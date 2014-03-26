Why is the justice system so lenient.

Victor Meldrew said: This comes down to decades of governmental failure to give the slightest damn about marginalised people, coupled to a church which both brutalised them and told them that contraception was evil. Click to expand...

It's very true that a great deal of the country's problem's can be linked to the church. The apologists will howl, but it's true (also they're morons). It needs to be driven from this island.SF are only another civil war party used as a bogeyman by Sir Tony O'Reilly's comics and certain armchair warriors in RTE to keep the two other civil war parties fuing the corpse. About as useful as a chocolate fireguard. As regards drugs, America lost the ward on drugs 30 years ago and won't admit it. Same head in the sand attitude everywhere else, including here.I don't condone vigilantism, but in a case like his . . .That won't happen without root and branch reform of the legal system, which, like the church to which it is linked, sees itself as untouchable.I see where you're coming from alright, but the will doesn't exist for this to happen, as long as the Law Society types can maintain the status quo.