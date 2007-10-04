Why isnt Diego Garcia an issie with the far left?

Since some people on the fat left are obsessed with hating Israel i just want to ask them do you have any opinion on Diego Garcia?Now just incase they wondering what im on about read the following linksParadise Cleansedby John PilgerIn 1965, the Chagos Islands, which include Diego Garcia, were detached from Mauritius to form part of the British Indian Ocean Territories (BIOT). In 1966, the crown bought the islands and plantations, which had been under private ownership and which had not been profitable with the introduction of new oils and lubricants. In 1971, the plantations were closed because of the agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States to make Diego Garcia available to the U.S. as a military base. No payment was made as part of this arrangement, although it has been claimed that the United Kingdom received a US$14 million discount on the acquisition of Polaris missiles from the United States.[3] This agreement also forbids any other economic activity on the island.Until 1971, Diego Garcia had a native population of 2000 individuals , known as the Chagossians (or Ilois), which was composed of the descendants of East Indian workers and African slaves who had been brought to the island in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries to work on the coconut and copra plantations. They lived in three settlements: East Point (the main settlement on the eastern rim of the atoll), Minni Minni (2.75 mi or 4.5 km north of East Point), and Pointe Marianne (on the western rim). The islanders were forcibly depopulated to the Seychelles and then to Mauritius amid allegations of starvation and intimidation tactics by the U.S. and UK governments, including the alleged killing of island dogs by American soldiers. Ever since their expulsion, the Chagossians have continually asserted their right to return to Diego Garcia. In April 2006, 102 Chagossians were allowed to visit Diego Garcia for a week, to tend to graves and visit their birthplaces.[4]Where in the World Is Diego Garcia?A strategic U.K. and U.S. airbase with a dark historyIs the reason the far left wont call for the right to return for Chagossianslike they do call for return for palestians is it because as i suspect that Diego Garcia isnt a Jewish state?which they dont wanna say anything because some or most on the far left are anti semites.