Why don't Western Feminists support their oppressed Muslim sisters?

  • Thread starter Deleted member 51920
  • Start date
D

Deleted member 51920

In the light of feminist icon Mary Robinson's rejection of Latifa Al-Maktoum's attempts to escape from Dubai and her endorsement of the regime's claim that she is mentally ill requiring incarceration, one has to ask why the feminist movement has not embraced the cause of their oppressed Muslim sisters. Although they live under conditions far worse than those of black Africans under apartheid, we hear little concern for their plight from Western feminists. In fact, like Mary Robinson, many feminists appear to tacidly support the right of autocratic rulers to restrict the rights and freedoms of women in these countries - often by denying such restrictions even exist.

Some examples of the constraints imposed on women in these countries are:
- the 'male guardianship' system in which men have authority over women and all activities require the permission of their male guardian
- compulsary wearing of the veil, burka or niquab
- women forbidden from driving or going outdoors without a male guardian
- a man can marry up to 4 wives and can divorce by saying 'I divorce you' 3 times. Doesn't happen the other way around unsurprisingly as children are the property of their father - so women lose custody if divorced.
- girls as young as 9 can be married off by their father but do not require the consent of the mother
- in Court, a womans testimony is worth only half that of a man
- lenient laws for honour killings of women
- stoning to death of women involved in sexual activity outside marriage
- FGM
- etc

Given the support Irish women have shown in the past for South African blacks living under apartheid, what could or should Western feminists be doing to show solidarity with Muslim women? The possibilities are endless, for example, boycotts, media campaigns, education, financial supports or even black ops are all possible - but nothing seems to happen and few seem to care...
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,788
The Irish Left have this concept of "intersectionality", whereby supposedly oppressed groups support each other. The problem for the Feminist Left is that in their worldview, both women and Muslims are oppressed. So the problem for the Left is that if they criticise a Muslim country, they feel that they are undermining intersectionality. However its a joke to consider the Crown Prince to be part of an oppressed group. Quite the opposite. :roll:
 
Black Swan

Black Swan

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 18, 2014
Messages
5,482
'why doesn't x not do y' isn't a logical query.

Zoo. :roll:
 
D

Deleted member 51920

Dame_Enda said:
The Irish Left have this concept of "intersectionality", whereby supposedly oppressed groups support each other. The problem for the Feminist Left is that in their worldview, both women and Muslims are oppressed. So the problem for the Left is that if they criticise a Muslim country, they feel that they are undermining intersectionality. However its a joke to consider the Crown Prince to be part of an oppressed group. Quite the opposite. :roll:
Click to expand...


- Many Catholic clergy were oppresed back in the day too but that didn't give them a right to oppress women in Magdalene laundries etc.
- Criticising Muslim countries is unlikely to achieve anything, the issue is about helping women - women like Rahaf Al Qunun, who was facing honour killing by her family, to escape to the West with their lives
- Its the daughter of the Crown Prince of Dubai who has been imprisoned, tortured and continuously drugged since her escape attempt in March 2018. Another daughter has been similarily held after an excape attempt in 2001


Rahaf al-Qunun: Saudi teen refugee arrives in Canada - BBC News
 
stopdoingstuff

stopdoingstuff

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 26, 2011
Messages
22,509
Because feminism in its current form is basically a kind of grifting i.e. a con-job in order to access the resources of others and exercise power. For this to be effective it requires local victims and a constant stream of outrages. Far away crimes are not emotionally potent enough to serve this purpose.
 
Hillmanhunter1

Hillmanhunter1

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2009
Messages
2,578
I have heard Niall Ferguson advance an argument that opposition to Israel is a key issue that both Islam and the left (as personified by the SJWs) agree upon, and that this common ground mitigates against criticizing one another.
 
H

Hunter-Gatherer

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 31, 2014
Messages
1,502
Feminists in the West just like to take. Wealth from Western men or feminists take young men from Muslim women.
 
D

Deleted member 51920

Hillmanhunter1 said:
I have heard Niall Ferguson advance an argument that opposition to Israel is a key issue that both Islam and the left (as personified by the SJWs) agree upon, and that this common ground mitigates against criticizing one another.
Click to expand...
An unspoken detente between feminists, the left and Islam because of Israel has long been suspected - as they would be natural enemies under normal circumstances.
Do you have any links for that?
 
Hillmanhunter1

Hillmanhunter1

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2009
Messages
2,578
darkhorse4 said:
An unspoken detente between feminists, the left and Islam because of Israel has long been suspected - as they would be natural enemies under normal circumstances.
Do you have any links for that?
Click to expand...
Afraid not, I've been listening to several of his lectures and interviews in the car lately and I can't for the life of me remember which one is the right one.
 
G

Goldenhyena

Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2018
Messages
68
The righteous Western left never criticize Communists, Africans or Middle Eastern countries (except Israel).
The left is instead, highly critical of Western democracies.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
10,128
Oh look, you can pop at women, muslims and 'lefties' all in one thread. How edgy.
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,811
W

Wagmore

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2015
Messages
15,376
darkhorse4 said:
In the light of feminist icon Mary Robinson's rejection of Latifa Al-Maktoum's attempts to escape from Dubai and her endorsement of the regime's claim that she is mentally ill requiring incarceration, one has to ask why the feminist movement has not embraced the cause of their oppressed Muslim sisters. Although they live under conditions far worse than those of black Africans under apartheid, we hear little concern for their plight from Western feminists. In fact, like Mary Robinson, many feminists appear to tacidly support the right of autocratic rulers to restrict the rights and freedoms of women in these countries - often by denying such restrictions even exist.

Some examples of the constraints imposed on women in these countries are:
- the 'male guardianship' system in which men have authority over women and all activities require the permission of their male guardian
- compulsary wearing of the veil, burka or niquab
- women forbidden from driving or going outdoors without a male guardian
- a man can marry up to 4 wives and can divorce by saying 'I divorce you' 3 times. Doesn't happen the other way around unsurprisingly as children are the property of their father - so women lose custody if divorced.
- girls as young as 9 can be married off by their father but do not require the consent of the mother
- in Court, a womans testimony is worth only half that of a man
- lenient laws for honour killings of women
- stoning to death of women involved in sexual activity outside marriage
- FGM
- etc

Given the support Irish women have shown in the past for South African blacks living under apartheid, what could or should Western feminists be doing to show solidarity with Muslim women? The possibilities are endless, for example, boycotts, media campaigns, education, financial supports or even black ops are all possible - but nothing seems to happen and few seem to care...
Click to expand...
Great thread-well done. Can't wait for LibbyLeft's moral bankruptcy to be exposed. Again.
 
W

Wagmore

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2015
Messages
15,376
Western feminist's collective silence is sorta racist when you think about it.Western sisters are less than. A case of "Come dance with me in Ireland. Unless you're the daughter of an Arab sheik.'
 
Last edited:
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,571
I don't think it's only confined to the 'left', although yes, they are culpable. .

This type of thing does indeed demonstrate a certain pathology, not only in the most obvious ways, but also because it is polarising others who are at other ends of the social and political spectrum etc.

Anyway, I think the most important thing is that there are many Muslims and ex-Muslims actually fighting on this front. Doing it for themselves.


"... Women like Wafa Sultan, Ayan Hirsi Ali and myself have been writing and speaking about the oppression of women in Islamic society for a long time now. I have written a book dedicated to connecting the dots between Islamic law and such kidnappings, rapes and other forms of oppression of women. But instead of helping our voices be heard, the leftist media and academia have ignored us, called us names and done everything in their power to silence us...

... It is high time for American leftist feminists to acknowledge the truth about Islamic oppression of women. Kidnapping of girls, sexual slavery, female genital mutilation, wife beating, legal discrimination against women in the courtroom and other forms of oppression of women, must never be tolerated under the excuse of cultural relativism...."


Consider as well that if the likes of idiots such as Buachaill Dana did actually turn up somewhere to support these women, they'd bring along Palestinian flags, as they do to any march or protest organised for any 'leftist' reason whatsoever. Isn't it true. Now I'm not saying the Palestinians are not deserving of support, of course they are. But direct your consideration at these anonymous-masked flag-waving morons and I think you begin to see some of the answers to your enquiry, OP.
 
benroe

benroe

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
12,357
Dame_Enda said:
The Irish Left have this concept of "intersectionality", whereby supposedly oppressed groups support each other. The problem for the Feminist Left is that in their worldview, both women and Muslims are oppressed. So the problem for the Left is that if they criticise a Muslim country, they feel that they are undermining intersectionality. However its a joke to consider the Crown Prince to be part of an oppressed group. Quite the opposite. :roll:
Click to expand...
Yep, they can't call Islam misogynist because that apparently makes you a racist, which is the worst thing you could accuse an intersectional feminist of.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
10,128
roc_ said:
I don't think it's only confined to the 'left', although yes, they are culpable. .

This type of thing does indeed demonstrate a certain pathology, not only in the most obvious ways, but also because it is polarising others who are at other ends of the social and political spectrum etc.

Anyway, I think the most important thing is that there are many Muslims and ex-Muslims actually fighting on this front. Doing it for themselves.


"... Women like Wafa Sultan, Ayan Hirsi Ali and myself have been writing and speaking about the oppression of women in Islamic society for a long time now. I have written a book dedicated to connecting the dots between Islamic law and such kidnappings, rapes and other forms of oppression of women. But instead of helping our voices be heard, the leftist media and academia have ignored us, called us names and done everything in their power to silence us...

... It is high time for American leftist feminists to acknowledge the truth about Islamic oppression of women. Kidnapping of girls, sexual slavery, female genital mutilation, wife beating, legal discrimination against women in the courtroom and other forms of oppression of women, must never be tolerated under the excuse of cultural relativism...."


Consider as well that if the likes of idiots such as Buachaill Dana did actually turn up somewhere to support these women, they'd bring along Palestinian flags, as they do to any march or protest organised for any 'leftist' reason whatsoever. Isn't it true. Now I'm not saying the Palestinians are not deserving of support, of course they are. But direct your consideration at these anonymous-masked flag-waving morons and I think you begin to see some of the answers to your enquiry, OP.
Click to expand...
Again. Razor sharp edgy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top