Why isnt Diego Garcia an issie with the far left?

Thewarrior007

Since some people on the fat left are obsessed with hating Israel i just want to ask them do you have any opinion on Diego Garcia?

Now just incase they wondering what im on about read the following links

Paradise Cleansed

by John Pilger

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/video1027.htm

In 1965, the Chagos Islands, which include Diego Garcia, were detached from Mauritius to form part of the British Indian Ocean Territories (BIOT). In 1966, the crown bought the islands and plantations, which had been under private ownership and which had not been profitable with the introduction of new oils and lubricants. In 1971, the plantations were closed because of the agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States to make Diego Garcia available to the U.S. as a military base. No payment was made as part of this arrangement, although it has been claimed that the United Kingdom received a US$14 million discount on the acquisition of Polaris missiles from the United States.[3] This agreement also forbids any other economic activity on the island.

Until 1971, Diego Garcia had a native population of 2000 individuals , known as the Chagossians (or Ilois), which was composed of the descendants of East Indian workers and African slaves who had been brought to the island in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries to work on the coconut and copra plantations. They lived in three settlements: East Point (the main settlement on the eastern rim of the atoll), Minni Minni (2.75 mi or 4.5 km north of East Point), and Pointe Marianne (on the western rim). The islanders were forcibly depopulated to the Seychelles and then to Mauritius amid allegations of starvation and intimidation tactics by the U.S. and UK governments, including the alleged killing of island dogs by American soldiers. Ever since their expulsion, the Chagossians have continually asserted their right to return to Diego Garcia. In April 2006, 102 Chagossians were allowed to visit Diego Garcia for a week, to tend to graves and visit their birthplaces.[4]
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diego_Garcia

Where in the World Is Diego Garcia?
A strategic U.K. and U.S. airbase with a dark history

http://www.infoplease.com/spot/dg.html

Is the reason the far left wont call for the right to return for Chagossians
like they do call for return for palestians is it because as i suspect that Diego Garcia isnt a Jewish state?which they dont wanna say anything because some or most on the far left are anti semites.
 


NeilW

Thewarrior007 said:
Is the reason the far left wont call for the right to return for Chagossians like they do call for return for palestians is it because as i suspect that Diego Garcia isnt a Jewish state?which they dont wanna say anything because some or most on the far left are anti semites.
You seem to have it all sussed out.
 
FutureTaoiseach

FutureTaoiseach

My understanding is that the US/UK have agreed to allow them return?
 
Defeated Romanticist

Oh, Oh, Oh sweety that title is nerve wrecking.

It is:
Why isnt Diego Garcia an issie with the far left?

It ought to be:
Why isn't Diego Garcia an issue with the far-left?

Punctuation please.
 
jam_mac_jam

Thewarrior007 said:
Since some people on the fat left are obsessed with hating Israel i just want to ask them do you have any opinion on Diego Garcia?
.
The fat left, who are these overweight commies? they must be stopped!
 
seabhcan

seabhcan

The current situation, from memory, is that about 2001 the Chagos Islanders won their 30 year legal battle in the UK's highest court. The court ruled that the UK gov must either allow them to return or compensate them.

a while later the UK gov announced that they wouldn't cos they didn't want to and it would be too expensive.

Then they issued a decree, called an "order in council" which overturned the court ruling.

Last I heard, the islanders had returned to court and had the "order in council" declared void.

I haven't heard what the UK reply is.
 
Defeated Romanticist

seabhcan said:
The current situation, from memory, is that about 2001 the Chagos Islanders won their 30 year legal battle in the UK's highest court. The court ruled that the UK gov must either allow them to return or compensate them.

a while later the UK gov announced that they wouldn't cos they didn't want to and it would be too expensive.

Then they issued a decree, called an "order in council" which overturned the court ruling.

Last I heard, the islanders had returned to court and had the "order in council" declared void.

I haven't heard what the UK reply is.
What the hell is an order in council?
Does the Magna Carta count for nothing anymore.
 
seabhcan

seabhcan

Defeated Romanticist said:
seabhcan said:
The current situation, from memory, is that about 2001 the Chagos Islanders won their 30 year legal battle in the UK's highest court. The court ruled that the UK gov must either allow them to return or compensate them.

a while later the UK gov announced that they wouldn't cos they didn't want to and it would be too expensive.

Then they issued a decree, called an "order in council" which overturned the court ruling.

Last I heard, the islanders had returned to court and had the "order in council" declared void.

I haven't heard what the UK reply is.
What the hell is an order in council?
Does the Magna Carta count for nothing anymore.
No, and it hasn't for a long time.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order-in-Council

Its a bizarre procedure. The PM writes a decree which is secret. He sends it to the Queen, who by tradition, doesn't read it. She nods, and then it becomes law.

It avoids those pesky things such as courts and parliament.
 
Riadach

Now lads, isn't this all anti-British? ;)
 
Supersid

seabhcan said:
Anyway, in answer to Thewarrior007's illinformed question:

Q. Why isnt Diego Garcia an issie with the far left?

A. It is.
More to the point, is there anything that ISN'T an issue for the left?
 
Akrasia

Akrasia

As has already been said, It is an issue with the left.

Perhaps the more pertinent question would be why isn't it an issue with the 'freedom and democracy' far right?
 
Thewarrior007

The far left Im refering to the Swp,Socialists<commies,Those at indymedia,

Now the question Im asking is when did any of em last march for Indepence for Diago Garcia?or call for the right to return?
 
seabhcan

seabhcan

Thewarrior007 said:
The far left Im refering to the Swp,Socialists<commies,Those at indymedia,

Now the question Im asking is when did any of em last march for Indepence for Diago Garcia?or call for the right to return?
"any of them" march quite regularly. As I said, there is a big and active campaign which has won the right of return twice. Because you haven't hears of it, doesn't make it less real.

Why do you, as a far right type person, wish to see these peaceful islanders expelled from their country?
 
Thewarrior007

any of them" march quite regularly
Really do they?cause i check extreme left sites and iv never seen once on Indymedia,The Iawm site<the swp,The socialist party ever mention anything about marching for indepence for Diago Garcia,Why is that?

Why do you, as a far right type person, wish to see these peaceful islanders expelled from their country?
And please show where exactly in this thread I said that i wanna see them expelled from their country?

And when did i ever say I was far right?
 
