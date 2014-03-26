Why is the justice system so lenient.

realistic1

Can someone explain why the justice system in this State favours not giving custodial sentences to recidivist criminals. The below is just another example of an individuals with numerous convictions, receiving a suspended sentence. It seems to me that this is becoming a common occurrence, especially for criminals with numerous convictions. What good comes from not locking this individual away? This article is from the Limerick leader and I am sure P.ie posters could show similar links from their local newspapers. Please feel free to add other lenient sentences reports.

âSemi nakedâ man banned from Limerick hotel - Limerick Leader
 


Because repeat offenders are a revenue generator for the legal profession. The more these guys appear in court, the more money the wigs put in their trouser pockets. It's a revolving door.
 
corporal punishment

Too be fair, it's extremely tough on the garlic/Apple cartel.
 
Victor Meldrew

Goa Tse said:
10 months? He'll be out in 6, and back in court this time next year. Even if he hit someone's gran with a hammer he'd only get a year or two.
This comes down to decades of governmental failure to give the slightest damn about marginalised people, coupled to a church which both brutalised them and told them that contraception was evil.

That is why DAAD and various subversive groups get support when they drive Dealers away. That is why SF could build their base.

I'm not condoning or absolving Mr 52 convictions here, nor am I condoning leg breaking for dealers, but this is how we ended up there.

There needs to be a much "Darker" prison regime for organised crims. and we need to consider solitary whilst on remand and solitary during their sentences. And that includes removing direct contact from family.

We need to treat Crime bosses in a manner that will have Amnesty lobbying the UN.
 
Victor Meldrew said:
This comes down to decades of governmental failure to give the slightest damn about marginalised people, coupled to a church which both brutalised them and told them that contraception was evil.
It's very true that a great deal of the country's problem's can be linked to the church. The apologists will howl, but it's true (also they're morons). It needs to be driven from this island.

Victor Meldrew said:
That is why DAAD and various subversive groups get support when they drive Dealers away. That is why SF could build their base.
SF are only another civil war party used as a bogeyman by Sir Tony O'Reilly's comics and certain armchair warriors in RTE to keep the two other civil war parties fucking the corpse. About as useful as a chocolate fireguard. As regards drugs, America lost the ward on drugs 30 years ago and won't admit it. Same head in the sand attitude everywhere else, including here.

Victor Meldrew said:
I'm not condoning or absolving Mr 52 convictions here, nor am I condoning leg breaking for dealers, but this is how we ended up there.
I don't condone vigilantism, but in a case like his . . .

Victor Meldrew said:
There needs to be a much "Darker" prison regime for organised crims. and we need to consider solitary whilst on remand and solitary during their sentences. And that includes removing direct contact from family.
That won't happen without root and branch reform of the legal system, which, like the church to which it is linked, sees itself as untouchable.

Victor Meldrew said:
We need to treat Crime bosses in a manner that will have Amnesty lobbying the UN.
I see where you're coming from alright, but the will doesn't exist for this to happen, as long as the Law Society types can maintain the status quo.
 
EUrJokingMeRight

Reasons are two fold....

Lack of prison space, which conveniently leads to the revolving door justice system which enriches the legal eagles but exposes society to serial offenders.
 
realistic1 said:
Could the below suspended sentence for this criminal lead to more criminal activity?


Drunken teen kicked garda in the chest - Independent.ie
Peper spray? I am no fan of An Garda Síochána, but that little skidmark should have gotten both his collarbones broken at least. Nope, he gets off scot free instead and no doubt is bragging about it to his mouthbreather friends.

As my dad would say "a gurrier if I ever saw one"
 
Goa Tse said:
Peper spray? I am no fan of An Garda Síochána, but that little skidmark should have gotten both his collarbones broken at least. Nope, he gets off scot free instead and no doubt is bragging about it to his mouthbreather friends.

As my dad would say "a gurrier if I ever saw one"
And they say you cant judge a book by the covers......sheeesh. That doesn't apply here. Look at the scaldy head on that skanger!!!!!

A good thumping would do that fella the world of good.
 
Watcher2 said:
And they say you cant judge a book by the covers......sheeesh. That doesn't apply here. Look at the scaldy head on that skanger!!!!!
I know yeah, he looks like he should be in Deliverance with a banjo.
 
Watcher2 said:
And they say you cant judge a book by the covers......sheeesh. That doesn't apply here. Look at the scaldy head on that skanger!!!!!

A good thumping would do that fella the world of good.
Eh, no it would not...

Stepping into whatever family environment "raised" him might have.

And removing negative male role models from his youth...
 
beazlebottom

seabhcan said:
Most Irish criminals don't fear prison.
The occasional spell inside is actually part of their Continuing Professional Development (CPD) - so not only do they not fear it, they see it as a necessary part of their advancement up the pecking order>
 
Watcher2 said:
Could he have had negative female role models?
According to the likes of Margaretta D'Arcy, even if he had, wimmin should never be locked up as it damages the children...

But you get my point.
 
realistic1 said:
Can someone explain why the justice system in this State favours not giving custodial sentences to recidivist criminals. The below is just another example of an individuals with numerous convictions, receiving a suspended sentence. It seems to me that this is becoming a common occurrence, especially for criminals with numerous convictions. What good comes from not locking this individual away? This article is from the Limerick leader and I am sure P.ie posters could show similar links from their local newspapers. Please feel free to add other lenient sentences reports.

âSemi nakedâ man banned from Limerick hotel - Limerick Leader
The prisons are full to bursting point and the DoJ's current preference is for restorative justice.
 
