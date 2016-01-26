Why is Unionist PR so crap?

Your PR is c**p.

That is what the American State Department thinks of unionism. Why would this be? Is unionism misunderstood or is it a case of not being able to put lipstick on a bulldog?

Media Mike who comes across as a waffling, condescending, cardboard cut-out agrees with the State Department, he said:

Engagement is very important, or as the American from the State Department said to me last year, Your PR is c**p. Sinn Fein was doing it 22 years ago, John Hume [former SDLP leader] was probably doing it 20 years before Sinn Fein and where is the Ulster Unionists? Where is unionism? On the starting line, well just off the starting line, with an awful lot of catching up to do''.

DUP PR on the gays

DUP veteran Maurice Mills said that Hurricane Katrina, which killed 1,300 people, was Gods revenge for an annual gay pride event called Southern Decadence.

The media failed to report that the hurricane occurred just two days prior to the annual homosexual event called the Southern Decadence festival which the previous year had attracted an estimated 125,000 people, said Mills. Surely this is a warning to nations where such wickedness is increasingly promoted and practised.

DUP PR on Muslims

DUP leader Mr Robinson said he would trust Muslims to "go down to the shops" for him or to deal with a number of other "day to day issues".

On the Irish language

Campbell made fun of the Irish language in the Stormont parliament with the words: curry my yoghurt can coca coal yer  a send-up of the Irish for thank you, speaker. He also warned he would treat as toilet paper any move to introduce an Irish Language Act.

DUP denials

Robinson hit the headlines after it emerged that his wife Iris had an affair with a teenager. Subsequent revelations include claims that Mrs Robinson secured money from two property developers, which she gave to her lover.

Corner-boy Tom

When he was heckled by some in the crowd, he said that he would expect nothing better from "the scum of Sinn Fein".

Regulation of Ouija boards


The MP for East Londonderry asked the Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills to regulate the sale of the 'spirit boards'. He was told to f*ck off and that the Government had no plans to regulate the sale of Ouija boards*.

There are thousands of examples out there of their PR disasters. The Brits across the water also think that unionists are an odd, stuck in the mud bunch. Former prime minister John Major recently said he has no sympathy for loyalists who claim the political process is eroding their British identity.

Loyalists' identity fears 'phantom' - Sir John Major - BBC News

*It is not the first time that Ouija boards issue has arisen with DUP members. In the 2006 biography 'Iris: An Intimate Portrait' the DUP leader Peter Robinson and his wife Iris recall a time when they suspected their home was haunted leading to the discovery of a board in their attic. :D

DUP MP Gregory Campbell wants sale of Ouija boards regulated - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
 


PR is public relations. The DUP's PR is crap because they are full of eejits, others want to attack them, and critically their image matters to a wide range of voters. Their main opponents can do whatever they want (including some horrific stuff) and their voters don't care one bit and continue voting for them. The DUP's PR just seems crap by comparison.
 
In short we just aren't as needy as ye fvckwits, yer like wee kids looking approval from the big boys, sad but sure there it is...
 
'Storm Jonas is punishment for the William Lundy Pride of Ardoyne not being able to pass Ardoyne'..

UUP PRO Trevor McWilliam.
 
Trump, Palin , Fox News…so much to learn, so little time...
 
Do you not think, if anyone could be bothered, that people could not come up with examples of the same behaviour, from American politicians?
 
Can I add this one to the list in the OP? :D

'Whaddaya mean, they got Trump'... Christ the night!
 
True. A fair point.

They play the sectarian card, same as Nats do, and that trumps all within the tribe.
 
On the irish language, gays and muslims - they pander to the neaderthal element of unionism/loyalism whilst keeping thie bible thumpers in toe - because, you k,now.... the gay thing.

They know their audience - it's simple. While they hold the people who vote for them enthralled, they can say what they like and not worry about. Their PR is only 'crap' to rational thinkers ;-)
 
So what do you think...
 
Here love - you see your gay son. He is going to burn in hell and next time I see him ill throw a bible in his face.

But anyhow, vote for us and we'll keep the taigs out.

No bother Mr DUP and ill get the house to vote the same
 
I'm not so sure these ar 'PR' issues, merely a set of anecdotes that paint some people as morons. The only successful PR that unionists have engaged in, and I'd imagine, are interested in, is the one where they have the US State department, Congress, and Presidential candidates referring to 'Northern Ireland" whereas, heretofore, the term north of Ireland was accepted parlance
 
They're learning slowwwly.

During the last GE Jim Wells was stood down for more or less teh gayz will burn publically on the hustings. He also got into trouble for shooting his mouth off to a Lesbian couple.

There is a smaller and smaller group of voters who are impressed by this style, but Unionist parties are in a race to the bottom anyway, now the demographic tide has turned against them.

The old No Surrender bullsh*t is just that. Preaching to their diminishing choir.
 
If the nats PR is so good, why is their vote turn out declining and why is the fabled mythological Utopian UI nothing more than a leprechauns pipe dream...
 
That's the general gist.
 
Lol, whatabou, whatabout ...

Back to OP. Unionist rhetoric is a laughingstock. During the last GE when some attention waspaid to them because of the possibility of a hung Parliament, the Tories (and others) felll over themsleves to disown them ...

They're comedy figures in the UK. Of course, here in the North, we know it's very dark comedy indeed.
 
To be fair, on the ouija boards one, there was a worried article in one of the nationalist newspapers with quotes with some RC priest and a SF councillor warning that Derry youth were getting involved in the "occult". So that form of superstition seems cross-community,.
 
Would the American State Department be interested in what Unionists had to say in any event?

My impression is any interest the US shows in Irish affairs is because the Irish-American lobby expects them to.

They aren't on the side of Unionists, and I can't see what Unionists could ever to do persuade them.
 
