Why is the justice system so lenient.

realistic1
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2008
- Messages
- 11,263
Can someone explain why the justice system in this State favours not giving custodial sentences to recidivist criminals. The below is just another example of an individuals with numerous convictions, receiving a suspended sentence. It seems to me that this is becoming a common occurrence, especially for criminals with numerous convictions. What good comes from not locking this individual away? This article is from the Limerick leader and I am sure P.ie posters could show similar links from their local newspapers. Please feel free to add other lenient sentences reports.
âSemi nakedâ man banned from Limerick hotel - Limerick Leader
âSemi nakedâ man banned from Limerick hotel - Limerick Leader