Why is Unionist PR so crap?

DUP PR on the gays

DUP PR on Muslims

On the Irish language

DUP denials

Corner-boy Tom

Regulation of Ouija boards

Your PR is c**p.That is what the American State Department thinks of unionism. Why would this be? Is unionism misunderstood or is it a case of not being able to put lipstick on a bulldog?Media Mike who comes across as a waffling, condescending, cardboard cut-out agrees with the State Department, he said:Engagement is very important, or as the American from the State Department said to me last year, Your PR is c**p. Sinn Fein was doing it 22 years ago, John Hume [former SDLP leader] was probably doing it 20 years before Sinn Fein and where is the Ulster Unionists? Where is unionism? On the starting line, well just off the starting line, with an awful lot of catching up to do''.DUP veteran Maurice Mills said that Hurricane Katrina, which killed 1,300 people, was Gods revenge for an annual gay pride event called Southern Decadence.The media failed to report that the hurricane occurred just two days prior to the annual homosexual event called the Southern Decadence festival which the previous year had attracted an estimated 125,000 people, said Mills. Surely this is a warning to nations where such wickedness is increasingly promoted and practised.DUP leader Mr Robinson said he would trust Muslims to "go down to the shops" for him or to deal with a number of other "day to day issues".Campbell made fun of the Irish language in the Stormont parliament with the words: curry my yoghurt can coca coal yer  a send-up of the Irish for thank you, speaker. He also warned he would treat as toilet paper any move to introduce an Irish Language Act.Robinson hit the headlines after it emerged that his wife Iris had an affair with a teenager. Subsequent revelations include claims that Mrs Robinson secured money from two property developers, which she gave to her lover.When he was heckled by some in the crowd, he said that he would expect nothing better from "the scum of Sinn Fein".The MP for East Londonderry asked the Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills to regulate the sale of the 'spirit boards'. He was told to f*ck off and that the Government had no plans to regulate the sale of Ouija boards*.There are thousands of examples out there of their PR disasters. The Brits across the water also think that unionists are an odd, stuck in the mud bunch. Former prime minister John Major recently said he has no sympathy for loyalists who claim the political process is eroding their British identity.*It is not the first time that Ouija boards issue has arisen with DUP members. In the 2006 biography 'Iris: An Intimate Portrait' the DUP leader Peter Robinson and his wife Iris recall a time when they suspected their home was haunted leading to the discovery of a board in their attic.