she is mentally ill requiring incarceration, one has to ask why the feminist movement has not embraced the cause of their oppressed Muslim sisters. Although they live under conditions far worse than those of black Africans under apartheid, we hear little concern for their plight from Western feminists. In fact, like Mary Robinson, many feminists appear to tacidly support the right of autocratic rulers to restrict the rights and freedoms of women in these countries - often by denying such restrictions even exist.



Some examples of the constraints imposed on women in these countries are:

- the 'male guardianship' system in which men have authority over women and all activities require the permission of their male guardian

- compulsary wearing of the veil, burka or niquab

- women forbidden from driving or going outdoors without a male guardian

- a man can marry up to 4 wives and can divorce by saying 'I divorce you' 3 times. Doesn't happen the other way around unsurprisingly as children are the property of their father - so women lose custody if divorced.

- girls as young as 9 can be married off by their father but do not require the consent of the mother

- in Court, a womans testimony is worth only half that of a man

- lenient laws for honour killings of women

- stoning to death of women involved in sexual activity outside marriage

- FGM

- etc



Given the support Irish women have shown in the past for South African blacks living under apartheid, what could or should Western feminists be doing to show solidarity with Muslim women? The possibilities are endless, for example, boycotts, media campaigns, education, financial supports or even black ops are all possible - but nothing seems to happen and few seem to care...